Share All sharing options for: South Side Sox Podcast s22e35 — White Sox woes, and how they get fixed

This extend-o-matic, fantastic blast of a mothership podcast features Trevor Lines, Joe Resis, Brett Ballantini, Jordan Hass, Dante Jones and Adrian Serrano. On the heels of a four-game series loss to the Royals, and with only three games left in the so-called “easiest” part of the 2022 schedule, it’s time to check back in with the club and its future fortunes. And, in the second half of the show, we assess both immediate and long-term fixes for what is pretty apparent is a dysfunctional organization.

Round table thoughts on not even being able to split with the tanking Royals

It’s clear that the manager is not an ace communicator, but how could Tony La Russa lead his club into calmer waters?

Is Frank Menechino really the issue with the White Sox offense? And is it a launch angle issue — or an “all fields” one?

Time to ’fess up — at what point do you give up hope for the season?

What are the immediate changes we would make to the White Sox to get back into the driver’s seat and restore hope for 2022?

Going beyond that, what are the bigger-picture fixes this franchise needs to embrace to avoid seeing the contention window slam shut as soon as it opened?

Final bonus content: What are the odds of a premature, re-rebuild breaking out?

Listen below, on our built-in Megaphone player:

or follow along with every episode at Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or wherever you consume your podcasts. Or, you can watch the podcast (part one and part two) on the South Side Sox YouTube channel.