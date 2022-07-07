White Sox Minor League Update: July 6, 2022

After a back-and-forth fourth inning, familiar face Adam Haseley was the hero, as his decisive blast put the Knights ahead for good.

With two outs and nobody on in the top of the fourth, the Knights managed to score the first two runs of the game. Blake Rutherford walked after a seven-pitch battle, and he stole second base. That set Micker Adolfo up for an RBI opportunity, and he delivered a run-scoring single. Zach Remillard added an insurance run with an RBI triple to make it a 2-0 game.

Davis Martin, who pitched for the White Sox as recently as June 21, started for the Knights. In four innings, he racked up seven strikeouts, and he shut the Stripers down the first time through the order. His fourth and final inning, however, was a struggle. Joe Dunand drew a four-pitch walk to open the inning, and Martin allowed an RBI double to Indiana Hoosier Alex Dickerson. Two batters later, Ryan Casteel tied it with another RBI double.

The score remained tied at two until the top of the seventh. Once again, the Knights had a ton of life that inning with two outs and nobody on base. Laz Rivera singled to keep the inning alive, and Haseley delivered the hit that won Charlotte the game.

Welcome back, Adam!



It's a two-run Adam by Adam Haseley! pic.twitter.com/C38Ro52o1z — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 7, 2022

The Knights bullpen was phenomenal, combining for five shutout innings, and the five relievers only allowed one hit.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Adam Haseley: 1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI

Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, RBI

Zach Remillard: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI

Entire bullpen: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K vote view results 66% Adam Haseley: 1-for-3, HR, BB, 2 RBI (2 votes)

0% Micker Adolfo: 1-for-4, RBI (0 votes)

0% Zach Remillard: 1-for-4, 3B, RBI (0 votes)

33% Entire bullpen: 5 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 5 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Ryder Jones: 0-for-4, 4 K

Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-3, BB vote view results 100% Ryder Jones: 0-for-4, 4 K (2 votes)

0% Yolbert Sánchez: 0-for-3, BB (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

The Barons had a rough day on offense, and this game got out of hand in the final two innings.

Starter Emilio Vargas was one of the few bright spots in this game. Vargas lasted seven innings, and he only allowed two runs. Both of those runs scored during a difficult third inning. Unfortunately, Vargas got charged with a loss despite being effective throughout most of this game.

The Barons finished 3-for-29 with one walk and 11 strikeouts. Indiana Hoosier Craig Dedelow was a diamond in the rough for the Barons, finishing 1-for-3 with a triple. He also removed a base runner from the base paths with an outfield assist.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? Emilio Vargas: 7 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 5 K

Craig Dedelow: 1-for-3, 3B, outfield assist

Alex Destino: 1-for-2, BB

Ian Dawkins: 1-for-3, 2B vote view results 100% Emilio Vargas: 7 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 1 BB, 5 K (2 votes)

0% Craig Dedelow: 1-for-3, 3B, outfield assist (0 votes)

0% Alex Destino: 1-for-2, BB (0 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins: 1-for-3, 2B (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? D.J. Burt: 0-for-4, 2 K

Theo Denlinger: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K

José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, throwing error vote view results 0% D.J. Burt: 0-for-4, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Theo Denlinger: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 1 K (2 votes)

0% José Rodríguez: 0-for-4, throwing error (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

In a wild game, the Dash ultimately came up short in extra innings.

Wilmington came out ready to swing the bat in the top of the second. The first six Blue Rocks reached at least first base safely that inning, though Luis Mieses had an outfield assist to prevent a runner from stretching a single into a double. By the end of the Blue Rocks’ hit parade, the Dash trailed by a score of 4-0.

The good news is that Dash starter Chase Solesky made a nice recovery after his ugly second inning. The game never got out of hand as a result, and in the fourth, the Dash rallied to get back within striking distance. After a double by Oscar Colás, Luis Mieses walked. Then, with two outs, Tyler Osik launched a home run to pull the Dash within one.

An RBI double in the fifth resulted in the Blue Rocks extending their lead back to two. However, the Dash manufactured a pair of runs in the bottom half. Alsander Womack walked, Duke Ellis singled (and later stole his 33rd base), and suddenly, the tying run was in scoring position. Colson Montgomery, who also extended his on-base streak to 42 in this game, hit a sacrifice fly. Then, Colás reached on a fielder’s choice to tie the game.

The score remained tied at five until the 10th inning, when reliever Vince Vannelle finally ran into trouble after an outing that had been terrific. Vannelle allowed one run in addition to the free base runner to score, and this time, the Dash had no answer in the bottom half.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Tyler Osik: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Oscar Colás: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI

Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, BB, RBI vote view results 33% Tyler Osik: 1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI (1 vote)

66% Oscar Colás: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI (2 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 1-for-3, BB, RBI (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Vince Vannelle: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 R (1 ER), 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K

Harvin Mendoza: 0-for-4, fielding error

Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, BB, 2 K, throwing error vote view results 0% Chase Solesky: 5 IP, 5 ER, 9 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Vince Vannelle: 2 2⁄3 IP, 2 R (1 ER), 3 H, 2 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Harvin Mendoza: 0-for-4, fielding error (1 vote)

0% Bryan Ramos: 0-for-4, BB, 2 K, throwing error (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

Starting pitcher Tommy Sommer was on top of his game, and the offense put up a pair of big innings to pull away from the Mudcats.

Sommer, a former Indiana Hoosier, was outstanding, as he needed only 82 pitches to get through six shutout innings. Hadbert Pérez had the only hit against Sommer, as he singled to lead off the top of the second. (Pérez was promptly picked off of first base.) Sommer did not issue any walks, and he struck out a pair.

With the game still scoreless in the bottom of the fourth, the Cannon Ballers broke through. Wes Kath started a rally with a one-out walk. Colby Smelley followed that walk with a single, and although Wilfred Veras popped out, Kannapolis still had runners on the corners with two outs. That brought up DJ Gladney and Samil Polanco, who hit back-to-back doubles to give the Cannon Ballers a 3-0 lead.

The Cannon Ballers padded their lead in the fifth inning, when Logan Glass and Caberea Weaver hit back-to-back homers. Wilfred Veras proceeded to add a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the eighth. Bowen Plagge shut things down with three strong innings in relief.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Tommy Sommer: 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Logan Glass: 2-for-4, HR

DJ Gladney: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI

Samil Polanco: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI

Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3, HR, BB

Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, HR vote view results 100% Tommy Sommer: 6 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote)

0% Logan Glass: 2-for-4, HR (0 votes)

0% DJ Gladney: 1-for-3, 2B, BB, RBI (0 votes)

0% Samil Polanco: 1-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Caberea Weaver: 1-for-3, HR, BB (0 votes)

0% Wilfred Veras: 1-for-4, HR (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now