Bird App Recap: Royals 8, White Sox 3

Bad team is bad

By JordanHass
Welcome, one and all, to the hump day edition of the Bird App Recap. It’s Game 3 of this four-game stretch against the Royals. Johnny Cueto on the bump for the White Sox, so let’s ride!

Here’s a stat that’s not surprising in the slightest, and is actually extremely frustrating!

That was a uh, quick top of the first for the White Sox offense.

And yet the bottom of the inning was even faster for Cueto.

José Abreu leads off the second with a double, and August Abreu is in full effect

Death, Taxes, and

Bases loaded, and the Sox don’t score, for the umpteenth time this season.

Johnny Cueto is Mr. Efficient so far tonight.

Cueto can’t get out of a two-out jam in the third, and a Bobby Witt Jr. single drives in a run to make it 1-0, Kansas City.

Bad pitchers keeping the Sox offense from scoring go hand-in-hand.

Cueto is starting to struggle in the fourth ...

... but a double play saves him once again!

Did you know that Nicky Lopez is from Naperville?

Cueto may have finally found his stuff in the fifth, but the offense has yet to find anything.

Grandal singles and gets the White Sox their first hit with runners in scoring position, loading the bases. Gavin Sheets hits a ball that eats up K.C. second baseman Massey. Sox take the lead, 2-1.

Josh Harrison smacks a single into left field, and Grandal scores to make it 3-1, White Sox.

Salvador Pérez hits a double in the bottom of the sixth to score Bobby Witt Jr. from first and it’s now 3-2.

Michael Massey takes his revenge for the error earlier and singles home a run to tie it, 3-3.

Cueto strikes out Isbel to finally get out of the sixth.

Jake Diekman comes in to pitch the seventh and with one out gives up a no-doubt home run to MJ Melendez.

Yoán Moncada strikes out looking again to start the eighth.

The Sox go 1-2-3 in the eighth.

Jimmy Lambert comes in, aaaaaand it’s 6-3, Royals.

Now 7-3.

All you need to know:

For those of you with a time machine that want to watch something else:

Maybe cancelling the season was the best option.

Game over, Sox lose, 8-3. Whatever.

Are you there God? It’s us, White Sox fans.

