Bird App Recap: White Sox 8, Tigers 0

Cueto tames the Tigers

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@BrettHanna4

The White Sox face the red-hot Tigers, something I didn’t think I’d say this year. Today is a new day, and a chance to split the series if you still have hope.

Sorry for starting this with my own tweet, but the blocks are aplenty with this man. Anyway, always a great way to keep fans hopeful again: White Sox Baseball 2022 — At Least You Aren’t Dead.

Here is how Tony La Russa is lining them up today.

There are a few people at the game today.

And others watching at home.

The bottom of the first started off pretty well, with a three-run blast on a 3-0 pitch.

Garrett Hill is not having the best start.

The White Sox continue to hit and score, making it now 6-0 in the bottom of the second.

Johnny Cueto has been excellent through four.

Like, really good, now through five.

Seby Zavala gets a leadoff double in the bottom of the sixth, extending his hitting streak to five.

A little Tim Anderson magic followed by Wild Pitch Offense brings in two runs, making it 8-0 in the bottom of the sixth.

Our ace is back out for the eighth, with 88 pitches under his belt.

Yoán Moncada uses the tarp to make a catch for the first out in the ninth.

José Ruiz closes out the game with ease — and a little help with some terrific defense. Take it away, Giant!

Also, if anyone knows what was happening behind home plate, please let me or Kyle know.

