Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

After losing last night’s series opener 2-1 against the Detroit Tigers, the Chicago White Sox are back in action tonight with the goal to tie the weekend series at one win each.

Lucas Giolito (5-4, 4.90 ERA, 4.69 xERA) takes the mound tonight. In his last two starts, he’s gone 12 innings, allowed three runs, and struck out 13 batters. He’s on the mend upward, and he has a beatable opponent in the batter’s box this evening.

Tarik Skubal (5-7, 4.06 ERA, 3.46 xERA) makes the start for Detroit tonight. This lefty has gone 4 2⁄ 3 innings in each of his last three starts. In those three starts, he has allowed a total of 14 runs, 10 walks, and has struck out 11 batters. He’s struggling, and the White Sox need to get to Skubal before 4 2⁄ 3 innings pass tonight.

These Good Guys will look to get it done tonight:

Andrew Vaughn is not in the lineup for a second straight day, which is a bit concerning especially with a lefty on the bump. Last night’s pinch-hitters, Adam Engel and Leury García, will start in right field and second base, respectively.

The Tigers will line up like this against Lucas:

Spencer Torkelson, yesterday’s pinch-hit difference maker, starts at first and bats seventh. Miguel Cabrera, recently added to the All-Star roster, will play for the first time this series as the designated hitter, batting third.

Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago for a 7:10 p.m. CT start. ESPN 100 has the radio coverage. Let’s get that win. After seeing this team up close at the game yesterday, the guys need a spark, desperately.