Bird App Recap: Royals 8, White Sox 3

Welcome, one and all, to the hump day edition of the Bird App Recap. It’s Game 3 of this four-game stretch against the Royals. Johnny Cueto on the bump for the White Sox, so let’s ride!

Here’s a stat that’s not surprising in the slightest, and is actually extremely frustrating!

Aaron Judge has hit 45 home runs.



Jose Abreu + Luis Robert + Andrew Vaughn + Gavin Sheets have 46 home runs combined. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 10, 2022

That was a uh, quick top of the first for the White Sox offense.

8 pitch first inning — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 11, 2022

And yet the bottom of the inning was even faster for Cueto.

Blink and you missed the first inning — Steve Morck (@YourBoyStove) August 11, 2022

José Abreu leads off the second with a double, and August Abreu is in full effect

Death, Taxes, and

yes — did yasmani grandal walk? (@didyasmaniwalk) August 11, 2022

Bases loaded, and the Sox don’t score, for the umpteenth time this season.

Wait. The White Sox left bases loaded. pic.twitter.com/izJ6VWBnI1 — WST Mom (@WhiteSoxJoy) August 11, 2022

Johnny Cueto is Mr. Efficient so far tonight.

Two innings, two double plays for the Sox infield. Despite giving up a pair of hits, Cueto has faced the minimum, doing so while throwing only 14 pitches. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 11, 2022

Cueto can’t get out of a two-out jam in the third, and a Bobby Witt Jr. single drives in a run to make it 1-0, Kansas City.

Bobby Witt Jr. drives in a run.



Each of the last 27 Royals RBI have been by rookies. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 11, 2022

Bad pitchers keeping the Sox offense from scoring go hand-in-hand.

Kris Bubic is shutting the White Sox offense down through 4 innings. Who? Exactly. pic.twitter.com/wAcV8FMSXj — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 11, 2022

Cueto is starting to struggle in the fourth ...

Royals have their fifth and sixth hits of night to open the fourth against Johnny Cueto, who is trying to protect a 1-0 lead.



Sox have 3 hits — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 11, 2022

... but a double play saves him once again!

Johnny Cueto is the Sox Cy Young runner up and it’s not even close. — GoreManiax (@Leonard42) August 11, 2022

Did you know that Nicky Lopez is from Naperville?

I imagine when runners get to 2nd, Nicky Lopez tells them he’s from Naperville. — Steve Lim (@Lymb0) August 11, 2022

Cueto may have finally found his stuff in the fifth, but the offense has yet to find anything.

Cueto's first 1-2-3 inning.



1-0 KC after 5. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 11, 2022

Time to pull this out again… pic.twitter.com/6baqetK0nr — FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) August 11, 2022

Grandal singles and gets the White Sox their first hit with runners in scoring position, loading the bases. Gavin Sheets hits a ball that eats up K.C. second baseman Massey. Sox take the lead, 2-1.

Holy smokes it did — Unprotected_Sox (@SoxUnprotected) August 11, 2022

#WhiteSox knew that eventually hitting massive amounts of ground balls would pay off — Chorizy-E (@chorizy) August 11, 2022

Josh Harrison smacks a single into left field, and Grandal scores to make it 3-1, White Sox.

Awesome at bat from Harrison there. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 11, 2022

It’s time for Bubic to take off his bra and go to bed. — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 11, 2022

Salvador Pérez hits a double in the bottom of the sixth to score Bobby Witt Jr. from first and it’s now 3-2.

Witt Jr. legged out an infield hit thanks to a Yoán Moncada double clutch, and Salvy Pérez makes it hurt with an RBI double to shrink the Sox' lead to 3-2 in the sixth. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 11, 2022

Michael Massey takes his revenge for the error earlier and singles home a run to tie it, 3-3.

Why does this team exist? pic.twitter.com/JaIciUDdxY — The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 11, 2022

Cueto strikes out Isbel to finally get out of the sixth.

As frustrating as that was, Johnny Cueto still gets a quality starts next to his name tonight — Al Says: win please? (@baseball_gal_al) August 11, 2022

Jake Diekman comes in to pitch the seventh and with one out gives up a no-doubt home run to MJ Melendez.

More like Jake Reekman amirite — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 11, 2022

Yoán Moncada strikes out looking again to start the eighth.

Yoan Moncada is getting progressively worse. It is a tough watch. — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 11, 2022

The Sox go 1-2-3 in the eighth.

In another episodes of far better bullpens than ours from worse teams: The Royals. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 11, 2022

Jimmy Lambert comes in, aaaaaand it’s 6-3, Royals.

Two more for KC as Kyle Isbel slaps a single past Lenyn Sosa's reach. It's 6-3 Royals in the eighth. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 11, 2022

So youre telling me the Sox arent back?? — Tom Foolery (@baby_Nashville) August 11, 2022

Now 7-3.

Putting in Lambert to allow three runs to stop KC from opening the top of the 9th with Barlow.



Tony, you magnificent bastard. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 11, 2022

“I wonder how the Sox are doing?”

*Turns on TV* pic.twitter.com/czTbtXtFHO — Ramón (@SouthSider_79) August 11, 2022

All you need to know:

This again. 8-3. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 11, 2022

For those of you with a time machine that want to watch something else:

Talladega Nights is on. Classic movie — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 11, 2022

Maybe cancelling the season was the best option.

During the lockout, I wanted baseball so badly. I really thought my team was going places.



This is what I get. It was hubris and this is what I get. — jacki (@zombie_jacki) August 11, 2022

Game over, Sox lose, 8-3. Whatever.

The funniest part and yes I do mean funny is how Tony La Russa will legitimately still be the manager in 2023 and Gavin Sheets the starting right fielder. Like, I’m not even gonna pretend that’s not gonna be the case. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 11, 2022

What's important to remember is that this is your reward for sitting through some of the worst teams in baseball from 2009 onward, White Sox fans.



You did it, this is all for you! You stayed loyal and now this is your reward. You are blessed! — Cheap Seats Pod (@cheapbbpodcast) August 11, 2022

Are you there God? It’s us, White Sox fans.