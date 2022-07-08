Bird App Recap: Tigers 7, White Sox 5

The White Sox are back for the second of a four-game series against the Tigers. Last night’s loss was embarrassing for sure, so let’s see what they do tonight.

How will the White Sox disappoint us tonight? — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) July 9, 2022

Here is the lineup, for those who still care.

A HUGE congrats to Tim Anderson on being named an All-Star starter this year!

Hey now, TA’s an All-Star STARTER!



Tim Anderson has been voted by baseball fans as the American League starting shortstop at the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/vTg2wsmt28 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 8, 2022

Lucas is off to a great start, with three strikeouts in 12 pitches. Eleven of those pitches were strikes.

Great beginning from Lucas Giolito — Dante (@DontizzleJones) July 9, 2022

Tim Anderson singles in the first and is brought home after one beautiful Luis Robert swing.

Yes hello, police? I'd like to report a murder. Lu-BOMB. — Bill Yenair (@titomb345) July 9, 2022

José Abreu keeps his hit streak alive with a double.

Abreu has hit in 13 straight — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) July 9, 2022

I think a lot of fans are old-fashioned.

I find it more enjoyable when the White Sox score runs than when they don't score runs. I'm old fashioned like that. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 9, 2022

Josh Harrison is heating up, with a double for his birthday.

The White Sox are doing great so far.

No physical or mental errors through 4. — Mark Walters (@MarkWal31038857) July 9, 2022

Just wait until the fifth inning, friends.

When did TA become this awful of a base runner? Geez it’s been awful — mike steffens (@mikeysteff37s) July 9, 2022

Does anyone keep White Sox TOOTBLANs for this season? — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) July 9, 2022

A walk and a home run later, the Tigers have tied the game, 2-2.

The "Hold them to 0 runs" strategy fails again — ¡matt! (@mateovonchicago) July 9, 2022

Always trust your gut with this team.

Sox up 2-0 and I tell my brother I have a bad feeling we’re going to lose. Next pitch is a 2 run bomb and we’re tied. pic.twitter.com/XjU1Co8OFk — Joshua Tapper (@TapCityBaby) July 9, 2022

We’re honestly trying.

Enjoy the ride harder and stop whining — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) July 9, 2022

Not great.

#WhiteSox pitchers have given up 95 HR’s this year. #WhiteSox batters have only hit 65 HR’s this year. — Jimbo Fanderson (@JimboFanderson) July 9, 2022

Lucas started struggling in the seventh, but was left in to face Jeimer Candelario. The Tigers are now up, 3-2.

shoulda pulled him — marj (@marjraguso) July 9, 2022

Who said you can’t start a chant on Twitter?

Fire



Tony



Clap clap clap-clap-clap — Casey Boguslaw (@caseyboguslaw) July 9, 2022

Joe Kelly came in, and allowed a base hit that drove in another run. It’s now 4-2, top of the order for the Tigers, and two outs.

Joe Kelly is not doing great ... it’s 6-2, Tigers.

There were two outs and nobody on in the 7th....and now the Tigers have put 4 on the board. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) July 9, 2022

It’s all bad, friends.

Don’t let the Fire Tony chants that may or may not be happening distract you from the fact there is another that needs fired. #FireHahn pic.twitter.com/FCVm0ZgCIo — Mike Huckleberry (@HuckFromKansas) July 9, 2022

After another dumb error, it’s 7-2. Jason and Steve can’t even find good things to say anymore, so why not add Ryan’s thoughts, too.

It’s game 82. Past the halfway point. No more excuses. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) July 9, 2022

Bad fundamental baseball.

Fire. Every. One. — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) July 9, 2022

Its time to break out the bags, White Sox fans. pic.twitter.com/fy4nMrp6sh — John R. Russell (@johnr1note) July 9, 2022

Twitter is especially bleak tonight.

With what could have been two runs, Joe McEwing finds a way to prevent that. The Sox score one run, at least.

Now this moron Joe McEwing just got hit with a ball causing our runner to have to go back. You really can’t make this shit up. What a Show! #WhiteSox — SoxFan Chris (@SoxFanChrisG) July 9, 2022

Spencer Torkelson loses sight of a hard-hit ball and allows Gavin Sheets to get to first and another run to come in.

torkelson more like dorkelson — says #FireTony (@likedemolition) July 9, 2022

Seby Zavala gets his first hit of the night, and it happens to be an RBI single. The Sox slowly chip away, making it 7-5.

Andrew Vaughn comes in to pinch-hit for Leury García.

It does not go well.

Tim Anderson has had an interesting night, at least.

Tim Anderson has reached base three times on the night he was named an All-Star starter. But the third time came via 95 mph off his tricep — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 9, 2022

Two on, one out, Luis Robert up.

Please BASEBALL GODS PLEASE — White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) July 9, 2022

That didn’t work, so let’s try it again.

All in on Jose. Same as it ever was. — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) July 9, 2022

And that’s a no-go. Tigers win, 7-5.