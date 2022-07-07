White Sox Minor League Update: July 7, 2022

POSTPONED: Tonight's game at Gwinnett has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:05 PM. https://t.co/9CmvE2qisA — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 7, 2022

The Knights will not be appearing in this recap.

Jason Bilous walked five and gave up three hits in two innings but somehow limited the damage to just three runs. When he was pulled after 56 pitches (26 strikes), Sammy Peralta took over and ran into two separate spots of trouble himself, both solo home runs in the third and the sixth, respectively. Félix Paulino finished it out, pitching well until the ninth, when he gave up two more runs to put the Barons down 7-1. He did strike out five over 3 ⅓ innings, as did Peralta over 3 ⅔.

The first Barons run crossed the plate in the seventh: JJ Muno drew a one-out walk, stole second, and scored on DJ Burt’s double. The second was courtesy of Yasmani Grandál, who made his first rehab appearance with the team; he drew two walks and hit a ninth-inning RBI single that knocked in Burt from a walk and cut the deficit to a mere 7-2 Smokies. The team went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base.

The Dash were very two-hit and Matthew Thompson gave up five runs in four innings for the loss, striking out none Blue Rocks but walking as many batters as home runs allowed (two). Thirty-nine of his 72 pitches were strikes.

Luis Amaya also gave up a couple of runs on a home run in relief (to one of the same guys who went deep off Thompson), and Wilber Pérez allowed one more in less powerful fashion over two innings. Cooper Bradford was the only pitcher unscathed.

Colson Montgomery did not play in this game; his on-base streak remains frozen at 42. Instead, the Dash struck out 18 times, Tyler Osik and Jason Matthews picking up their only two hits (both singles).

Stolen base number 34 of the season for @DukeE11is! pic.twitter.com/uezS2EKy2d — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) July 8, 2022

Duke Ellis walked twice, which is how he was able to nab his 34th bag of the season and score on Osik’s hit in the first, and Brandon Bossard also drew two free passes. Adam Hackenberg walked and Osik was hit by a pitch. The Dash are 40-38.

Hunter Dollander’s first appearance for the Cannon Ballers and in full-season ball overall was not the greatest, the recent signee allowing four runs in 4 ⅔ innings, but in his next outing and tonight’s start, he’s been much better. Tonight, he threw 63 of 87 pitches for strikes, walked one, and struck out five; all three runs allowed came on one swing from Brewers prospect Jackson Chourio, 18 years old and up to 11 home runs on the year already. In his last two starts, Dollander has a line of 12 IP, 11 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 13 K.

Haylen Green and Angel Acevedo were both scoreless in relief. Green, the 20th round pick in 2021, is up to 37 ⅓ innings on the year and has a 3.62 ERA. Acevedo, repeating the level, has a 3.29 ERA over 41 innings.

Kanny scored early, if not necessarily often; Wes Keth singled with two outs in the first and Wilfred Veras followed up one batter later with blast to center field, his 13th of the year.

2 run for Wilfred Veras!



B1: Ballers 2 | Mudcats 0 pic.twitter.com/rvkre6rDGD — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 7, 2022

They fell behind on Chourio’s third-inning shot, but tied it in the fifth and went ahead for good in the sixth. Caberea Weaver doubled to open the fifth and came around to score on Colby Smelley’s single. The cycle was completed in the sixth inning, DJ Gladney tripling and Logan Glass, newly returned from an eight-game stint with the Knights, went deep to make it 5-3 Ballers.

The team turned four double plays.

May signee Dylan Burns made his fifth start in six appearances for the ACL Sox. The 25-year-old righty hasn’t exactly dominated, but he has been decent after a shaky start, and tonight he put down a solid six innings with three runs allowed (two on solo shots). His ERA is at 3.98 in 31 ⅔ innings.

The Anderson Comás Bullpen Experiment was dealt a wild blow today, but if you can’t let a former position player try it out on the mound to the tune of three walks, a hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, a passed ball, and two runs, why even have the ACL at all? Oriel Castro pitched two innings, striking out three and giving up a sixth and final run to the ACL Mariners.

Like many games tonight, this was a low-offense game by Sox bats, who did not walk but did strike out 12 times. Layant Tapia homered in the fourth for one run and he scored again in the seventh after being hit by a pitch, singled to third by Dario Borrero, and taking home when Borrero was caught stealing. There was a mini-rally in the ninth, Tapia again reaching, this time on error, then scoring on Johnabiell Laureano’s double. Laureano made it to third on Borrero’s single, but was stranded there to end it 6-3.

The DSL Sox lost their grip on .500 with a 5-1 loss on Thursday to the hated DSL D-backs Black, despite outhitting them 6-3 and making no errors. How could this possibly happen, you wonder, clearly forgetting about the existence of walks?

Here’s how it could happen: walks. After Sox starting pitcher Ronny Robles threw five hitless, scoreless innings of five-walk ball, Ricardo Gomez took over and entered the seventh (a DSL ninth) protecting a 0-0 tie. The seventh went like this: walk, wild pitch, walk, pitching change to José Mendoza, sac bunt (runners on second and third, one out), intentional walk, force out at home (bases loaded, two outs), two-RBI single, three-run home run.

Trailing 5-0, the Sox did retaliate in the ninth, or at least Godwin Bennett did as he homered for the sixth time. Bennett, 19 until October, had a three-dong game back in June and is slashing .235/.385/.627 in 16 games this year (1.012 OPS).

Bennett’s blast was the only extra-base hit for the Sox. They grounded into two doubles plays, were picked off and caught stealing separately, and were 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. They also threw four wild pitches. Loidel Chapelli went hitless and his numbers over 17 games tumble to .403/.513/.758 :(

