Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Dylan Cease stays dominant to shut down the A’s lineup to seal a series win and a masterful .077 ERA for July

By Kristina Airdo
It’s a beautiful day for a baseball game, and an even better day to secure a series win with our Ace on the mound.

Cease retired his first four batters of the game on 10 pitches, looking crisp.

Then Ramón Laureano hit a solo bomb in the second, giving the A’s an early 1-0 lead.

José Abreu answered back in the second, with his own solo shot to tie the game, MVPito does it again!

Josh Harrison kept the inning rolling with a double to the wall, bringing up Leury Legend, because who else comes to the plate with RISP? He had a great at-bat, completed by driving Harrison in for the lead.

On the anniversary of his Best Day Ever, Seby Zavala continued the two-out rally with his own double, driving Leury in to put the Good Guys up, 3-1.

It’s nice to actually watch some real baseball for a change — it’s almost hard to believe this is the same team.

Good at-bats and RBIs were scarce outside of the second, back to the South Siders usual antics of making mediocre pitchers look like All-Stars.

Cease completed six for another fantastic start, rebounding nicely after the homer he gave up in the second. His ERA is down to 2.01 — you mean THIS guy wasn’t an All-Star???

Joe Kelly walked the first batter in the seventh, leaving fans nervous for the rest of the inning. He recovered nicely with a double play and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

Some are saying Joe Kelly is back.

It would be nice for the offense to wake up to score some more runs for their pitchers!!

Eloy heard us loud and clear with a blast to right-center, putting Sox up, 4-1.

Kendall Graveman also shut down the A’s in the eighth — setting a lovely stage for Liam Hendriks to close out the game in the ninth.

Liam closes it out to secure a much-needed home series win. The White Sox are officially back above .500!

Did we mention that Cease is THAT dude?

Here’s to hoping we can remain better than .500 — which feels like uncharted territory for this team. The White Sox continue to string us along with hope for a turnaround — time to sit back and enjoy the ride!

