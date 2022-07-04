 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Sorry, just not into it pregame

By Brett Ballantini
/ new
Multiple People Shot At Fourth Of July Parade In Chicago Suburb
Sunset Park, where I played as a kid.
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

Today’s shooting hit a little close to home for a number of us. So sorry, let’s wait for something to write about from tonight before writing about tonight.

The White Sox activated Adam Engel and Liam Hendriks from the IL before the game, demoting Jimmy Lambert and Adam Haseley, but really how much of it matters if we’re all destined to be slaughtered by incel nazis armed to the teeth.

Here are the Twins.

It’s must-win time, in early July. The game is on TV and radio.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...