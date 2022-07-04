South Side Sox Podcast s22e32 — Building off of a San Francisco sweep

Tireless San Francisco sweep weekend SSS writers Chrystal O’Keefe and Jacki Krestel hopped on for our special Independence Day podcast — which turned out to be anything but. More on that in a bit.

The trio chatted on the many highlights from the weekend, concerns going forward, and a little bit about what it means to be a reader of this site.

Let’s proceed:

Post-sweep, what if anything looks different about this team?

Is Gio back?

And speaking of prospective aces, how’s about that Dylan Cease? We’re not handing him the Cy Young yet, but his first 16 starts have been the closest thing we’ve had to a sure thing among starters

Can improved/stellar starting affect the wheezy offense? This was a word problem presented by Brett in flip fashion, and it was not terribly well-received. OK, OK, no more LSAT practice tests on the SSS podcast

Why Only the Opener Tonight Means Anything, by soothsayer Jacki

The ethical dilemma of loving Byron Buxton but hating the Minny Twins

And, finally, an editorial at podcast end addressing what to expect on site the next time something of monumental import outside of the White Sox crashes down — and the expectation placed on dissenting readers when their rights to unadulterated White Sox baseball coverage are encroached

