Six Pack of Stats: Twins 6, White Sox 3 (10 innings)

The Chicago White Sox lost at home to the Minnesota Twins by a score of 6-3, in 10 innings. Minnesota moves to 36-47 and extends its division lead to 3 1⁄ 2 games, while Chicago drops to 38-40 and 5 1⁄ 2 games out of first.

The Starters

Dylan Bundy started for the Twins. Bundy went five innings, giving up an earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out six.



Bundy used a four-pitch arsenal in his 58-pitch outing. He used his 4-seamer 19 times. Bundy saw the most CSW success from his changeup, with nine of his 18 changeups resulting in either a called strike or whiff. He gained velocity and spin on all four pitches.

Bundy’s start looked like this:

Johnny Cueto started for the White Sox, going six innings and giving up two earned runs on five hits and five walks while striking out three.



Cueto used a five-pitch arsenal in his 93-pitch outing. He threw his changeup a game-high 35 times. Cueto saw the most CSW success with his cutter, generating a whiff and three called strikes from his 10 cutters while gaining three inches of horizontal break on the pitch. He lost horizontal break on the rest of his arsenal, and lost spin on all five pitches.

Here’s Cueto’s breakdown:

Pressure Play

With two on, nobody out in the bottom of the seventh, White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada singled to left to tie the game, 2-2.

The at-bat had a game-high 3.89 LI.

Pressure Cooker

White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman had a 2.65 pLI from pitching the top of the ninth.

Top Play

With one out and a runner on second with the White Sox leading, 1-0, Twins center fielder Byron Buxton homered to give Minnesota a 2-1 lead.

Buxton’s 22nd home run of the season added .247 WPA for the Twins.

Top Performer

Twins designated hitter Luis Arráez had .268 WPA in his 3-for-5 night from the leadoff spot.

Arráez batted in the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th, adding .189 WPA for the Twins with his RBI single.

Smackdown

Luckiest hit: Twins first baseman Alex Kirilloff batted in the latter two of Minnesota’s four runs in the top of the 10th with this .290 xBA grounder to left to give the Twins a 6-2 lead.



Toughest out(s): The White Sox hit into the first 8-5 triple play in recorded MLB history. AJ Pollock’s 101.9 mph, .820 xBA barrel to center led to three outs.



Hardest hit: Pollock gave the White Sox some life in the bottom of the 10th, scoring Adam Engel from second with this 109.8 mph single to center.



Weakest contact: Twins first baseman José Miranda grounded into a double play in the top of the 10th with his 34.8 mph floater to third.

Longest hit: Buxton’s home run traveled 449 feet.

Magic Number: 3

In the bottom of the seventh, the Twins turned the third triple play of 2022. All three have come with runners on first and second, and all have been recorded by the away team.

The Rangers turned a 3-6 triple play against the Mariners on April 20, and the Nationals turned a 5-4-3 triple play against the Nationals a month later, on May 20.

