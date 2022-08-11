White Sox Minor League Update: August 10, 2022

Runs were hard to come by in this game, but the Knights scored just enough to pull through with the win.

Knights starter John Parke lasted four innings, and only allowed one run. That run scored in the second, when he allowed a leadoff double to Scott Kingery. Later, Kingery advanced to third on a grounder, and he proceeded to score with another ground out. Parke faced some pressure in the first and fourth innings as well, but he ultimately escaped those jams.

Relievers Vince Velasquez, Dan Winkler, Andrew Pérez, and Bennett Sousa were all reliable, delivering five combined shutout innings. As a result, the Knights only needed two runs to win. But for the majority of the game, surprisingly, that appeared to be a tall order.

However, the Knights finally got on the board in the seventh, when Carlos Pérez led off with a walk. With one out, Blake Rutherford singled, and with two outs, Micker Adolfo drove in the tying run with a ground-rule double.

In the eighth, Yolbert Sánchez singled and advanced to second on a wild pitch. That set the stage for Jake Burger, who drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single.

The lead is OURS!!!!@Burgatron13 drives home Sánchez with an RBI single! pic.twitter.com/yItwoLzdye — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 11, 2022

That made the score 2-1, and the lead turned out to be safe.

Thanks to a terrific outing by Birmingham starting pitcher Sean Burke and some late runs, the Barons got the victory in Pensacola.

The Barons appeared to be going down quietly in the top of the second. But, after the first two batters were retired, Ian Dawkins singled to keep the inning alive for JJ Muno.

Muno’s fourth home run of the year puts the Barons on top pic.twitter.com/Qo44zN9L58 — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 11, 2022

Muno’s fourth homer of the season gave the Barons a two-run lead, and that lead remained intact for a long time. The Blue Wahoos could not solve Burke, who delivered five shutout innings. Burke only allowed two hits, and both of them were harmless singles. In fact, only one Blue Wahoo reached second base while Burke was pitching.

In the seventh, reliever Luke Shilling took over for Fraser Ellard, who had pitched a scoreless sixth. Shilling allowed the Blue Wahoos to tie it, but there was a lot that was out of his control. Shilling issued a leadoff walk, and after a catcher’s interference from Evan Skoug and a throwing error by Muno, the score was 2-1, and Pensacola had runners on the corners. A sacrifice bunt by Thomas Jones brought home the tying run.

The Barons made sure that the game did not stay tied for long, though. Oscar Colás drew a leadoff walk in the eighth, and he advanced to second on a ground out. Dawkins followed with a single to put runners on the corners, and Colás scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-2.

In the ninth, José Rodríguez hit a leadoff double before eventually scoring on a sacrifice fly by Raudy Read. Then, before the game was over, Colás made sure to do something we have seen him do a lot recently.

Colas tacks on one more with his 7th bomb with the Barons pic.twitter.com/3JqeVSKvjN — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 11, 2022

Though he never came around to score, Moises Castillo reached base all four times he batted, as he singled once and walked three times.

After a chaotic first inning where both teams scored a pair, the Dash offense got cold during a tough loss.

The Hot Rods got offense got off to a hot start against Winston-Salem starter Garrett Schoenle. With two outs and nobody on in the first, Mason Auer singled, and Heriberto Hernández gave Bowling Green a two-run lead with a home run.

The Dash responded about as quickly as they could have. With one out in the bottom of the first, Colson Montgomery doubled. Then, with two outs, luck was on their side. Luis Mieses reached on an error that not only extended the inning, but the error also allowed Montgomery to score. Tyler Osik went on to drive in the tying run with a single.

Despite that crazy first inning, the score remained 2-2 until the top of the fifth. Schoenle left the game with a runner on third and two outs that inning. Reliever Chase Plymell took over on the mound, and he was unable to strand the runner he inherited from Schoenle. The single by Alika Williams gave the Hot Rods a 3-2 lead, and they led the rest of the way.

Plymell delivered a scoreless sixth, but the seventh was a different story. Plymell allowed the first three Hot Rods to reach base that inning, and he was replaced by Alejandro Mateo. While nobody Mateo faced came around to score, all three runners he inherited from Plymell did. That put the game out of reach, as it was suddenly 6-2. A run on a wild pitch in the eighth and a solo home run by Osik in the ninth proved to be too little, too late.

The Cannon Ballers offense came out ready to play, so despite a forgettable pitching performance, Kannapolis walked it off in the 10th.

This game got off to an ominous start, as Salem’s first batter doubled and advanced to third on an error. From there, though, Kannapolis starter Kohl Simas limited the damage to only one run, and the bottom of the first was terrific. Wes Kath and Andy Atwood hit back-to-back singles with one out to set the table for Wilfred Veras, who showed off his power once again. A three-run shot by Veras turned the game around and made it 3-1 in favor of Kannapolis. That was also his 17th home run of the season.

Simas pitched scoreless second, third, and fourth innings, but the fifth did not go as planned: walk, walk, walk, force out at home, walk. As a result, when Simas departed, it was 3-2, and the bases were loaded with one out. Things got worse when Haylen Green took over and allowed the first batter he faced to drive in a pair with a single. Fortunately, Green forced a 6-4-3 double play to limit the damage after that.

In the bottom of the fifth, Samil Polanco doubled, and Logan Glass tripled to tie the game at four. In the sixth, the Cannon Ballers used three singles, a throwing error on a pickoff attempt, and a sacrifice fly to pull ahead, 6-4.

Salem did pick up one in the seventh and one in the ninth, so nine innings turned out not to be enough to decide a winner. Reliever Tyson Messer got the job done in the top of the 10th by keeping the game tied, the bottom half was memorable. Incredibly, two wild pitches decided the game, as Glass raced home to score the winning run.

