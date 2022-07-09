White Sox Minor League Update: July 8, 2022

Box score link

The black hole that is the Charlotte Knights was perhaps mercifully the victim of a rainout on Thursday, so as punishment to the team and to the people who pay attention to them, they played two tonight and dropped both to fall to 30-52 on the season. They entered today in last place by 4.5 games with their now-worse run differential of -95 last in the division by 46 runs (but not last in the league, thanks Loiusville at -101!).

Additionally, their winning percentage entering today of .375 is the worst of any team in any league above A-ball. There are teams that have worse records, but they are in the low minors, while the Knights are stocked with the White Sox talent closest to the majors. Coincidentally, or perhaps not coincidentally at all given that the same baseball minds who put together the 2021 Knights roster are the same ones who put together the 2022 Knights roster, the 2021 team finished the season with a winning percentage of……… .375. (45-75 record.)

In fact, the Knights are so bad that the preceding two paragraphs were written while they were still tied in the seventh and final inning of doubleheader game one and did not need a single edit.

Kyle Kubat, living in the hell that lies between being a full-time starter and being a pure reliever, got the start and went three innings, allowing a solo home run but otherwise pitching well. Kade McClure is in a similar situation and gave up a run as well, that one in the fifth inning and putting the Gwinnett Stripers up 2-0.

Rafael Dolis pitched a scoreless sixth; he’s had two absolutely terrible outings this year in which he allowed five runs in one innings and four runs in ⅓ inning respectively, but take those out and he has a 0.60 ERA in 15 innings (as it is, overall he’s at 16 ⅓ IP, 13 H, 11 R (10 ER), 7 BB, 16 K, good for a 5.15 ERA).

Yacksel Ríos, who most recently pitched in the majors last season for Seattle and Boston, retired the first two batters he faced with the score tied at two in the bottom of the seventh (a doubleheader ninth). He then gave up a single and walked three straight for the Stripers walk-off victory.

At the plate, they couldn’t put much together, Lenyn Sosa absent from the lineup for the fourth straight game as he dealt with ankle soreness. Micker Adolfo both singled and stole a base in the top of the fifth; after he was done distracting the pitcher enough with his speed threat to make him step off twice, Zach Remillard went deep to give the Knights what was at that point a 2-1 lead (the Stripers tied it in the bottom half).

Zach Attack!!!



Zach Remillard with a two-run homer to gives us a 2-1 lead in the 5th inning of game 1! pic.twitter.com/uV047k9JcY — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 8, 2022

The Knights did not draw a walk as the opposing pitcher, Braves prospect Kyle Muller, went the full seven innings.

Box score link

The Knights lost game two. They had two hits, a single from Yolbert Sánchez and a single from Remillard (separate innings). Ryder Jones and Adolfo drew walks (with Adolfo stealing another base, his fifth), Adam Haseley was hit by a pitch, and the team struck out 10 times in seven innings. Sosa returned and went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts.

Remillard, 28, is batting .281/.369/.411 in 72 games this year, mostly at shortstop but appearances around the infield and in left.

Because there are so few healthy starters on the roster, this was also a bullpen game, with the first four pitchers—JB Olson, Anderson Severino, Parker Markel, and Zach Muckenhirn—going scoreless over five innings, although walking four. The last pitcher was the most important, though, and Bennett Sousa gave up three runs in six batters for the loss.

Box score link

The Barons smoked four doubles and four dongs off of Tennessee, two of each coming in an eight-run outburst in the eighth inning.

Garrett Davila has undergone some trials and tribulations this year out of the bullpen, but give him the start and he’ll probably be pretty good, like he was tonight. The 6’2” lefty almost made it through the sixth, limited only by pitch count as he left the bases clean for Brian Glowicki, who had no trouble with out number three. Davila only allowed six baserunners: four hits (singles), a walk, and a hit by pitch. In 27 ⅓ innings as a reliever, he has a 6.59 ERA with 21 walks and 21 strikeouts, but as a starter, he’s up to 20 innings with a 2.25 ERA and just five walks against 22 strikeouts.

Glowicki mowed down the Mudcats as well, striking out four in two innings. Fraser Ellard came in for one successful out in the eighth, and Edgar Navarro walked three and gave up two doubles in the ninth for three runs.

Trailing 2-0 in the fifth, Luis Curbelo drew a one-out walk, advanced to second on a DJ Burt single, then scored when old-for-the-league designated hitter Yasmani Grandál went deep, his three-run jack putting the Barons up 3-2.

Barons take the lead in the best way



Birmingham 3, Tennessee 2 | End 5 pic.twitter.com/HgG4SKl3Fp — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 9, 2022

This feat was matched by Luis Curbelo one inning later, the first baseman’s three-run blast part of a three-hit night for him and making it 6-2 Barons.

Curbelo absolutely punished this one



Birmingham 6, Tennessee 2 | End 6 pic.twitter.com/FnFKMcJiFz — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 9, 2022

That would have been enough to win it, but there were fireworks in the eight: with one out, Iván González walked and Curbelo merely homered again, his fourth and fifth runs batted in of the night elevating the score to 8-2. Curbelo led the Dash in home runs last year with 22, second in the system only to Mikie Mahtook’s 26, but he’s struggled with injuries in 2022 and home run number two of the night was just his fifth of the season.

Someone stop this man!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/DTLqJWtK5o — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 9, 2022

Burt followed up with his second walk of the game, Grandál hit a single, and Craig Dedelow joined the three-run-dong club immediately thereafter with his 15th shot of the year, snapping an 18-game homerless stretch for him and making it 11-2 Barons. Burt, meanwhile, is batting .322/.432/.417 in 31 games since the beginning of June.

