Today in White Sox History: August 1

1962

Early Wynn throws a 62 game score complete game, allowing eight hits and four walks while striking out five, and giving up one run. But Wynn loses, as Red Sox righty Bill Monbouquette throws a no-hitter in front of 17,185 at Comiskey Park. Only a walk to Al Smith in the second inning prevents this from becoming a perfect game, as no White Sox batter even reaches second base.

1983

On a nationally-televised ABC Monday Night Baseball game, Greg Luzinski drove a Ray Fontenot pitch over the left-field roof at Comiskey Park.

It was the Bull’s second roof shot in 1983, and the first home run ever allowed by Fontenot. The Sox would win the game, 4-1, over the Yankees, starting a torrid stretch where they went an incredible 46-15 to close out the regular season and finish with 99 wins.

2003

The White Sox won their 8,000th game in franchise history, as they buried the Mariners in Seattle, 12-1. Carl Everett had a huge evening, going 2-for-4 with five RBIs, including a three-run home run off of future teammate Freddy García.

2005

Pitcher Mark Buehrle’s streak of 49 straight starts pitching six or more innings ended when he was thrown out of a game in Baltimore by umpire Brian Gorman.

White Sox TV announcer Hawk Harrelson became extremely upset in the TV booth (“You’ve GOT to be kidding me!”). Buehrle got tossed, without warning, for hitting B.J. Surhoff after White Sox hitters were struck earlier in the game.

The Sox would get the last laugh, however, winning the game and sweeping the four-game series to increase their division lead to 15 games over Cleveland.