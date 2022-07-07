Today in White Sox History: July 7

1931

In a 12-inning game won by the White Sox over the Browns, 10-8, neither team strikes out. It is the longest game ever played in the majors without a K. All-time Sox great Tommy Thomas pitched a sloppy start but left in line for the win, which future Hall-of-Famer Red Faber blew. Faber vultured the win when the Sox scored two in the top of the 12th, though.

1959

White Sox pitcher Early Wynn started the first of the two All-Star Games played, this one in Pittsburgh. Wynn, who’d go on to take the Cy Young that season and win 22 games, went three innings, allowing one run. He didn’t get a decision in the NL’s 5-4 win.

Other Sox representatives in the game included Luis Aparicio (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Sherm Lollar (C) and Billy Pierce (P).

1964

White Sox manager Al Lopez, in charge of the AL All-Stars, saw a former player ruin his afternoon.

Johnny Callison, a top Sox prospect who was traded to the Phillies before the start of the 1960 season, belted a three-run home run in the last of the ninth to win the game for the NL, 7-4, at Shea Stadium in New York. The home run came off of Boston’s Dick Radatz and was the key blow in the four-run inning.

The White Sox quickly had realized what they traded away, and tried to get Callison back before the start of the 1962 season without success. Joining Lopez and coach Don Gutteridge from the Sox on the team were pitchers Gary Peters and Juan Pizarro.

1982

It was the coming-out party for White Sox outfielder Harold Baines, who in a game in Chicago against the Tigers blasted three home runs in a 7-0 win. One of his blasts was a grand slam. Baines drove in six of the team’s seven runs.

Later that week at Toronto in a 16-7 win, Baines hammered two more home runs, including a second grand slam, and knock in five more runs. No wonder he was named AL Player of the Week!

2009

On the same date that Harold Baines clubbed three home runs in a game in 1982, White Sox first baseman Paul Konerko launched three in a 10-6 win over Cleveland at U.S. Cellular Field. Konerko had a solo home run, a two-run shot and a grand slam in his finest performance in a White Sox uniform. He went 3-for-4 with three runs scored and seven RBIs. He became the 12th player in franchise history to drill three home runs in a game and the 13th to hit at least three. He also became the first Sox player to ever hit three in a game at what was then called U.S. Cellular Field.