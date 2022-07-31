Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Oakland 1

It’s a beautiful day for a baseball game, and an even better day to secure a series win with our Ace on the mound.
Today's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.
That classic view & Dylan Cease on the mound. pic.twitter.com/webm2P2q3a— Jeff (@JeffBartlett85) July 31, 2022
Cease retired his first four batters of the game on 10 pitches, looking crisp.
Dylan Cease, Wicked Sliders. pic.twitter.com/mDWH9HqJlC— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 31, 2022
Then Ramón Laureano hit a solo bomb in the second, giving the A’s an early 1-0 lead.
A’s are a home run team now.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 31, 2022
José Abreu answered back in the second, with his own solo shot to tie the game, MVPito does it again!
JOSE ABREU WITH A BOMB LETS GOOOO— The Southsiders (50-50) (@Thesouthsiders7) July 31, 2022
August Abreu is here! pic.twitter.com/2AibyWGGvS— ⚫️ ⚪️ (@wsxmatt) July 31, 2022
Josh Harrison kept the inning rolling with a double to the wall, bringing up Leury Legend, because who else comes to the plate with RISP? He had a great at-bat, completed by driving Harrison in for the lead.
It’s always Leury with RISP.— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 31, 2022
leury delivers! it went out of the infield!— being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 31, 2022
On the anniversary of his Best Day Ever, Seby Zavala continued the two-out rally with his own double, driving Leury in to put the Good Guys up, 3-1.
Seby is the truth— WillieP (@WillieP_WSox) July 31, 2022
It’s nice to actually watch some real baseball for a change — it’s almost hard to believe this is the same team.
I’m sorry but who are these guys? Three runs (so far) in a half inning? Playing with RISP and two outs? What?— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 31, 2022
Good at-bats and RBIs were scarce outside of the second, back to the South Siders usual antics of making mediocre pitchers look like All-Stars.
Only 3 runs in 5 innings off of this subpar pitcher is so White Sox. Terrible at bats throughout this game— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 31, 2022
Cease completed six for another fantastic start, rebounding nicely after the homer he gave up in the second. His ERA is down to 2.01 — you mean THIS guy wasn’t an All-Star???
Dylan Cease Final Line:— ESPN White Sox (@ESPNWhiteSox) July 31, 2022
6IP 4H 1ER 1BB 7K 94 Pitches 58 Strikes
1st pitch strike 14 of 22 batters faced
15 swings & misses pic.twitter.com/QS5GrV2tfa
Joe Kelly walked the first batter in the seventh, leaving fans nervous for the rest of the inning. He recovered nicely with a double play and a strikeout to get out of the inning.
Some are saying Joe Kelly is back.
To those that ever doubted Joe Kelly (not me): pic.twitter.com/A7wwSq55fh— Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) July 31, 2022
https://t.co/J9repEnZTr pic.twitter.com/XwWA1GydCA— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 31, 2022
It would be nice for the offense to wake up to score some more runs for their pitchers!!
July 31, 2022
Eloy heard us loud and clear with a blast to right-center, putting Sox up, 4-1.
Eloy Jimenez’s home run flew a blazing 420 feet— janice (@scuriiosa) July 31, 2022
July 31, 2022
Kendall Graveman also shut down the A’s in the eighth — setting a lovely stage for Liam Hendriks to close out the game in the ninth.
Kendall Graveman. The Undertaker. pic.twitter.com/jilHKrD3jT— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) July 31, 2022
Liam closes it out to secure a much-needed home series win. The White Sox are officially back above .500!
Are…are the Sox back?— Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) July 31, 2022
SOX WIN!!! Let's take that energy into KC!! ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/gYr7kkSX6R— Angie (@Hockeygirl3784) July 31, 2022
Did we mention that Cease is THAT dude?
Dylan Cease:— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 31, 2022
In June: 0.33 ERA (1 ER in 27 1/3 innings)
In July: 0.77 ERA (3 ER in 35 2/3 innings)
Complete list of MLB starting pitchers in all of history to allow only 4 earned runs in an 12-start span (not including openers):— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) July 31, 2022
Jake Arrieta, 2015
Jacob deGrom, 2021
Dylan Cease, 2022
That's it. That's the list. pic.twitter.com/WcwVrmJlZy
Dylan Cease has allowed 1 earned run or less in 12 straight starts and is 7:1 for AL CY Young over @BetRivers— Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) July 31, 2022
Trails only Verlander and McClanahan. Still wild he wasn’t one of EIGHTY All-Stars.
Here’s to hoping we can remain better than .500 — which feels like uncharted territory for this team. The White Sox continue to string us along with hope for a turnaround — time to sit back and enjoy the ride!
Ok now let's win like 40 more games— whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) July 31, 2022
