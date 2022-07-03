Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 13, Giants 4

The Chicago White Sox have swept the San Francisco Giants! They last swept the home team as the road team against the Boston Red Sox from May 6-8, 2022.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito absolutely dazzled in his start! He struck out the first seven (!) batters of the game (and his only strikeouts of his outing), and overall, he worked a quality start. Through six innings, Lucas allowed only one run, three hits, and two walks. His ERA drops to 4.90 ERA, and with this start and the start against the Los Angeles Angels, Luc-ace G-elite-o is BACK!

His 102 pitches look like this:

No curveball at all today, but a healthy mix of his slider and changeup.

John Brebbia earned the starting honors in today’s bullpen day for the Giants. In his one inning of work, Brebbia allowed one hit — a leadoff double to Tim Anderson — and struck out one. His 14-pitch inning was quite an efficient outing.

Though not the starter, the most action for the Sox came against Sean Hjelle (his third-ever MLB game). In two-plus innings, Hjelle allowed eight hits (including a bases-clearing, three-RBI double to Gavin Sheets) and six runs (four earned). He did not walk a single batter and did notch three strikeouts.

His 57 pitches break down like this:

Pressure Play

With ducks on the pond and two outs in the third inning, Luis Robert smacked a line drive to right field for a two-RBI hit (2.27 Li) to open the game’s scoring at 2-0.

Pressure Cooker

John Brebbia’s 1.12 pLI was today’s highest individual pressure, but Sean Hjelle was close at 1.04 pLI.

Top Play

Robert’s third-inning, two-RBI single created .191 WPA.

Top Performer

Lucas Giolito’s generated a .216 WPA with his terrific Sunday start!

Smackdown

Hardest hit: With the based loaded in the eighth, Andrew Vaughn singled up the middle at 105.7 mph to bring in two runners, and increased the Sox lead to 9-1.

Weakest contact: A 49.8 mph ground out off of Josh Harrison’s bat in the fourth inning would not beat a cheetah in a race, but it would beat a Giant.

Luckiest hit: Austin Slater notched a gift sixth-inning single (.140 xBA) off of Giolito.

Toughest out: Before his hardest hit, Vaughn lined out in the sixth (104 mph, .660 xBA).

Longest hit: Joc Pederson sent a ball 414 feet off of Giolito for a double in the sixth inning.

Magic Number: 4

Today was the fourth time the Good Guys put up 10+ runs in a game this season, and the Sox were the visitors in all four games.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

Poll Who is your White Sox MVP? Lucas Giolito: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 SO

Luis Robert: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 3 LOB

Leury García: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 SO, 1 LOB

Seby Zavala: 3-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SO, 3 LOB vote view results 83% Lucas Giolito: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 7 SO (10 votes)

8% Luis Robert: 2-for-6, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 SO, 3 LOB (1 vote)

0% Leury García: 3-for-5, 3 R, 1 SO, 1 LOB (0 votes)

8% Seby Zavala: 3-for-5, 1 R, 3 RBI, 2 SO, 3 LOB (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now