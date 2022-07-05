Bird App Recap: Twins 8, White Sox 2

The White Sox look to bounce back after an embarrassing start to the series against the Twins.

Speaking of, let’s check in on what other broadcasts are saying. Oh.

Watching the Mets game, hearing Gary Cohen discuss the idiotic baserunning of the White Sox that produced that historic triple play. #ChangeTheGame #NationalEmbarrassment — Asinwreck (@asinwreck) July 6, 2022

Michael Kopech escapes a bases-loaded jam in his usual first-inning meltdown. But the real news here?

luis robert took FOUR sliders in one at-bat and walked pic.twitter.com/OedXurDTZ0 — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) July 6, 2022

Then he tried to steal and was unsuccessful.

That’s the second inning in as many days that we’ve run ourselves out on. Cmon. — PatfromtheBronx (@Patinthebronx) July 6, 2022

The game has been less than exciting through three innings. Max Kepler crushes a high fastball to make it 1-0, Twins. Meanwhile, the White Sox had two on with one out, but Tim Anderson ended the third as he hit into a double play.

It’s a nobody RHP so you know the White Sox aren’t doing anything on offense till like the 5th if they do at all — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) July 6, 2022

Member when the White Sox were a fun baseball team to watch? — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) July 6, 2022

Honestly, this team is getting embarrassing.

when you totally know the name of the best prospect your system has had in several seasons pic.twitter.com/MEZspmJ55y — malachi mulligan (@pinetarkeyboard) July 6, 2022

Oh, and it’s 3-0 Twins now.

Home run by José Miranda, who is Lin-Manuel's cousin. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 6, 2022

Sox don’t score with RISP and the opposing team does, right away. It’s like clockwork. — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) July 6, 2022

There is a lot of chatter about blowing it all up, but do we really trust Rick Hahn?

The shutout has ended, as Yoán Moncada brings in a run on a two-out double.

Yoan Moncada just sent me this after hitting that double! pic.twitter.com/8SijGxalmZ — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) July 6, 2022

We back.



We scored 1 run off *checks notes* Josh Winder.



Start running the Playoff advertisements. — DJ (@WhiteSoxDJ) July 6, 2022

With the fourth home run, the White Sox trail 6-1. We’re not having fun.

This is hard to watch — Joe Resis (@JResis) July 6, 2022

Kopech does uh, not have it tonight. — janice (@scuriiosa) July 6, 2022

Sometimes, the truth really hurts.

The Twins have 4 home runs tonight



The White Sox have 4 home runs since June 21st — Noah Phalen (@Noahp245) July 6, 2022

Will this recap turn into a Rick Hahn diss piece?

“Talk to me after the parade*”



*two (2) playoff game wins in two (2) years followed by a curb stomping at the hands of a team with a JV rotation. Take a bow rick — mayor of section 509 (@BovHahn) July 6, 2022

Anderson drives in Josh Harrison on a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 6-2. Then, nothing else happened with the other players on base.

Sox are a literal ground ball factory whenever someone gets on base — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) July 6, 2022

You might need a bigger white board to show them pic.twitter.com/oQ40dCQ37f — Dave Marszalek (@daviemars) July 6, 2022

I’ve really reached a new level of doom-scrolling during these games.

You absolutely know there will be no accountability and in the press conference tonight they’ll push the “Eloy is almost back” narrative harder than a woman pushing out a baby — Dr. C Spaghetti (@C_Spaghett1) July 6, 2022

And just like that, it’s an 8-2 ball game in the top of the seventh.

Bringing in Vince Velasquez in any game for the #WhiteSox, means the white flag has been waved.



Speaking of waived, Vince Velasquez should no longer be on this team after today. — TheMoncadaArmada (@HashTagWhiteSox) July 6, 2022

Perhaps it’s 140.

i heard in April and May that the #whiteSox would start hitting better when it warms up. How Warm? 110? 130? — Chi-Guy Eric (@ChiTownEnuff) July 6, 2022

Josh Harrison did get a hit. It happened to be a special one.

Josh Harrison has a couple hits tonight, the second of which is the 1,000th of his major league career. A nice ovation from the crowd as the milestone is put on the jumbotron. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) July 6, 2022

The rain is coming down and fans begin to head to the concourse, or maybe home. But the White Sox are heating up? Two on, no outs, TA at-bat.

McGuire and Zavala heard Grandal was coming back soon, and are hitting for their lives. — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 6, 2022

TA strikes out, and Andrew Vaughn hits into a double play.

Fitting end to that inning — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 6, 2022

Even the scoreboard is miserable.

It can rain anytime now. End my misery. Lightning strike my pinwheels. I’m ready to go home. — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) July 6, 2022

And now we’ve got a rain delay with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

...just end the game, guys. — Joe W. Sox (@dailycupofjoe14) July 6, 2022

After 35 minutes, we have baseball, I guess.

There will be more baseball here tonight, or so it appears. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 6, 2022

As we enter the ninth, a few players have uh, moved. Josh Harrison is now pitching, and Jake Burger is playing second base now.

Josh Harrison's pitching and he just gave up a hit, all that's missing now is the circus music. #WhiteSox — LaKeena McGee (@KeenaMcGee) July 6, 2022

But hey, he escaped a jam with a 5-4-3 double play.

Josh Harrison for closer imo — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 6, 2022

Things got a little interesting, as mild-mannered AJ Pollock got ejected.

AJ Pollock getting thrown out of the 9th inning of an 8-2 game is the biggest highlight halfway through his first season with the White Sox — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 6, 2022

The White Sox are irate at strike calls, but they wouldn’t have to be if they just got some runs. That’s the game!