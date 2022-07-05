Gamethread: Twins at White Sox

After a disappointing loss in a game that went to 10 innings on Monday night, the White Sox (38-40) will try again against the Twins (46-37).

Michael Kopech will take the mound for the South Siders. Kopech, 26, enters tonight with a 2.78 ERA, a 3.62 xERA, and a 3.67 FIP in 68 innings this season. Those numbers render him a 1.3-fWAR pitcher so far. Kopech pitched 69 1⁄ 3 innings in 2021, and so far in his young career, that is the most MLB innings he has pitched in a single season. So, he will most likely surpass that total tonight. Kopech hit a bit of a speed bump in June. Prior to June, Kopech had a 1.29 ERA and a 2.68 FIP, but in June, he had a 5.19 ERA and a 5.27 FIP.

Josh Winder, a right-handed pitcher, will start for Minnesota. Winder, a 25-year-old rookie, has 35 1⁄ 3 innings of MLB experience, all in 2022. In those innings, Winder has a 3.06 ERA, a 4.15 xERA, and a 4.24 FIP, rendering him a 0.4-fWAR pitcher. Winder has faced the White Sox once, and that was on April 24, when he pitched four innings in relief, allowing one run. The Twins won that game by a score of 6-4.

Here are tonight’s starting lineups:

Although Eloy Jiménez is not in the starting lineup, there is some good news regarding his status.

Eloy Jimenez is in the White Sox clubhouse. His rehab stint is over — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) July 5, 2022

Especially since power is one of the White Sox’s biggest issues this year, it is great to see that Jiménez is back with the team.

The first pitch is scheduled to take place at 7:10 p.m. Central. As usual, NBC Sports Chicago will televise the game, and WMVP 1000 AM will have the radio coverage. Let’s get back on track.