Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Oakland 1

It’s a beautiful day for a baseball game, and an even better day to secure a series win with our Ace on the mound.

That classic view & Dylan Cease on the mound. pic.twitter.com/webm2P2q3a — Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) July 31, 2022

Cease retired his first four batters of the game on 10 pitches, looking crisp.

Then Ramón Laureano hit a solo bomb in the second, giving the A’s an early 1-0 lead.

A’s are a home run team now. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 31, 2022

José Abreu answered back in the second, with his own solo shot to tie the game, MVPito does it again!

JOSE ABREU WITH A BOMB LETS GOOOO — The Southsiders (50-50) (@Thesouthsiders7) July 31, 2022

Josh Harrison kept the inning rolling with a double to the wall, bringing up Leury Legend, because who else comes to the plate with RISP? He had a great at-bat, completed by driving Harrison in for the lead.

It’s always Leury with RISP. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 31, 2022

leury delivers! it went out of the infield! — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 31, 2022

On the anniversary of his Best Day Ever, Seby Zavala continued the two-out rally with his own double, driving Leury in to put the Good Guys up, 3-1.

Seby is the truth — WillieP (@WillieP_WSox) July 31, 2022

It’s nice to actually watch some real baseball for a change — it’s almost hard to believe this is the same team.

I’m sorry but who are these guys? Three runs (so far) in a half inning? Playing with RISP and two outs? What? — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 31, 2022

Good at-bats and RBIs were scarce outside of the second, back to the South Siders usual antics of making mediocre pitchers look like All-Stars.

Only 3 runs in 5 innings off of this subpar pitcher is so White Sox. Terrible at bats throughout this game — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 31, 2022

Cease completed six for another fantastic start, rebounding nicely after the homer he gave up in the second. His ERA is down to 2.01 — you mean THIS guy wasn’t an All-Star???

Dylan Cease Final Line:



6IP 4H 1ER 1BB 7K 94 Pitches 58 Strikes



1st pitch strike 14 of 22 batters faced



15 swings & misses pic.twitter.com/QS5GrV2tfa — ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) July 31, 2022

Joe Kelly walked the first batter in the seventh, leaving fans nervous for the rest of the inning. He recovered nicely with a double play and a strikeout to get out of the inning.

Some are saying Joe Kelly is back.

To those that ever doubted Joe Kelly (not me): pic.twitter.com/A7wwSq55fh — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 31, 2022

It would be nice for the offense to wake up to score some more runs for their pitchers!!

Eloy heard us loud and clear with a blast to right-center, putting Sox up, 4-1.

Eloy Jimenez’s home run flew a blazing 420 feet — janice (@scuriiosa) July 31, 2022

Kendall Graveman also shut down the A’s in the eighth — setting a lovely stage for Liam Hendriks to close out the game in the ninth.

Liam closes it out to secure a much-needed home series win. The White Sox are officially back above .500!

Are…are the Sox back? — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 31, 2022

SOX WIN!!! Let's take that energy into KC!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gYr7kkSX6R — Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) July 31, 2022

Did we mention that Cease is THAT dude?

Dylan Cease:



In June: 0.33 ERA (1 ER in 27 1/3 innings)

In July: 0.77 ERA (3 ER in 35 2/3 innings) — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 31, 2022

Complete list of MLB starting pitchers in all of history to allow only 4 earned runs in an 12-start span (not including openers):



Jake Arrieta, 2015

Jacob deGrom, 2021

Dylan Cease, 2022



That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/WcwVrmJlZy — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 31, 2022

Dylan Cease has allowed 1 earned run or less in 12 straight starts and is 7:1 for AL CY Young over @BetRivers



Trails only Verlander and McClanahan. Still wild he wasn’t one of EIGHTY All-Stars. — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 31, 2022

Here’s to hoping we can remain better than .500 — which feels like uncharted territory for this team. The White Sox continue to string us along with hope for a turnaround — time to sit back and enjoy the ride!