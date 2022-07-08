Bird App Recap: Tigers 2, White Sox 1

The Chicago White Sox suffered a lifeless, 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers tonight, and fans had much to say about it.

Before we begin, I guess you should all go and vote for Tim Anderson. If for no other reason, the more All-Stars the team has, the more inept the organization will look, and I want them to feel pain.

Dylan Cease looked good, at least.

Dylan Cease might have the best slider in the league. — Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) July 8, 2022

Dylan Sheeeeeesh ‍ — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 8, 2022

But the anemic White Sox offense made Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske look a lot better.

White Sox on pace for zero runs tonight, a little less than the 44 I was calling for — Scott Wille (@Plus4golf) July 8, 2022

Brieske just mowing down White Sox hitters. No way Chicago can win this game. You can tell already there is going to be minimal effort at the plate. — Dantonio banderas (@Dantoniobander) July 8, 2022

1-6 Beau Brieske mowing down the Sox. pic.twitter.com/b4rNO9hMEN — Brian S (@MagnificentStan) July 8, 2022

Forgive us, Steve, if we’re a bit leery.

Steve Stone just said, "Don't worry, it's still early" and I was immediately triggered — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) July 8, 2022

Brieske held the White Sox hitless into the sixth inning. Fans tried their best to jinx him.

“A no hitter right now for Detroit” pic.twitter.com/qPgoeyafIW — SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) July 8, 2022

Imagine being no-hit by something named Beau Brieske. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 8, 2022

No hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no no no hitter — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 8, 2022

Which worked, actually.

Josh Harrison with the first hit like we all expected — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 8, 2022

Josh Harrison is the king of breaking up no no’s — Dylan (Riley Greene Supremacy) #FireAl (35-47) (@TouchdownSwift) July 8, 2022

When will we switch from DFA Josh Harrison to DFA AJ Pollock? #WhiteSox — Patrick Forrest (@forrestp8) July 8, 2022

And then, with Harrison on first, manager Tony La Russa did what any good manager would do with one out and down by a run. He called for the bunt.

Wait, what?! Oh, for the love of —

We finally get a hit and then TLR gives up an out by sacrifice bunting. F*cking terrible process — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 8, 2022

I LOVE when baseball teams sacrifice bunt the runner from the first to second base. pic.twitter.com/1B8s2wxYTd — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 8, 2022

Seriously, the gap was palpable.

That AJ Hinch is looking like the better manager tonight. With a much less talented team. — Razor Ramon (@RamonSports) July 8, 2022

I'm just begging Anderson or Robert or someone to go to the media and say "We can't win unless TLR is gone." — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) July 8, 2022

god I hate it here — marj (@marjraguso) July 8, 2022

And it didn’t stop there. With runners on, La Russa opted to use his and Celeste Spaghett1’s favorite player, Leury García, leaving Seby Zavala’s .882 OPS on the bench.

I’M SORRY WHO IS HITTING?!???? — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 8, 2022

Leury over Seby was so Tony it hurts. — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) July 8, 2022

LEURY???? ZAVALA IS RIGHT THERE YOU IDIOT! — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 8, 2022

It was crazy — and fans went crazy.

Sometimes I wonder how many years this team has taken off my life… pic.twitter.com/W3yDkMDO7P — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 8, 2022

The White Sox tried to rally in the ninth, but after they were able to claw their way to within one run, José Abreu stuck out swinging at a pitch that was about six miles outside.

That may have been the worst swing I’ve ever seen from Abreu. — FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) July 8, 2022

What the Fack you swinging at big dog — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 8, 2022

After Eloy Jiménez grounded out to close out the game, fans were deflated.

Pathetic.



White Sox are pretenders until further notice.. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 8, 2022

I really turned that game back on. pic.twitter.com/FAJZG9m7on — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 8, 2022

Me continuing to watch the White Sox and trying to enjoy the ride. pic.twitter.com/S2xk12LWlJ — Courtney (@Courtney2688) July 8, 2022

In closing, we have one simple request: