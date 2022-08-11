White Sox Minor League Update: August 11, 2022

Box score link

The Knights couldn’t quite give this one away, though they tried. Jason Bilous made his second start at the level, laboring with control but not results, the only run allowed through four a solo shot in the third. It did take him 70 pitches to complete those four innings, only 34 of those strikes as he walked three.

It was then a 1-0 game until the ninth. The newly-returned Tanner Banks struck out three over 2 ⅔ innings in direct relief of Bilous, then Lincoln Henzman pitched one out and Anderson Severino contributed a scoreless inning to keep it close.

WHATTA PLAY!!!! OH MY!!!



Check out this play from Yolbert Sánchez! pic.twitter.com/MJsIxFgljI — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 12, 2022

In the top of the ninth, still trailing 1-0, Yolbert Sánchez led off with a single (his hitting streak at 11 games), then Jake Burger also singled and Micker Adolfo was hit by a pitch after Blake Rutherford struck out, loading the bases with one out. A wild pitch scored one run, Zach Remillard walked to keep the sacks packed, and Tyler Neslony hit what was initially scored a fielder’s choice but was changed to an infield single that scored a run, putting the Knights up 2-1.

The lead is OURS!!!!



Tyler Neslony with an RBI single! #LetsGoKnights pic.twitter.com/PeaDwJACV0 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 12, 2022

Laz Rivera then drew a critical bases-loaded walk, making it 3-1 before Xavier Fernández and Romy González both struck out.

Parker Markel, who no longer has a 40-man roster spot, started the ninth inning, and did so by walking the first two batters faced, allowing a bases-loading single to the next, then walking in a run. He exited with the bases loaded and nobody out and was replaced by Declan Cronin, who was blessed with a first pitch line out, a second pitch force out at home, and a fifth pitch harmless ground ball out to end the game, Knights winning 3-2.

Oscar Colás provided some late thunder, but it was just short of extending the game long enough for the Barons to score some more runs. Scott Blewett dropped to 6-6 with a 5.33 ERA on the year after giving up five runs in six innings, including a three-run blast in the first. Those five runs held; Caleb Freeman and Yoelvin Silven did pitch scoreless innings of relief.

The first Barons run crossed the plate in the third; José Rodríguez doubled for the 20th time leading off the inning and scored on a Raudy Read liner to center. Then the offense turned off for a few innings, reawakening int he eighth: with two outs, Ian Dawkins was hit by a pitch, Read came through with another single to get him to third, then Colás went yard, hitting his eighth bomb in 19 games to suddenly make it a one-run game.

No. 2 @whitesox prospect Oscar Colas continues his Double-A power surge, swatting his eighth roundtripper in 19 games for the @BhamBarons: pic.twitter.com/u6H5aCQffq — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 12, 2022

Yoelqui Céspedes followed it up with a double, his 24th and second of the game, but they could not score again and fell 5-4.

Rodríguez entered this game batting .292/.357/.425 in 54 games since June 1. He turned 21 in May.

The Dash trailed 3-0, 4-1, 5-1, and 7-4 in this one, but kept chipping away until they walked it off in the ninth. Drew Dalquist allowed three home runs in just 4 ⅔ innings en route to giving up seven runs total; he has now been scorched for 15 home runs in his last 40 ⅓ innings pitched. He also walked four, breaking a streak of four straight starts (most of those right around three innings) where he walked three. In his last 40 ⅓ innings pitched, he has walked 22 and struck out 32.

Luis Moncada struck out four Hot Rods over 2 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief and Luis Amaya shut Bowling Green down over two perfect innings for the win.

Already in a 3-0 hole after a top of the first inning that saw a walk, triple, and home run, the Dash retaliated in the bottom half with a triple of their own, hit by Alsander Womack; he scored when the next batter, Bryan Ramos, singled.

Their next pair of runs scored in the third, Ramos going deep for the 18th time to score Womack from a single as well, making it just 5-3 Hot Rods.

