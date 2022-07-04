Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. pic.twitter.com/QMfJ9xdfoj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 4, 2022

Today’s shooting hit a little close to home for a number of us. So sorry, let’s wait for something to write about from tonight before writing about tonight.

The White Sox activated Adam Engel and Liam Hendriks from the IL before the game, demoting Jimmy Lambert and Adam Haseley, but really how much of it matters if we’re all destined to be slaughtered by incel nazis armed to the teeth.

Here are the Twins.

On the road again against an AL Central rival. #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/yI3kZ9o9VP — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 4, 2022

It’s must-win time, in early July. The game is on TV and radio.