Today in White Sox History: July 9

1919

In a twin bill in Chicago against the Philadelphia Athletics, Red Faber won both games. The first one came in relief of starter Dickie Kerr. The scores were 8-7 and 6-2. Faber threw 11 innings combined, allowing 10 hits and four runs. In the nightcap win, he threw a complete game.

1972

With the White Sox desperately needing a third baseman to replace the injured Bill Melton, GM Roland Hemond acquired Ed Spiezio from San Diego for pitcher Don Eddy. Spiezio did a yeoman’s job holding down the fort the rest of the year, as the White Sox stalked the A’s — in fact, Spiezio’s dramatic home run against Oakland on August 12 off Rollie Fingers at the Oakland Coliseum put the Sox into first place.

It was the latest the Sox had been in first place in a season since 1967.

1996

Roberto Hernández was the only White Sox player to participate in the 1996 All-Star Game, played at Veteran’s Stadium and won by the NL, 6-0. (Frank Thomas was named to the squad but could not play due to injury.) Hernández ended up pitching a garbage-time ninth inning for the AL, but made a bigger impact on the game when he slipped on a tarp during the AL team photo shoot and broke Cal Ripken Jr.’s nose with his forearm. Ripken started the game, but went 0-for-3.

2002

In the infamous tied All-Star Game in Milwaukee, Paul Konerko tied the record for most doubles in the game with two. His teammate, Mark Buehrle, joined him in the game.

2006

Tadahito Iguchi’s single in the last of the 19th inning gave the White Sox a dramatic 6-5 win over Boston at U.S. Cellular Field.

Jermaine Dye’s two-out, ninth-inning home run had tied the game, 3-3. Both teams scored two runs in the 11th, and the score stayed that way until the 19th. The game took six hours, 19 minutes. It also appeared to take something out of the defending World Champions ... the White Sox weren’t the same the rest of the season.