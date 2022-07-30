Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Athletics 2

The White Sox are back to tie the series up with the Athletics. Tony La Russa put out, well, it’s a lineup. I guess.

Can someone explain to me why Gavin Sheets who isn't an outfielder plays over Adam Engel who hits better, fields better, is much faster, and an actual outfielder? https://t.co/eq9X1EMFvu — Bobby Mason (@325_Hawks) July 30, 2022

Before the game, the White Sox held a ceremony to honor Minnie Miñoso.

We miss you, Minnie. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/39N57vFk0Y — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 30, 2022

Here is an update on Luis Robert. This doesn’t sound great.

White Sox now say that Luis Robert is still not feeling well, and will not play the next two days. They are planning to provide another update on Robert on Monday https://t.co/FQ6RHTXmhI — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 30, 2022

And on Tim Anderson.

News: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for 3 games after making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in Friday night's game against Oakland. He's appealing so he can play until there's a hearing. Anderson is in the lineup tonight. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 30, 2022

The A’s start the first inning with a two-out home run on a middle-in slider.

I see turning off Gossip Girl for tonight’s game may have (again) been a mistake. — Laura (@lakemiwsox) July 30, 2022

I do commend you all for continuing to watch. — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 30, 2022

And make it 2-0 in the third.

Home Run Tally



Oakland: 6

White Sox: 1



Seth Brown has 3 homers this series. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 30, 2022

Remember earlier in the year when the Sox kept hitting balls to the warning track and we were like f this deadened ball but it turns out the Sox are actually just horrible. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) July 31, 2022

There was a chance for some runs with two on and one out in the fourth. It was quickly squandered.

that Yaz double play was extraordinarily predictable — Adam the dont stare directly at the sun worm (@trislerstudz) July 31, 2022

Let’s check in on some lovely smiling faces, as the White Sox once again have two on and two outs in the fifth.

Oh, they left the runners stranded again, in case you were wondering.

I hate it here — marj (@marjraguso) July 31, 2022

Are you kidding me. Enough with this. Timmy you gotta be better man. That’s a crap at bat there. — tompaints.eth (@tom_paints) July 31, 2022

It’s the top of the sixth, and Johnny Cueto is still dealing. If only his team cared.

I hope Cueto goes scoreless in the 6th then beats some ass in the dugout — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 31, 2022

The A’s bring out A.J. Puk.

LHP reliever. Time to do something — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) July 31, 2022

Two back-to-back walks in the sixth seems promising. Maybe? Spoiler: It was not.

2 on, 1 out, we know how this movie ends — Dan Ryan (@ryan35th) July 31, 2022

In the last three innings, the White Sox are 0 for 8 with runners in scoring position. I’m sure this doesn’t make you feel any better either. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 31, 2022

But don’t worry, it’s only April. Wait, sources are telling me it’s almost August.

Chill you guys, the weather isn’t hot enough for the White Sox bats — Eloy (@EloyGarcia84) July 31, 2022

Andrew Vaughn got hit by a pitch just in time for the hero we all needed to send one into orbit. You guessed it — Gavin Sheets.

i take everything back Gavin — Zach (@zachsox) July 31, 2022

Liam Hendriks is in for the ninth, but not without drama. Andrew Vaughn was unable to glove a hit, and the A’s come out early with a double.

Ball might’ve been caught if we didn’t have a 1B playing in LF — VP of Wu Tang Financial (@BarbChairScott) July 31, 2022

WHERE IS ADAM ENGEL???

.270 xBA double. We need outfielders. — Edward (@EdYuP134) July 31, 2022

Hendriks kept the A’s scoreless, but a timely reminder:

Celebrate at the plate! — Father Sean (@sean_janko) July 31, 2022

Sheets leads off with a double, and Engel comes in to pinch-run.

Gavin Sheets is putting the offense on his back tonight, just like we all predicted. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 31, 2022

Josh Harrison bunts Engel to third.

That was a good bunt. Nice job Josh. — Ding Dong Daddy from Denver (@TitoMB345) July 31, 2022

With TA at the plate, a little wild pitch offense gives Engel a chance to use his speedy legs, and the Sox walk it off. We’re back at .500, baby.

Oh, and thanks for making my mother-in-law’s birthday even better — I know she’ll see this.

Where were you on Gavin Sheets night? — A.J. (@AJEarley4) July 31, 2022