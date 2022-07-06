White Sox Minor League Update: July 5

Haven’t checked the rosters to see if there are like 48 players on the ACL White Sox roster, but that must be the case if these young and relatively vulnerable players are allowed to play (and pitch!) 12 innings of baseball in a meaningless pre-draft rookie league game. Great news, though, the ACL Sox crept one game closer to .500 with a win in extras over Seattle. Jerry Burke pitched very well, as he should, as a veteran (rehabbing) MiLB starter. The rest of the pitching was solid aside from Homer Cruz, who was responsible for the first to two blown saves tonight for the Sox — although Erick Bello was W-I-L-D with four walks in two otherwise tidy innings. Layant Tapia slapped two doubles and Alvaro Aguero had his second homer in as many days to lead the hitters.

A comeback win for the DSL White Sox after a seven-run eighth inning puts them in front for good, even if they did try to give up the lead the next inning. First off, it was not a pretty game, with six errors between the two teams. The Sox four errors led to four unearned runs over the second and third innings. The Orioles two errors resulted in six unearned runs, two in the second and four in the eighth. That right there is the difference between a win and a loss.

There were still some good things that happened outside of the poor fielding, Loidel Chapelli Jr. hit his fifth homer of the year, a three-run shot. It was his only hit of the night. Erick Hernández was back on the field with a single and a walk, while Ryan Burrowes had two doubles. So overall, pretty decent days for the top hitting prospects.

Frankelia Arias and Edwin Peralta took over the middle of the game after Juan Jimenez and the defense gave up the first five runs. Arias and Peralta combined for five innings and no earned runs (one unearned) with Arias coming away with five strikeouts in three innings.

