 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 4, Athletics 1

Dylan Cease is that guy, in case you missed it

By Ashley Sanders
/ new
A Series at a Time: Keep winning.
FanGraphs

The Chicago White Sox launched a couple of home runs (not to mention Dylan Cease’s continued dominance) and took the weekend series against the Oakland Athletics!

The Starters

With every game I have covered with Dylan Cease as a starter, I become more and more amazed on how incredible his pitching has been this year, and a little more angry over his lack of All-Star selection. However, Cease has a bigger goal: AL Cy Young. (Most stat prognosticators have him sitting in third place right now.)

Notching a quality start this afternoon, Cease scattered four hits (including a solo home run) across six innings with only one walk. He struck out seven.

His 94-pitch count breaks down like this:

Baseball Savant

Adam Oller had a better start than anticipated. Through 6 13 innings, Oller allowed four runs off of seven hits (two home runs), but zero walks. He did strike out six Good Guys.

His 96-pitch afternoon looked like this:

Baseball Savant

Pressure Play

With a runner on first in the seventh inning and down 3-1, Elvis Andrus grounded into a 2.36 LI double play for the first two outs of the inning against Joe Kelly (who is back and pitching!).

Pressure Cooker

Joe Kelly allowed a single to open the seventh frame, but he worked around it for a scoreless, 1.39 pLI appearance.

Top Play

José Abreu’s game-tying home run in the second inning recorded a WPA of .115 and catalyzed a three-run inning for the South Siders.

Top Performer

Cease blew away everyone in today’s game with his .208 WPA.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Eloy Jiménez finally saw one of his fly balls leave for a home run (109.8 mph) in the seventh inning.

Weakest contact: Tony Kemp’s 45 mph ground out in the first reigned supreme for the weakest contact all game.

Luckiest hit: Dylan Cease gave up a sixth-inning single, which is an out 91% of the time, to Jonah Bride.

Toughest out: Stephen Vogt’s eighth-inning line out is typically a hit 77% of the time.

Longest hit: Eloy’s insurance home run in the seventh traveled 420 feet.

Magic Number: 4

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average

Poll

Who was the White Sox MVP?

view results
  • 90%
    Dylan Cease: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 SO, 1 HR
    (9 votes)
  • 10%
    José Abreu: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 HR
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    Leury García: 2-for-3, 1 R, 1 RBI
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Seby Zavala: 1-for-3, 1 RBI, 1 LOB
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Liam Hendriks: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 SO, 1 S
    (0 votes)
10 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who was the White Sox Cool Cat?

view results
  • 66%
    Andrew Vaughn: 0-for-4, 2 SO, 1 LOB
    (6 votes)
  • 11%
    AJ Pollock: 0-for-4, 1 SO
    (1 vote)
  • 11%
    Gavin Sheets: 0-for-3, 1 SO, 1 LOB
    (1 vote)
  • 11%
    Tim Anderson: 1-for-4, 2 SO, 2 LOB
    (1 vote)
9 votes total Vote Now

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...