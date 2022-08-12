Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

The Chicago White Sox (56-56) take on the Detroit Tigers (43-70) back home in Illinois with the hope to win the series and be a smidge above mediocrity.

Michael Kopech (4-8, 3.38 ERA, 4.03 ERA, 4.63 FIP) takes the mound this evening with the goal to bounce back from his previous outing where he lasted 3 1⁄ 3 innings. He gave up four runs off of five hits and two walks. Kopech aims to find his control and do what he can in his first full season as a big league starter.

The opposition will throw out lefty Daniel Norris (0-4, 6.90 ERA, 4.32 xERA, 5.59 FIP) on the mound. Norris returns to the Tigers (where he has played for seven years) after spending the start of the season with the Chicago Cubs. This will be Norris’ second start of the year. In his one start on May 7 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Norris went 1 1⁄ 3 innings in the bullpen game and allowed three runs off of zero hits and three walks. Yikes, defense.

The South Siders have not been in their 2020-2021 shape against lefties, but they should be able to find their past form against Daniel Norris tonight in this bullpen game. These Good Guys look to get it done:

Surprisingly, this is a very ideal lineup.

With some young aggressive hitters, these Tigers look to exude patience against Kopech with struggling control and a dead-ish arm:

Weekend in the Windy City. pic.twitter.com/9DIsxRqZIe — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 12, 2022

Javier Báez vs. Michael Kopech’s fastball should be a fun matchup.

Tonight’s game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports Chicago and starts at 6:10 p.m. CT. The Good Guys are 3.5 games out of first in the AL Central. Let’s see if the Sox can provide some fire and hustle to bring out the victory sunglasses emoji.