White Sox Minor League Update: July 30, 2022

Before Charlotte’s game action, some distressing news: Luis Robert is not feeling well (cold symptoms) and is missing at least two more rehab games, not playing again until Tuesday at the earliest.

Charlotte gets a win as the lineup collects 16 hits, meanwhile using what seems like every pitcher on their team. No, it wasn’t really everyone, but they still used 10! Only three of them allowed runs: Steven Moyers, Anderson Severino, and Rafael Dolis. Severino is somehow still on the 40-man roster, with an ERA at 10.90 in Triple-A. Nice to see the reinforcements are also not up to tip-top shape.

Again, the offense was really good, even if 16 hits should probably lead to more than seven runs. Mark Payton, Adam Haseley, and Zach Remillard led the team with three hits each. Payton was a homer away from the cycle, while the other two only came away with singles. Top prospects (or maybe the better term is, top guys that could actually make a difference in MLB) Jake Burger had two hits, Lenyn Sosa went 1-for-3, and Yolbert Sánchez had a single today in his five tries at the plate.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Zach Remillard: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Mark Payton: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Adam Haseley: 3-for-5. 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB vote view results 16% Zach Remillard: 3-for-5, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

33% Mark Payton: 3-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (2 votes)

50% Adam Haseley: 3-for-5. 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 1 SB (3 votes) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K

Anderson Severino: 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 K

Rafael Dolis: 2 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 20% Carlos Pérez: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

80% Anderson Severino: 1⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 0 K (4 votes)

0% Rafael Dolis: 2 ER, 0 H, 2 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

And hey, it’s a trend, some Birmingham injury news: Oscar Colás was not in the lineup today, after being hit in the head during an at-bat on Friday and being allowed to stay in the game.

Big and timely offense gets Birmingham an 11-6 win, as just about everyone on offense got involved in some fashion in this game. Ian Dawkins and Craig Dedelow provided the biggest sparks, with homers.

First Dawkins:

Tennessee 1, Birmingham 4 | Top 5



Ian Dawkins smoked his fourth dinger of the season to increase the Barons’ lead to three pic.twitter.com/00JmCf3LCu — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 31, 2022

Then Dedelow:

Tennessee 1, Birmingham 7 | Bot 5



Baseball Tips from Craig Dedelow:



1. When in doubt, or facing the infield in, hit it 400 feet! pic.twitter.com/0JebvmfGAy — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 31, 2022

José Rodríguez had an enjoyable game, with a double and a couple of walks. He continues to be much better of late, with his OPS creeping up to .700. The gap power is getting used more as well, as that double was his 17th of the year. DJ Burt led the lineup in hits, though, with three singles and three stolen bases to his name. Yoelqui Céspedes did not have as productive a game as that, but he still reached base twice.

The pitching did not need to be great today — and it wasn’t. Chris Blewett was average, with five innings and three runs allowed. He got hit around, but five strikeouts helped keep it from getting worse. Vince Vannelle struggled in the bullpen, but the offense made up for it, and more. The only successful arm was Fraser Ellard, with two no-hit innings.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? DJ Burt: 3-for-5, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 SB

Ian Dawkins: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

José Rodríguez: 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K vote view results 60% DJ Burt: 3-for-5, 3 R, 0 BB, 0 K, 3 SB (3 votes)

20% Ian Dawkins: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 K (1 vote)

20% José Rodríguez: 1-for-2, 2 R, 1 RBI, 2 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Taylor Broadway: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Vince Vannelle: 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K vote view results 25% Taylor Broadway: 1 1⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

75% Vince Vannelle: 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 2 K (3 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Two bad innings for Dash pitching led to a 7-3 loss. First up is Cristian Mena, who allowed three runs in the first. He did well the next four, just giving up one more run, but that was also the amount that put the Grasshoppers on top for good. It was not a typical good performance from Mena, with three walks and a homer allowed. Garrett Schoenle came in and had a three-run inning of his own to put the game out of reach for a Winston-Salem offense that did not do so well.

