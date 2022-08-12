Bird App Recap: Kaskade Night

Alright, let’s get this game out of the way so we can get to Kaskade!
A beautiful August night for a @whitesox game at Guaranteed Rate Field…and a @kaskade concert! pic.twitter.com/mzjN9DblEv— Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 13, 2022
Yeah, they lost three of four to Kansas City, but the White Sox won something ...
White Sox won the trade. https://t.co/jDFJMtYnwj— Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 12, 2022
No complaints. Get this game moving and get to what the people want: Kaskade
7 pitch first inning. Please for the love of god boo this team.— Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) August 12, 2022
Definitely a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation.
I don’t understand how Moncada takes so many 3rd strikes on fastballs down the middle but swings at first pitch balls— Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) August 12, 2022
[Insert Yasmani Moneyball Meme]
Yasmani Grandal has five hits and three walks in his last 14 plate appearances— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 12, 2022
Call now!
The White Sox have plenty of singles in your area— White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 13, 2022
Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.
Single. Double play. White Sox way— Reynaldo Lopez Enjoyer (@ChiFanBrad) August 13, 2022
Yoán strikes out with two on, but Cheesy Beef is still the worst.
This muthafucka pic.twitter.com/JcQ8lVC5eh— BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 13, 2022
I think I have seen this episode before.
August 13, 2022
American League solidarity tweet.
Dude is facing a Tee Ball lineup #DetroitRoots https://t.co/GXIi4obYea pic.twitter.com/gIvRUKHTW1— Bob Tweets (@moffdece) August 13, 2022
In other news:
Kopech gonna throw 7 no-hit innings and get a no-decision?— White Sox Twitt3r VII (@SoxTwitt3r) August 13, 2022
Go White Sox!
The battle of inept offenses continues: 0-0 though five innings.
Tigers vs. White Sox pic.twitter.com/cbZAbGtB3C— Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) August 13, 2022
Meanwhile, Michael Kopech out here making us feel things.
Michael Talbert Kopech. pic.twitter.com/HDeZZcA9nX— Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 13, 2022
MY President pic.twitter.com/rz22m6lUVJ— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 13, 2022
Luis hurt again? Wasting a no-hitter?
me to the goose who cursed this team pic.twitter.com/i8fkyaJdWe— (@likedemolition) August 13, 2022
Kopech pulled at 85 pitches with a no-hitter going and we have BREAKING NEWS:
my mom said Tony will get fired in at least two weeks and we have a sign that says “question authority, never your mother,” so I think she’s right.— delia catherine (taylor’s version) (@deestweets23) August 13, 2022
KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE!
Engel in for Robert. Just let Kaskade perform already.— Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) August 13, 2022
Combined no-hitter dies, but like a phoenix, a rallying cry rises from the crowd.
#FireTony chants after the hit given up. Well deserved. #WhiteSox— Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) August 13, 2022
Never a dull moment.
#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1UW1wShCFd— Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) August 13, 2022
The 2022 White Sox: At Least It’s Not Broken
At least it’s not broken… https://t.co/i2ttmImruN— Ryiin (@rfoto) August 13, 2022
Even the scoreboard can’t stay healthy with this team!
What’s happening? pic.twitter.com/AZeE0jBPIW— Section 108 (@fromthe108) August 13, 2022
Andrew Vaughn does the impossible: a hit with the bases loaded
THAT, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, IS A HIT WITH THE BASES LOADED!!!— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 13, 2022
Oh thanks A-Vaughn I needed that! pic.twitter.com/qJkVvzCkJi— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 13, 2022
Did we mention that there is a Kaskade concert after the game?
pov: you’re about to see your favorite artist of all time after his favorite MLB team’s win against the Detroit Tigers.— jenn (@jennnnnkat) August 13, 2022
cc: @kaskade pic.twitter.com/0xw9skGp45
Who needs insurance runs when you have Kaskade ... 2-0 Sox into the ninth.
At least my brother came through to see his idol, Kaskade lol #ChangetheGame pic.twitter.com/9tOWuzdcI0— Chely (@chisoxchely) August 13, 2022
Sox win, yeah yeah. We want Kaskade!
A @kaskade of good luck! #whitesox win! pic.twitter.com/YsjgEFtqf9— SoxNerd (@SoxNerd) August 13, 2022
Can't wait to hear "Sandstorm" at Guaranteed Rate tonight.— keelin (@Keelin_12ft) August 13, 2022
Me in @fromthe108 during the Kaskade postgame concert tonight: pic.twitter.com/qOkWsZ0bZ7— Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 12, 2022
Full disclosure: I have no Idea who Kaskade is? Is he any good?
Whatever pic.twitter.com/fxELWGSs8I— Sharon’s Ex Husband Chris ✶ (@Scuffin_Muffin) August 13, 2022
Loading comments...