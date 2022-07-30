 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 3, Athletics 2

We’re back in .500 purgatory!

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@zachsox

The White Sox are back to tie the series up with the Athletics. Tony La Russa put out, well, it’s a lineup. I guess.

Before the game, the White Sox held a ceremony to honor Minnie Miñoso.

Here is an update on Luis Robert. This doesn’t sound great.

And on Tim Anderson.

The A’s start the first inning with a two-out home run on a middle-in slider.

And make it 2-0 in the third.

There was a chance for some runs with two on and one out in the fourth. It was quickly squandered.

Let’s check in on some lovely smiling faces, as the White Sox once again have two on and two outs in the fifth.

Oh, they left the runners stranded again, in case you were wondering.

It’s the top of the sixth, and Johnny Cueto is still dealing. If only his team cared.

The A’s bring out A.J. Puk.

Two back-to-back walks in the sixth seems promising. Maybe? Spoiler: It was not.

But don’t worry, it’s only April. Wait, sources are telling me it’s almost August.

Andrew Vaughn got hit by a pitch just in time for the hero we all needed to send one into orbit. You guessed it — Gavin Sheets.

Liam Hendriks is in for the ninth, but not without drama. Andrew Vaughn was unable to glove a hit, and the A’s come out early with a double.

WHERE IS ADAM ENGEL???

Hendriks kept the A’s scoreless, but a timely reminder:

Sheets leads off with a double, and Engel comes in to pinch-run.

Josh Harrison bunts Engel to third.

With TA at the plate, a little wild pitch offense gives Engel a chance to use his speedy legs, and the Sox walk it off. We’re back at .500, baby.

Oh, and thanks for making my mother-in-law’s birthday even better — I know she’ll see this.

