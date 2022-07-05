Today in White Sox History: July 5

1914

White Sox legend Ed Walsh made his season debut, having sat out all year with a strained arm. Seven straight years of throwing no fewer than 230 1⁄ 3 innings — including league-leading totals in four seasons and as many as 464 innings thrown in one year — had taken its toll. In fact, even the 1913 season was truncated by Walsh’s standards, as the 32-year-old could muster just 97 2⁄ 3 frames.

On this day, however, Walsh threw seven innings of three-hit ball in a 6-3 win over Cleveland. Fellow future Hall-of-Famer Red Faber got the save, his second of 1914.

Walsh would win just four more games in his career, which stretched to age 36. He fell just short of being able to contribute to the best team in White Sox history, the 1917 World Champions.

1987

The White Sox tied the franchise mark for the most lopsided win when they won 17-0 at Cleveland. Ken Williams and Harold Baines both drove in four runs in the rout, with Ozzie Guillén and Greg Walker knocking in three apiece. Future Hall-of-Famer Phil Niekro was saddled with the loss.

1998

Despite an eight-run outburst in the sixth inning and 14 runs on 12 hits in the game, the White Sox lost at Fenway Park, 15-14. The South Siders fell behind, 10-2, through four, but then rallied to tie the game, 11-11. Jaime Navarro was bailed out by the comeback, as he started and coughed up eight runs (six earned) on nine hits in just two-plus innings. The White Sox fell to 35-51 on the season.