Not done yet, Moisés Castillo doubled, José Rodríguez reached on an error that scored Castillo and sent Rodríguez to third, and Yoelqui Céspedes hit his 14th double to drive in Rodríguez, 13-2 Barons. JJ Muno walked with one out and Ivan González singled in Céspedes for the eighth run of the inning and 14th of the night.

Box score link

It took Colson Montgomery until the fifth inning of an unexpectedly-seven-inning game to extend his on-base streak to 43, but he did it with a two-out hit-by-pitch (he’d reached on error one inning before, but that wouldn’t have counted as a time on base—we love technicalities, yes we do). The last two innings were rained out, but the way things were going, it’s hard to imagine there was going to be a comeback.

Drew Dalquist pitched and was not great, the 21-year-old allowing three earned runs in four innings or fewer for the sixth time in 16 starts. He walked one, struck out two, and threw three wild pitches. Karan Patel, freshly back from a brief stint with the Barons that shall be mentioned no further, pitched two scoreless innings, and Ty Madrigal gave up a run in one inning of work.

The Dash scored just one run, Luis Mieses picking up his 52nd RBI while putting down a single to score Montgomery in the fourth. Oscar Colás went 2-for-3 with two singles; he and Jason Matthews, who walked and singled, were the only batters to (safely) reach base twice.

Box score link

Norge Vera was finally allowed to pitch more than 2 ⅔ innings! He pitched 3 ⅔ innings. Although on a tight pitch count, he threw 46 of 64 for strikes, slicing through the Mudcats to the tune of eight strikeouts and just one walk. He scattered six hits for zero runs. With the Cannon Ballers, he has a line of 13 ⅔ IP, 9 H, 3 R, 7 BB, and 18 K.

Cuban RHP prospect Norge Vera show in @Kcannonballers Class-A: 3.2 IP, 8 SO.



64 pitches: 46 strikes.



@MiLB pic.twitter.com/jHkP9E9rGz — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) July 9, 2022

pretty good curve by Norge Vera here to get Chourio. low 80s so nice velo separation off the FB. he’ll do well at this level spamming his #1, but consistently executing the CV is going to be a big thing going forward pic.twitter.com/YAgZ2Zrp56 — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) July 8, 2022

Overall, the rest of the bullpen was razor-sharp behind him, filling in 5 ⅓ innings of scoreless ball; the staff walked four and struck out 15 in total en route to the shutout victory. Liam Jenkins relieved Vera with two outs and the bases loaded on two singles and a walk in the fourth and induced a pop-out for out number three. Tyson Messer, Adisyn Coffey, and Nick Gallagher all pitched well.

Despite going just 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position, the Ballers scored five runs, all five in the first two innings. Wilber Sánchez led off the first with a single, then stole his 31st base (he’s batting .167/.292/.245, which makes this even more impressive). Colby Smelley singled him to third as part of an eventual four-hit day and Wilfred Veras hit a ground ball to knock him in.

In the next at-bat, DJ Gladney showed off his power, smashing his 15th home run for the Ballers to put them up 3-0; he is tied for the organizational lead (including the majors) with Craig Dedelow, who, you may remember, also hit his 15th home run tonight.

A Baller for DJ Gladney!



B1: Ballers 3 | Mudcats 0 pic.twitter.com/SfuXwY1kMt — Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (@Kcannonballers) July 8, 2022

James Beard was responsible for the two runs in the second; after Benyamín Bailey walked, Beard went deep for the fourth time to make it 5-0. Bailey, by the way, is not hitting well, but the eye that saw him lead the DSL in walks as a 17-year-old in 2019 has not let him down yet; in 41 games, he’s batting .200/.360/.320. He did go 2-for-3 today and threw a guy out at third base, so we are very proud.

Box score link

It was another drubbing for the ACL Sox, who went 3-for-13 with runners in scoring position and fell 11-4 to the ACL Padres. The Sox scored first, Alvaro Aguero opening the game with a single, stealing second base, not scoring on Javier Mora’s subsequent single, then scoring on a balk. Layant Tapia walked and Dario Borrero singled to load the bases with nobody out, but two strikeouts and a ground out ended that dream.

Two outs into the second inning and with Roberth Gutierrez on second due to error, Mora singled him in and Tapia went deep for the crooked number, surging the Sox out to a 4-0 lead.

It did not last: José Jiménez gave all four back in two sets of two over four innings, then Erick Bello got five batters and two runs into the sixth before leaving with one out and two on thanks to a single and HBP. Homer Cruz relieved him, gave up a triple to the first batter faced to score both inherited runs, then gave up four more singles and a walk for three runs of his own. It was a seven-run sixth for the Padres.

Luke Shilling pitched in a game for the first time since June 29, 2021, with Tommy John surgery between then and now; while it’s still early and there’s sure to be rust, he did appear to pick right back up where he left off, striking out two in a scoreless inning. Manuel Veloz was also not scored upon in one inning of work.

Box score link

The DSL Sox were just the latest team in the org to be two-hit, joining the the Knights today and the Dash from yesterday. They were pounded 8-0 by the DSL BAL Black (BALB in the linescore). Starting pitcher Gabriel Rodríguez gave up four runs in two innings, Daniel González gave up three in three, and the 6’6” 17-year-old Halan Dishmey gave up one in his professional debut. Edwín Peralta, one of a handful of former low-level position players making the conversion to the mound, pitched two scoreless innings.

Obviously, things were weak at the plate, and unusually for the DSL, the Sox only walked twice. Their first hit was a Randel Mondesi single in the fourth and their last hit was Ryan Castillo’s double in the fifth. They only reached at all in one other inning, the third, in which Castillo was safe on error.

