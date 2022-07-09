White Sox Minor League Update: July 9, 2022

At least the starting pitcher went multiple innings!

That might be the best takeaway from the lackluster performance from the Charlotte Knights in their 5-3 loss. John Parke got the start and went his typical 5 2⁄ 3 innings, while not really being that good. He allowed four runs off of 10 hits and three walks. The offense was just bad in general; Micker Adolfo provided the only real spark, with his ninth homer of the season.

Micker Adolfo with a pic.twitter.com/BCTVLRZ6lF — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) July 9, 2022

Adolfo and Zach Remillard were the two hitters to reach base twice, both with a hit and a walk. No batter had multiple hits, so the six from the team were spread out. Lenyn Sosa had one of those, he is not showing much pop in Triple-A, but the .333 batting average is making his tenure so far look really good. He’s out a team option for no reason, though.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Zach Remillard: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K

Micker Adolfo: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Zach Remillard: 1-for-3, 1 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

100% Micker Adolfo: 1-for-3, 1 HR, 1 BB, 0 K (3 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? John Parke: 5 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 5 K

Dan Winkler: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

Blake Rutherford: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% John Parke: 5 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 7 H, 3 BB, 5 K (2 votes)

0% Dan Winkler: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes)

0% Blake Rutherford: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Tonight's game has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 2:00 p.m. Gates will open at 1:45 p.m. Game 2 will be seven innings with a 30-minute break between games. https://t.co/IiRTPdruo5 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) July 10, 2022

A great pitching performance from the staff paced a 5-0 shutout. Garrett Schoenle started the game and went four innings, so he was not in line for the win, but he set the tone. Luis Moncada finished the fifth inning, so he was credited with the win. Alejandro Mateo made his Winston-Salem debut today with two shutout innings, while Skylar Arias closed out the game to stretch his shutout streak to 8 1⁄ 3 innings.

On offense, well, you can thank Bryan Ramos for four of the five runs scored today, with a towering grand slam, his 14th homer of the season.

He walked two times as well, and probably the most impressive aspect of the offense today was the plate discipline. Ramos’ two walks were a sliver of the 10 by the lineup, compared to just five strikeouts. Luis Mieses had the most hits, two, because he avoided walks unlike seven other hitters. Terrell Tatum took advantage in a different way, with two stolen bases with his single and two walks. He has been out of action lately, but getting on base three times in one game has to be a good boost.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Garrett Schoenle: 4 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K

Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Terrell Tatum: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

Bryan Ramos: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Garrett Schoenle: 4 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 6 K (0 votes)

0% Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

0% Terrell Tatum: 1-for-3, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 2 SB (0 votes)

100% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 4 RBI, 2 BB, 0 K (4 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Ben Norman: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 Error

Oscar Colás: 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K vote view results 100% Ben Norman: 0-for-3, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 Error (2 votes)

0% Oscar Colás: 0-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

A six-run eighth inning propelled Kannapolis to a win, with Noah Owen going five innings and somehow just allowing one run, and the bullpen doing just enough to hold the win. Owen only allowed one run despite getting hit around, with eight hits in just five innings. Kohl Simas relieved him, in his first bullpen appearance of the season. He is coming off the IL and this is his first full professional season, so he is probably close to an innings limit rather than shifting back to relief pitching. Regardless, Simas got burned by a solo home run as his only run allowed in two innings.

nice backdoor curve by Kohl Simas to get the ol’ backwards k pic.twitter.com/fZIgpUpm2k — Ben Spanier (@b_span2) July 10, 2022

The offense, meanwhile, treaded water for the first seven innings until the breakout eighth. Andy Atwood helped that first run come along with a homer, his second of the year and the only extra-base hit of the game. Samil Polanco took the cake with two singles, while Colby Smelley and Logan Glass walked three times each. Glass had been in Triple-A, so he probably could tell the difference between the command of a pitcher on the cusp of MLB versus hurlers in Low-A. On the bad end, Kannapolis had 14 strikeouts as a lineup, but nine of them came from just two batters, James Beard and Wilfred Veras. The latter struck out all five times he went to the plate, for a platinum sombrero — not a great fit for him, but a win is a win.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Noah Owen: 5 IP, 1 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 4 K

Samil Polanco: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K vote view results 83% Noah Owen: 5 IP, 1 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 4 K (5 votes)

0% Samil Polanco: 2-for-4, 1 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K (0 votes)

16% Andy Atwood: 1-for-2, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 BB, 0 K (1 vote) 6 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 5 K

Angel Acevedo: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 K vote view results 100% Wilfred Veras: 0-for-5, 0 BB, 5 K (4 votes)

0% Angel Acevedo: 2 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Seems like just yesterday the Dodgers threw a perfect game against the ACL Sox, but this time the South South Siders get the win. It was an early game that ended in the eighth. While there was not much offense, that second run the Sox scored in the eighth made all the difference. Javier Mora kept his average above .300 with a couple singles, and drove in that go-ahead run. Layant Tapia had the other RBI back in the first inning, with a single of his own. There was also a bit of news later in the game, with a pinch hitter: Chase Krogman came in for his first ACL at-bat. Krogman was at Kannapolis when he was placed on the IL on May 31. Because is not listed as taking a rehab assignment, this appears to be a demotion.

The pitching was obviously very good. Yohemy Nolasco started the game and continued to pitch well. His three shutout innings lowered his ERA to 2.16 in the ACL. He was one of the few prospects to watch in the ACL until the draftees get on the team. Christian Edwards replaced Nolasco and was even better, with three innings of hitless ball.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Yohemy Nolasco: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Christian Edwards: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Javier Mora: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K vote view results 0% Yohemy Nolasco: 3 IP, 0 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 3 K (0 votes)

100% Christian Edwards: 3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K (3 votes)

0% Javier Mora: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Elijah Tatís: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 2 K

Luis Pineda: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 100% Elijah Tatís: 0-for-2, 0 BB, 2 K (3 votes)

0% Luis Pineda: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes) 3 votes total Vote Now

It was back under .500 for the DSL Sox, after a 5-4 loss. Like any other DSL game, it was a team pitching effort, but the first two hurlers just really struggled. Fernando Vargas only lasted the first inning, and allowed two runs; his replacement, Ricardo Brizuela, was better and went three innings, but his lack of command finally got to him in the fourth inning, and he allowed a couple runs before getting pulled. Thems the breaks, as that was basically the game. The Sox could not come back because the lineup really was not that good. To note, Ricardo Gomez threw very well today, with 2 1⁄ 3 shutout innings.

The Sox outhit the DSL Orioles, 8-3, but did not really go anywhere thanks to a 3-for-13 performance with runners in scoring position. Two hitters led the team with two hits, Ronny Hernandez and Arnold Prado. They both had a double, too, but what separated them was Prado’s two RBIs while Hernandez scored twice. So, for that MVP vote, is it more important to score a run or drive one in?

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ricardo Gomez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K

Ronny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Arnold Prado: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K vote view results 66% Ricardo Gomez: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 1 BB, 2 K (2 votes)

0% Ronny Hernandez: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

33% Arnold Prado: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K (1 vote) 3 votes total Vote Now