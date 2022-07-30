Chicago defeats Oakland, 3-2, on walk-off wild pitch

The White Sox scored three unanswered runs to take the second game of the series against the A’s, 3-2.

Adam Engel walked it off on a wild pitch from A’s reliever Zach Jackson.



Trailing 2-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh, the White Sox tied it up on Gavin Sheets’ two-run homer,

José Abreu got the Sox out of a jam in the top of the eighth with a diving play to keep the score tied, 2-2.



Oakland scored both runs with solo homers. Catcher Sean Murphy got the A’s on the board in the top of the first with a two-out bomb to left.



After hitting two home runs in the A’s 7-3 win in the series opener yesterday, Seth Brown went deep in the top of the third to double Oakland’s lead.



Johnny Cueto started for the White Sox, keeping the A’s lead at 2-0 by finishing his outing with a 1-2-3 top of the seventh.

A’s All-Star Paul Blackburn went five scoreless in his 20th start of the season. Blackburn struck out back-to-back hitters to end the bottom of the fifth.



Tonight’s win brings the White Sox back to .500 with a 50-50 record. Chicago remains three games back of the Twins (who won in San Diego) in the AL Central race.

The A’s drop to 39-64, but remain just 27 1⁄ 2 games back of the AL West-leading Astros.

Oakland and Chicago square off in the rubber match tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. CT, with A’s rookie Adam Oller going against Dylan Cease.