Then they tied it in the fourth for a gleaming moment, Keegan Fish homering and knocking in Osik from a leadoff walk.

Back to trailing 7-5 in the bottom of the fifth after a two-run dong in the top of the inning, Ramos hit a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Luis Mieses, cutting the deficit to 7-6.

The Hot Rods were done scoring but the Dash were not; Womack led off the seventh with a single, was wild pitched to second, then took third on an error that also had Ramos reach base. Ramos stole second (somehow his first steal all year), Mieses hit an infield single that did not score Womack, and Osik hit an infield ground ball that did score Womack, tying it up 7-7.

Then the ninth: Womack struck out, Ramos walked, Mieses singled, and Osik singled, loading the bases with one out. Fish stepped up to the plate and hit a fly ball deep enough to right field to score Ramos for the walk-off.

Womack and Ramos combined to go 6-for-9 with six runs scored, three RBI, two triples (one each, the first of the year for both), and a home run. And a walk. And stolen base. Ramos was a double away from the cycle.

Womack is hitting well in just 50 games at the level (.281/.363/.438) and Ramos is really impressing after his mid-early season woes, batting .275/.349/.476 in 91 games. He doesn’t turn 21 until March.

This game was over pretty quickly. 2021 14th-rounder Noah Owen allowed eight runs on 12 hits over four innings, including a six-run second. Bo Plagge walked three and gave up two more runs over two innings, so by the time Everhett Hazelwood threw two scoreless and second baseman Brandon Bossard threw one, it was far too late.

The Ballers had a tepid night at the plate, racking up six hits (all singles, two by DJ Gladney) and walking zero times. Their lone run was unearned in the third: Misael González led the inning off by reaching on catcher interference, then after two strikeouts, Wilfred Veras singled, with González scoring on an error.

The ACL Sox fell with a couple of whimpers to the ACL Padres, to whom they always seem to be losing. Manuel Veloz allowed four runs in four innings, including a three-run home run in the first that basically sealed the game up right then. Kole Rampage (you know, Kole Rampage) made his professional debut with a scoreless inning, as did Jake Palisch (Jake Palisch!) and Billy Seidl (Billy Seidl!!). The first two were undrafted free agent signings over the last couple of weeks and Seidl was the 15th-round draft pick.

Twelfth-round pick Brooks Baldwin reached base three teams from the leadoff spot and did not score. Eighth-rounder Mario Camilletti singled and walked but also grounded into two double plays, one to end the game, and was picked off first. Veterans Layant Tapia, Luis Pineda, and Dario Borrero all rounded it out with singles of their own. Tenth-rounder Tim Elko and free agent signee Chris Lanzilli walked.

The DSL Sox prevailed in seven, scoring three late runs to unknot the ballgame and secure the victory. Starting pitcher Ricardo Brizuela walked none and struck out eight over four innings, giving up two runs, then José Mendoza allowed one unearned run on Carlos Jiménez’s error at first. That was it for the DSL Blue Jays, though, Ricardo Gomez earning the save with a scoreless inning that dropped them to 14-31 on the year.

Scoring started early, Godwin Bennett tying it up in the bottom of the first on a double to score Ryan Burrowes from a leadoff walk. They tied it up again in the fourth, Jiménez grounding into the worst kind of run-scoring play, the double play, which knocked in Bennett from… a leadoff walk.

It may not shock you to learn that they tied it up a third time in the bottom of the fifth, this run scoring with a near-total lack of offense: Arnold Prado was hit by a pitch, took second on a passed ball, then took third on a wild pitch. He scored on a Cesar D’Oleo single two batters later; despite three more wild pitches and one more walk from that same pitcher that inning, no more runs scored.

Until the sixth, when three runs scored. Loidel Chapelli singled to lead the inning off and was replaced by Jiménez on a force out. Arxy Hernández singled Jiménez to third, Prado walked, and Edwin Ramos hit a two-run single. D’Oleo followed up with an RBI base hit of his own to put the Sox up 6-3, where they would remain.

