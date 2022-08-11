Bird App Recap: Royals 5, White Sox 3

The White Sox news cycle was a little hectic today ahead of facing the Royals. Some news was as good as it can be, given the unfortunate circumstances.

Tim Anderson underwent successful surgery this morning in Chicago to repair a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand. His expected return to the active roster remains approximately six weeks. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2022

And some other news that is not so great. It certainly makes the clubhouse look like a joke.

Tony La Russa responds to Johnny Cueto questioning the team's "fire"



"It's a curious statement. It's better to be discussed within the family." pic.twitter.com/8PDhqthARC — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 11, 2022

We have, well, a lineup.

We also have some thoughts about leadership to start the game off.

Frank Menechino is trending, and shockingly, it's not due to an amazing hitting performance! — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) August 11, 2022

Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menechino Fire Menec — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 11, 2022

Or former Illinois residents.

We don’t need to hear that Nicky López is from Naperville Central every time he’s on screen. — Dave Perez (@DavePerez272) August 11, 2022

As we get through a few innings, the fans really start to crack.

Par for the course unfortunately. Fundamentally flawed. https://t.co/DOi2Nj0HdJ — Jared Ramsden (@CalDevil3219) August 11, 2022

Seriously. It’s 1-0, Royals.

6 hits, no runs through 3. You’re #WhiteSox Offense pic.twitter.com/CMePscWRXc — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) August 11, 2022

I’m sensing a trend on the Bird App today.

Dylan Cease has the heat this afternoon, but the already sad offense is not there.

The White Sox have runners at the corners and one out.

Just schedule this tweet for once or twice a game. — White Sox Twitt3r is baby. (@SoxTwitt3r) August 11, 2022

Daryl provided a lovely summary.

To summarize



First and second, no outs in second -- no runs

Bases loaded, no outs in third -- no runs

First and third, no outs in sixth -- no runs



Royals 1, White Sox 0 — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 11, 2022

It really didn’t change after the Royals pulled Zack Greinke.

The Sox don’t hustle. They don’t play sound fundamental baseball. They make strategic mistakes every game.



What exactly does Tony do? — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 11, 2022

Joe Kelly comes in, briefly.

Ruiz gives up a two-run single to Nicky Lopez that grows Sox' deficit to 3-0. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 11, 2022

Local product Nicky Lopez, from Naperville, just buried the Sox with a single. “Hometown” hero. — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 11, 2022

Sam with some devastating truths.

So many minority coaching candidates don’t even get the opportunity to interview for major league coaching positions while Tony La Russa manages like he’s trying to get fired knowing he never will be. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 11, 2022

An update on Joe Kelly:

Joe Kelly left today’s game with lightheadedness. He will be further evaluated. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 11, 2022

Yasmani Grandal looks to save the day during the bottom of the eighth. It’s now 4-2, Royals.

BREAKING: Yasmani Grandal hit his first HR since May 16th. Miracles do happen. #WhiteSox — Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 11, 2022

The White Sox looked like they might just do something with the bases loaded.

#soxmath 13 hits two runs — Brett Ballantini (@BrettBallantini) August 11, 2022

Ouch.

Two TVs are on, one to the Phillies game, one to the White Sox game; which one does Keith Hernandez shut off first? — Razzball (@Razzball) August 11, 2022

Andrew Vaughn starts the ninth off with a homer, making it 5-3, Royals.

#WhiteSox 3 @ #Royals 5 [T9-0o]:



Andrew Vaughn homers (12): fly ball to LF (solo)



Hit: 383ft, 97.8mph, 26°



Pitch: 82mph Slider (RHP Scott Barlow, 7) — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) August 11, 2022

Alas, the one run didn’t help and the White Sox were unable to score.

In the “soft spot in the schedule,” #WhiteSox have gone 8-8.



In wins: they’ve averaged 4.3 runs per game (not great).



In losses: they’ve averaged 2 runs per game (Bad).



They’re farther away from 1st place than they were at AS Break. And have burned 20 games off the schedule. — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) August 11, 2022

You’ve got to run, Abreu.

The leader of the team (Jose Abreu) doesn’t run on a dropped third strike and sets the tone for the rest of his team



Sox lose 3 of 4 against the hapless Royals and fall 3.5 games behind the Guardians.



Pathetic pic.twitter.com/T0ooayatWP — Herb Lawrence (@Ecnerwal23) August 11, 2022

Steve Stone is pissed.



"We won't win much as long as hustle is optional." — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 11, 2022

At least we have Dylan Cease, I guess.