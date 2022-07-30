White Sox Minor League Update: July 29, 2022

Box score link

The Knights are 1-10 in their last 11 games and are on their second five-game losing streak of that stretch; their overall record is 34-63. This one seemed promising at first, too, with the team holding a lead at two separate times, but 40-man rosteree Yacksel Ríos gave up a decisive three-run blast to Keston Hiura in the eighth inning for the loss.

Solid start from @johnparke11 tonight. He allowed just one run over five innings. 3 K's. Knights with a 2-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/XlHH6lvPED — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 30, 2022

John Parke did not give up multiple runs in an outing for the first time since May 14; the only blot on his line over five innings was a fourth-inning home run by Jon Singleton, his 19th of the year. Neither Hunter Schryver nor JB Olson were scored upon, but the wheels came off with Ríos, who let the first two batters on via single and walk before the dong.

The first Knights lead came in the fourth inning, Lenyn Sosa hitting a leadoff single, stealing second base and taking third on the error, then knocked in on a base hit by Yolbert Sánchez. Blake Rutherford walked to put two on with one out, but Ryder Jones grounded into a double play to end the opportunity.

The second Knights lead came in the fifth inning, when Zach Remillard singled and so did Nick Ciuffo to put runners on the corners; Mark Payton supplied the run-scoring force out. The rehabbing Jake Burger walked to put two on with one out, but Sosa and Adam Haseley both struck out to end the opportunity.

Luis Robert did not play due to cold symptoms. It’s probably fine!

Box score link

Like the Knights, the Barons squandered chances aplenty to score, especially in the ninth; they went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position, left 10 runners on base, and lost by one. Sean Burke’s starts have bounced around in quality and he did complete four scoreless innings today, but problems came when he came out for the fifth. After a double, single, and walk, he was swapped for Félix Paulino, who cleared the bases with two singles, all runs credited to Burke.

Paulino, Kaleb Roper, and Trey Jeans all (technically) pitched scoreless innings, combining to allow three hits, walk three, and strike out three.

Barons batters only were able to collect five hits, two of those belonging to Evan Skoug, both doubles; they did walk six times, José Rodríguez with fully half of those. He also stole his 36th and 37th bases of the year. Since June 1, he is batting .307/.346/.391, although he has no home runs in that span and, in fact, none since April 21st, which still stands as his only one of the season. He hit 14 in 113 games last year.

The Barons jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning; Rodríguez drew his first walk with one out, then Oscar Colás was hit by a pitch in the head, which is not a spot you want to see someone hit; he finished out the inning but was removed in the bottom of the third after striking out.

Oscar Colas just got plunked on the neck/head. He stayed in the game and took his base. Seemed shocked more than hurt, but probably gonna be a bit sore. #Barons #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/zIxzEvPjPp — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

In any case, back in the first, Raudy Read hit his 16th double of the year to score Rodríguez, putting runners on second and third with one out. Moisés Castillo popped out and Yoelqui Céspedes grounded out to end the inning.

Their final run scored in the ninth to pull them within one: Céspedes doubled to start the frame, his 20th, then advanced to third on Ian Dawkins’ ground out. Craig Dedelow, pinch hitting for Luis Curbelo, drew a walk, then Skoug ripped his second double to score Céspedes and make it 3-2 with runners on second and third and one out (is this sounding familiar??). DJ Burt struck out, Rodríguez was intentionally walked, and JJ Muno struck out, and no more was said.

Evan Skoug doubles in Cespedes to get the #Barons within 1, 3-2. The game ends on a bases loaded K by JJ Muno who took over Colas spot in the lineup. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vimyIsGMHh — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2022

Box score link

Drew Dalquist has gone more than four innings in just seven of 19 starts this year, and this was not one of them. His HR/9 continues to balloon, now sitting at an abysmal 2.07 after giving up three more in just 3 ⅓ innings today. Four the five runs he allowed were on the long ball. It took him 83 pitches to get through those 10 outs, 47 strikes and 36 balls; he gave up seven hits.

In relief, Chase Plymell walked three but struck out four and avoided deepening the Dash deficit, but Ty Madrigal ran into a high-traffic eighth—two outs, then two singles and two walks—and Alejandro Mateo had to pitch the last out of the inning.

Five hits and five walks were not enough to win this one for the Dash, although Harvin Mendoza broke out of a sizable slump with his eighth dong of the year in the fourth inning and a comeback attempt was mounted late.

In the ninth and trailing 6-1, the red-hot Ben Norman singled, Tyler Osik was hit by a pitch, and Mendoza walked to load the bases with nobody out. Adam Hackenberg was hit by a pitch to force in a run, then another scored on a wild pitch/strikeout combo with Jason Matthews at the plate. Duke Ellis grounded out to score Mendoza to put the final score at 6-4; Colson Montgomery drew a walk to keep the inning alive, but Alsander Womack grounded out to end the game.

