Bird App Recap: Royals 2, White Sox 1

Michael Kopech and the White Sox kick off another home series vs. a division rival, looking to keep chipping away at the division lead and working their way back into playoff contention.

As the trade deadline approaches, Rick Hahn traded Reese McGuire to the Red Sox in exchange for veteran lefty Jake Diekman. We know Hahn loves his veterans.

The #WhiteSox have acquired veteran left-handed relief pitcher Jake Diekman from Boston in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named later or cash considerations. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 1, 2022

Many of us can agree with Herb.

I’m gonna miss the Reese McGuire jokes because I’m a child. — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 1, 2022

We’ve all been there, Red Sox fans.

Don’t google Reese McGuire — Hannah B. (@h_breww) August 1, 2022

Don’t worry though, Rick had a seat at the table for Ohtani!

“Ohtani is great and can play two positions, but what if I told you I could give you Leury Garcia who can play eight.” — South Side Chatter (@whitesoxbullpen) August 1, 2022

Kopech had some zip to the ball tonight, and with the help of Yoán Moncada retired the first three Royals batters in order.

Yoán Moncada is 24 outs away from whatever you call it when a third baseman gets an assist on every out of a game — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 2, 2022

Kopech getting three week ground balls to start the game? Diekman was the spark we needed! — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) August 2, 2022

Tony looking more alive than ever in the dugout this evening.

He's falling asleep and it's the first inning!!!! @whitesox please do something about this!!! pic.twitter.com/wEXht5v1Ow — Moscow Mike (@moscowmike13) August 2, 2022

The White Sox offense remains dead outside of a few singles from Vaughn, Anderson, and Moncada. Though they will probably single themselves to death at some point.

If more moves are to be made, I know that extra pitching is important but watching this offense is painful. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 2, 2022

Like they are really bad, folks.

(This offense is terrible) — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 2, 2022

Salvy hit a 452-foot moonshot in the fourth, one of the three hits Kopech had given up at that point. Not that this will matter, if the Sox can’t back up their pitcher.

Give this man some damn run support. This shit is getting wildly annoying — Father Zo (@SouthsideZo) August 2, 2022

(Narrator): “They did not give him run support.”

Cy Lynch — BZ (@SoxInsane) August 2, 2022

Andrew Vaughn kicked off sixth with a double to center, let’s (hopefully) get some runs!??? Please?

Groundbreaking, but necessary advice:

I think we should try to win against someone in the division. — k3371n (@Keelin_12ft) August 2, 2022

Kopech IS still looking mighty fine in the seventh. IF ONLY HIS TEAM COULD SCORE SOME RUNS, RIGHT!?

kopech throwing 95 in august past the 90 inning mark pic.twitter.com/xJNBNCdF9z — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 2, 2022

*Laughs in Menechino* — John is Everley’s Dad | #FireMenechino (@Mr_Jay369) August 2, 2022

The math isn’t adding up.

A.) Putting ball in air at GRF = good.



B.) White Sox approach = beat the everliving shit out of the ball into the ground, living and dying with singles.



A≠B — Brian Knights (@BrianKnights3) August 2, 2022

Leury García started a seventh inning rally with a swinging bunt, but the South Siders fell short as Andrew Vaughn grounded out on a great defensive play by Whit Merrifield.

Leury garcia doing things no one else can do. pic.twitter.com/cslAz3lgMc — seb (@ToTheLuna) August 2, 2022

Whit Merrifield with a good performance in his soon to be new home ball park — Brad (@ChiFanBrad) August 2, 2022

José Ruiz for the eighth, because Tony.

"You know what this game needs? Jose Ruiz." - only one of the 30 managers in MLB — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 2, 2022

Gavin Bonds to save the day again? Not quite — but anything will help at this point.

I’ll take it, sac fly by Gavin Sheets chips away at the deficit



2-1 with Seby on 1st with TA at the plate #ChangeTheGame — ✨ (@Sox_Nick) August 2, 2022

Jimmy Lambert in the ninth, however? Money.

JIMMY LAMBERT, ELITE LATE INNING ARM. — Matt Ramsey (@kdgg09) August 2, 2022

White Sox offense gave some brief hope in the ninth with a Sheets single, but in they end they remained trash and ended on a TA double play. We’ve had enough. Time for Frank to go.

1 run on 10 hits… pic.twitter.com/8jY55doWMu — FitzMagic (SoxFanWingMan) (@CheapSeats411) August 2, 2022

Fire Frank Menechino tonight.



11 runs in four home games against last place teams. There's no need for him anymore. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 2, 2022

Not to mention Tony quite literally sleeping in the dugout tonight.

Tony the last 30 min: replaced a top hitter (Vaughn) with Sheets, used Ruiz in a one-run game (again), and didn’t pinch hit for Leury. Has anyone checked if he even has a pulse in the dugout?? — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 2, 2022

We’re .500 again — and back again tomorrow, or whatever.