Gamethread: A’s at White Sox

In the first 100 games of the season, the Chicago White Sox have managed to win exactly half (if not sometimes in spite of themselves.) Today, the 50-50 White Sox are barreling towards the final third of the regular season in a rubber match against the basement-dwelling Oakland Athletics (39-64).

The White Sox will send right-handed ace Dylan Cease to the hill for today’s finale. In addition to maintaining a successful beekeeping career, The Stache has managed to put together a very impressive season. Cease (10-4) leads the pitching staff in nearly every quantifiable stat, from his 2.03 ERA to his 154 strikeouts. So, really, I don’t expect to see too many fireworks from Oakland’s lineup. (Well, maybe except for Seth Brown, who has hit as many home runs against the White Sox in the past two games as Leury García has hit all season.)

Righthander Adam Oller will make the start for the A’s, fresh off his first major league victory against the Houston Astros earlier this week. While Chicago’s bats have been underwhelming, they’ll have Oller’s 8.07 ERA to work with, so, we’ve got that going for us, at least.

Tony La Russa has done Tony La Russa things to the lineup card today. Yoán Moncada, who was hitless yesterday, gets a day off in favor of García, who will get the start at third base. Which is ... you know what? It’s whatever.

Oakland lines up like this:

Sunday brunch plans ⬇️



⚾: 11:10am PT vs. White Sox

: NBCSCA

: Bloomberg 960 AM

: https://t.co/M834H8aCde

: https://t.co/sssl73rFGn

Starting pitcher: Oller pic.twitter.com/1gfOoQjmkR — Oakland A's (@Athletics) July 31, 2022

Today’s action is scheduled to get underway at 1:10 p.m. CT, and can be found in the usual places.