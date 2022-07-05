 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bird App Recap: Twins 8, White Sox 2

I don’t think anyone was enjoying the ride tonight.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@SoxScoreboard

The White Sox look to bounce back after an embarrassing start to the series against the Twins.

Speaking of, let’s check in on what other broadcasts are saying. Oh.

Michael Kopech escapes a bases-loaded jam in his usual first-inning meltdown. But the real news here?

Then he tried to steal and was unsuccessful.

The game has been less than exciting through three innings. Max Kepler crushes a high fastball to make it 1-0, Twins. Meanwhile, the White Sox had two on with one out, but Tim Anderson ended the third as he hit into a double play.

Honestly, this team is getting embarrassing.

Oh, and it’s 3-0 Twins now.

There is a lot of chatter about blowing it all up, but do we really trust Rick Hahn?

The shutout has ended, as Yoán Moncada brings in a run on a two-out double.

With the fourth home run, the White Sox trail 6-1. We’re not having fun.

Sometimes, the truth really hurts.

Will this recap turn into a Rick Hahn diss piece?

Anderson drives in Josh Harrison on a fielder’s choice RBI to make it 6-2. Then, nothing else happened with the other players on base.

I’ve really reached a new level of doom-scrolling during these games.

And just like that, it’s an 8-2 ball game in the top of the seventh.

Perhaps it’s 140.

Josh Harrison did get a hit. It happened to be a special one.

The rain is coming down and fans begin to head to the concourse, or maybe home. But the White Sox are heating up? Two on, no outs, TA at-bat.

TA strikes out, and Andrew Vaughn hits into a double play.

Even the scoreboard is miserable.

And now we’ve got a rain delay with one out in the bottom of the eighth.

After 35 minutes, we have baseball, I guess.

As we enter the ninth, a few players have uh, moved. Josh Harrison is now pitching, and Jake Burger is playing second base now.

But hey, he escaped a jam with a 5-4-3 double play.

Things got a little interesting, as mild-mannered AJ Pollock got ejected.

The White Sox are irate at strike calls, but they wouldn’t have to be if they just got some runs. That’s the game!