The Dash have now lost 13 of their last 18 games and sit at 45-49.

Box score link

It may not shock you to learn that the Cannon Ballers failed to fully capitalize on ripe scoring opportunities in what ended up being a very close ballgame capped with a ninth-inning rally. Brandon Bossard, who hit his first two career home runs in the same game with the Dash a couple weeks ago, hit his first for the Ballers in the first inning to put them up 1-0.

Brandon Bossard hits his first with Kanny. The Sodson gives the #Ballers a 1-0 lead in the 1st. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/ehvWo8xsXA — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 29, 2022

That’s where they would not stay very long at all as Brooks Gosswein again struggled, throwing 60 pitches (31 strikes) over just 1 ⅔ innings, walking four and giving up four runs (including one on a double steal of home). Haylen Green was not much better behind him, allowing one of three inherited runs to score and adding three of his own over an inning of work to make the score 7-1 after three.

Angel Acevedo and Rigo Fernandez both threw multiple scoreless innings. Nick Gallagher threw one, striking out one; that puts his line for the year with Kannapolis at 9 ⅓ IP, 3 H, 1 R (0 ER), 2 BB, 16 K (good).

While they were doing this, the Ballers were attempting a come-from-behind victory. In the seventh, DJ Gladney reached on a leadoff error, then Wilfred Veras singled and Benyamín Bailey doubled to score them both and make it 7-3.

Benyamin Bailey doubles down the third base line to bring in DJ and Veras. Bailey scored on a WP shortly after. #Ballers are down 7-4. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/Gp5tC5JiKl — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2022

With Bailey on second and nobody out, Samil Polanco struck out and Victor Torres grounded out, although it moved Bailey to third, whence he was able to score on a wild pitch (7-4). Johnabiell Laureano walked, but was stranded when Misael González struck out.

After an eighth that saw Bossard hit an inning-opening single to center and then get erased one out later on a Gladney double play, the Ballers got down to their final out before any more movement. Polanco reached on a severe enough error by the first baseman to allow him to safely reach second, then Victor Torres reached on an error by the third baseman to put runners on the corners. Laureano scored both of those runners with his first Baller double, but was stranded when González grounded out for the Fireflies victory.

An 11 pitch AB for Johnabiell Laureano culminates in a gap double to bring in Polanco and Torres to get within a run. #Ballers lose 7-6. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/o5losBtN69 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 30, 2022

Box score link

There is often just not a lot to say about the ACL White Sox, a team whose regular-heavy lineup today featured one player batting .300 (Dario Borrero), two batting between .213 and .222 (Alvaro Aguero, Layant Tapia, and Jayson González), and the other five between .158 and .186. They were shut out on five hits, unsurprisingly, after being shut out on one hit yesterday (that one hit coming with two outs in the final inning). All five hits were singles, two from Tapia, who also walked and stole a base. It was one of two total walks for the team, in comparison to 11 strikeouts.

Yohemy Nolasco had a decent start, if short, serving up two home runs on two solo shots over four innings. Caleb Freeman reared his head, the highly-regarded pitching prospect on a rehab assignment from an injury that’s limited him to just under seven innings this year. He was not scored upon in one inning of work.

Christian Edwards threw three scoreless innings to close it out, just a single and a walk as his only two baserunners, striking out three.

Box score link

Amazingly, the DSL Sox were able to give up 16 runs in just seven innings for the loss, most of those coming in an 11-run third. Like yesterday, the starting pitcher (today, Fernando Vargas) was not scored upon, but the pitchers following him were absolutely tattooed for some ugly crooked numbers. Jeremy González faced seven batters, two of whom singled, three doubled, two walked, and all scored. The last one was with the help of Sammy Peralta, who inherited a runner, hit one with a pitch, gave up back-to-back home runs, hit another with a pitch, walked one, and gave up a run-scoring single before being able to retire the side.

Peralta gave up one more run en route to going three innings and Ronny Robles was the victim of a three-run bomb in the sixth (a DSL eighth). Ricardo Aguilar, typically a catcher, also did not escape unscathed, one run allowed from him over one inning.

The Sox matched the DSL Padres in hits with 14 but only half-matched their run total. They scored three in the first, one on a wild pitch that brought home Guillermo Rodríguez, who’d reached on error and the other two on Godwni Bennett’s base hit knocking in Erick Hernández and Loidel Chapelli from singles.

Chapelli walked to lead off the fifth, then Carlos Jiménez, who went deep twice yesterday, launched another long ball for two runs. Another three came home in the seventh; Cesar D’Oleo hit a leadoff single and was erased by an Edwin Ramos force out; Ramos advanced to second on Randel Mondesi’s one-out single and scored on Ryan Castillo’s double. Roríguez tripled home both Mondesi and Castillo, but Hernández lined into a double play at third for the last out of the game.

