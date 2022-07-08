Bird App Recap: Tigers 2, White Sox 1

The Chicago White Sox suffered a lifeless, 2-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers tonight, and fans had much to say about it.
Before we begin, I guess you should all go and vote for Tim Anderson. If for no other reason, the more All-Stars the team has, the more inept the organization will look, and I want them to feel pain.
The pic says it allhttps://t.co/fHLHxJlK54 pic.twitter.com/7WhRdtNVWA— Southpaw (@Southpaw) July 8, 2022
Dylan Cease looked good, at least.
Dylan Cease might have the best slider in the league.— Courtney Finnicum (@courtney883) July 8, 2022
.@DylanCease is filthy. pic.twitter.com/Yesmfd6D4l— MLB (@MLB) July 8, 2022
Dylan Sheeeeeesh — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) July 8, 2022
But the anemic White Sox offense made Tigers starting pitcher Beau Brieske look a lot better.
White Sox on pace for zero runs tonight, a little less than the 44 I was calling for— Scott Wille (@Plus4golf) July 8, 2022
Brieske just mowing down White Sox hitters. No way Chicago can win this game. You can tell already there is going to be minimal effort at the plate.— Dantonio banderas (@Dantoniobander) July 8, 2022
1-6 Beau Brieske mowing down the Sox. pic.twitter.com/b4rNO9hMEN— Brian S (@MagnificentStan) July 8, 2022
Forgive us, Steve, if we’re a bit leery.
Steve Stone just said, "Don't worry, it's still early" and I was immediately triggered— Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) July 8, 2022
Brieske held the White Sox hitless into the sixth inning. Fans tried their best to jinx him.
“A no hitter right now for Detroit” pic.twitter.com/qPgoeyafIW— SouthSide Behavior (@SSBehavior) July 8, 2022
Imagine being no-hit by something named Beau Brieske.— Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 8, 2022
No hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no hitter no no no hitter— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 8, 2022
Which worked, actually.
Josh Harrison with the first hit like we all expected— Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) July 8, 2022
Josh Harrison is the king of breaking up no no’s— Dylan (Riley Greene Supremacy) #FireAl (35-47) (@TouchdownSwift) July 8, 2022
When will we switch from DFA Josh Harrison to DFA AJ Pollock? #WhiteSox— Patrick Forrest (@forrestp8) July 8, 2022
And then, with Harrison on first, manager Tony La Russa did what any good manager would do with one out and down by a run. He called for the bunt.
Wait, what?! Oh, for the love of —
We finally get a hit and then TLR gives up an out by sacrifice bunting. F*cking terrible process— Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 8, 2022
I LOVE when baseball teams sacrifice bunt the runner from the first to second base. pic.twitter.com/1B8s2wxYTd— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 8, 2022
A bunt! pic.twitter.com/NkvGN6LwVu— Adam (@AdamKC1980) July 8, 2022
Seriously, the gap was palpable.
That AJ Hinch is looking like the better manager tonight. With a much less talented team.— Razor Ramon (@RamonSports) July 8, 2022
I'm just begging Anderson or Robert or someone to go to the media and say "We can't win unless TLR is gone."— Nick (@Nick_BPSS) July 8, 2022
god I hate it here— marj (@marjraguso) July 8, 2022
And it didn’t stop there. With runners on, La Russa opted to use his and Celeste Spaghett1’s favorite player, Leury García, leaving Seby Zavala’s .882 OPS on the bench.
I’M SORRY WHO IS HITTING?!????— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) July 8, 2022
Leury over Seby was so Tony it hurts.— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) July 8, 2022
LEURY???? ZAVALA IS RIGHT THERE YOU IDIOT!— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) July 8, 2022
It was crazy — and fans went crazy.
Sometimes I wonder how many years this team has taken off my life… pic.twitter.com/W3yDkMDO7P— Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) July 8, 2022
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/sQonknx9LO— AJ Mithen (@AJMithen) July 8, 2022
The White Sox tried to rally in the ninth, but after they were able to claw their way to within one run, José Abreu stuck out swinging at a pitch that was about six miles outside.
Abreus at bat pic.twitter.com/AM2BPMW26w— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 8, 2022
That may have been the worst swing I’ve ever seen from Abreu.— FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) July 8, 2022
What the Fack you swinging at big dog— Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) July 8, 2022
After Eloy Jiménez grounded out to close out the game, fans were deflated.
Pathetic.— Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 8, 2022
White Sox are pretenders until further notice.
I really turned that game back on. pic.twitter.com/FAJZG9m7on— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) July 8, 2022
Me continuing to watch the White Sox and trying to enjoy the ride. pic.twitter.com/S2xk12LWlJ— Courtney (@Courtney2688) July 8, 2022
In closing, we have one simple request:
Front Office Resign In Shame Challenge— Julie Brady (@DestroyBaseball) July 8, 2022
