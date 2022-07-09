Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Tigers 0

The White Sox face the red-hot Tigers, something I didn’t think I’d say this year. Today is a new day, and a chance to split the series if you still have hope.

Sorry for starting this with my own tweet, but the blocks are aplenty with this man. Anyway, always a great way to keep fans hopeful again: White Sox Baseball 2022 — At Least You Aren’t Dead.

Here is how Tony La Russa is lining them up today.

Wait until this team gets everybody back and is at full strength.. then wait again until they can play with some sort of regularity.. then wait until they all start clicking. Just wait, you’ll see. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/4FfbkLxGs6 — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) July 9, 2022

There are a few people at the game today.

Only cause the ticket was free the sequel pic.twitter.com/NnQKkK4nDO — SSE (@SouthSideExpat) July 9, 2022

And others watching at home.

I don't want to watch the White Sox today. I do not enjoy watching the White Sox. It is a slog that typically does nothing but make my day worse.



I will watch the White Sox today. — Tweet Sox (@WriteSox) July 9, 2022

The bottom of the first started off pretty well, with a three-run blast on a 3-0 pitch.

Guy behind me called Gavin Sheets: Ben Sheets. Then he hits a bomb. Maybe that’s the key! — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) July 9, 2022

Today is the @whitesox’s day.



(please don’t come find this later if something goes wrong) — Xavier Sanchez (@Xavier_Sanchez4) July 9, 2022

Garrett Hill is not having the best start.

34 pitch 1st inning. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) July 9, 2022

The White Sox continue to hit and score, making it now 6-0 in the bottom of the second.

Scheduled Tweet: Is this the game that will turn the White Sox season around? — Enrique 'The Barnacle' Shockwave, Esq. (@Photojournik) July 9, 2022

Johnny Cueto has been excellent through four.

I always love when Cueto pitches, man is a speed machine out there — Adam (@chicagoisgoated) July 9, 2022

Like, really good, now through five.

Cueto rules — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) July 9, 2022

Cueto through 5 has allowed just 4 hits. He’s fanned 5 and thrown 65 pitches. — BZ (@SoxInsane) July 9, 2022

Seby Zavala gets a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth, extending his hitting streak to five.

homestly I apologize for recently talkin smack about Seby because he's doing decent for us — marj (@marjraguso) July 9, 2022

A little Tim Anderson magic followed by Wild Pitch Offense brings in two runs, making it 8-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Why can’t the Sox play like this every day? — Jefferi XCX (@starwart1) July 9, 2022

Our ace is back out for the eighth, with 88 pitches under his belt.

Cueto is back out for the eighth with no one warming. His next out will give him the longest outing by a White Sox starter this season — James Fegan (@JRFegan) July 9, 2022

Yoán Moncada uses the tarp to make a catch for the first out in the ninth.

YoYo with the leather! — Tyler Monigold (@TMonigold) July 9, 2022

José Ruiz closes out the game with ease — and a little help with some terrific defense. Take it away, Giant!

OVAH!!! Sox Win. Sox Win. Sox Win. The White Sox Win. White Sox. White Sox. Go Go White Sox. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) July 9, 2022

Also, if anyone knows what was happening behind home plate, please let me or Kyle know.