The offense did get on base, 18 times to be exact. So, three runs on the board is not good enough with that many runners on base. In this one, it is easy to explain why they did not get more than three runs: A 1-for-14 clip with runners on scoring position and no extra-base hits. Duke Ellis was only able to make one of his three trips to first into an eventual double with a stolen base, so really no action there. Overall, it was still a good day for prospects. Colson Montgomery, Bryan Ramos, and Luis Mieses reached base twice. Ramos was the only one to come away with two singles.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Duke Ellis: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

Bryan Ramos: 2-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Luis Mieses: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 50% Duke Ellis: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB (2 votes)

25% Bryan Ramos: 2-for-5, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

25% Luis Mieses: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 33% Cristian Mena: 5 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 3 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

66% Garrett Schoenle: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K (2 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Norge Vera was just about the only bright spot today. He had another scoreless outing, not a dominant one (three innings of three strikeouts and two walks), but no runs allowed is always fun. Hunter Dollander was the bulk guy after Vera and was fine, he just allowed all three runs. The offense did not do him and the others on the staff any favors today.

Sure, Kannapolis had nine hits, but only one was an extra-base hit and it only mustered one single with a runner in scoring position. On top of that, Wes Kath had a horrendous day, striking out all four times he went up to bat. On the better side, Logan Glass had that lone extra-base hit, a solo homer, and had two other hits on top of that. Wilfred Veras and Colby Smelley were the two other batters to get on more than once, although neither of them scored.

Logan Glass with his 4th HR for the #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vDB8IdRDOr — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) July 31, 2022

Poll Who was the Kannapolis MVP? Norge Vera: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K

Logan Glass: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 62% Norge Vera: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 K (5 votes)

37% Logan Glass: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K (3 votes) 8 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Kannapolis Cold Cat? Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K

Brandon Bossard: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 87% Wes Kath: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K (7 votes)

12% Brandon Bossard: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 8 votes total Vote Now

The White Sox blowing out the Dodgers? Oh wait, this is a minor league update, sigh. The ACL Sox beat their Dodgers counterpart, 9-1, with impressive pitching from the jump. Manuel Veloz started the game, and I am not sure what is more surprising, six innings pitched, or zero runs allowed. Probably the six innings pitched from a guy in the ACL, if we are being honest.

It was an all-hands-on-deck approach on the offense. Every batter in the starting lineup reached base, Jayson Gonzalez was the only one to not record a hit, but he made up for it with two walks. Layant Tapia, Luis Pineda, Victor Quezada, and Cameron Butler each had two hits. Butler had his first professional homer, and the only homer of the game. He is still working on getting that batting average better than .200, though, along with Quezada.

To note, a draftee played today — Ethan Hammerberg — and one of the undrafted signings got in as well, Ben Beutel. They both pitched one scoreless inning.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Layant Tapia: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Cameron Butler: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Manuel Veloz: 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K vote view results 0% Layant Tapia: 2-for-4, 1 R, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

20% Cameron Butler: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (1 vote)

80% Manuel Veloz: 6 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 2 BB, 5 K (4 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Alvaro Aguero: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K

Angel Acevedo: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Alvaro Aguero: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 2 K (3 votes)

0% Angel Acevedo: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

A lot of runs in the seventh inning between the two teams, but the final run that came an inning later gave the DSL Sox an 11-10 win. Yeah, it was a bit much, and the Sox needed to make the most of their opportunities to win because they were outhit, 13-7. Funny enough, it is difficult to see at first glance how the DSL Sox pulled this off. There were only two extra-base hits, though they were both homers (one from Godwin Bennett, a three-run homer, the other by Ryan Burrowes, a solo shot). Burrowes led the team with three hits, by the way, the only batter to have multiple. The Sox were also only 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position, so not impressive there, either.

What did happen, they got guys on base, with seven hits and eight walks, and got them in however they could. The Sox scored on four fielder’s choices/sacrifices and added a fifth run on a walk. The big club could learn a thing or two about that!

Obviously, the pitching was not good here. Frankeli Arias started and allowed four runs, though two of those were unearned because of an error. Daniel Gonzalez was the clear low point on the mound, with five runs allowed while just getting seven outs, not a great ratio.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 SB

Cesar D’Oleo: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 SB vote view results 100% Ryan Burrowes: 3-for-4, 1 HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K, 2 SB (3 votes)

0% Cesar D’Oleo: 1-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K, 2 SB (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now