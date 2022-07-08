Today in White Sox History: July 8

1941

Edgar Smith became the first White Sox pitcher to win an All-Star Game. He got the decision in the AL’s 7-5 win, even though he gave up two runs in two innings. This was the game where Ted Williams hit a three-run home run in the last of the ninth to win it in Detroit. Smith was joined on the team by Luke Appling (SS) and Thornton Lee (P).

1943

White Sox pitcher Orval Grove almost got himself a no-hitter — and against the Yankees, to boot. Joe Gordon’s bloop double with two out in the ninth spoiled it, but Grove did win the game, 1-0, at Comiskey Park. It ran his record to 7-0; he’d finish 15-9, with a 2.75 ERA.

1947

White Sox shortstop Luke Appling played a key role in the AL’s 2-1 win in the All-Star Game, held across town at Wrigley Field. Appling, 40, had been named to his seventh and final All-Star Game as a sub. With the AL trailing, 1-0, Appling pinch-hit for Buddy Lewis to lead off the sixth inning and singled off of Harry Brecheen. Ted Williams singled Appling to third, and Ol’ Aches and Pains ambled home with the tying run when Joe DiMaggio grounded into a double play.

The next inning, pinch-hitter Stan Spence singled in Bobby Doerr for the AL’s eventual game-winner.

1958

White Sox ace Early Wynn got the win in the All-Star Game in Baltimore, as the AL defeated the NL, 4-3. Wynn pitched a perfect inning. In addition to Wynn, the Sox representatives were Luis Aparicio (SS), Nellie Fox (2B), Sherm Lollar (C) and Billy Pierce (P).

2016

In a game at home against Atlanta, the White Sox pulled off their third triple play of the season. That hadn’t happened in Major League Baseball since 1979.

It happened in the third inning of an 11-8 loss. Shortstop Tim Anderson fielded a Freddie Freeman ground ball, tagged out lead runner Chase d’Arnaud before stepping on second base to force out former White Sox infielder Gordon Beckham and then threw to first baseman José Abreu to retire Freeman.

Both the Red Sox and A’s accomplished the feat of three triple plays during the 1979 season, according to the Society for American Baseball Research’s triple play database.

The White Sox turned a triple play on April 22 against the Rangers, and turned their second on May 18 against the Astros.