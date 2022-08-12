Bird App Recap: Kaskade Night

Alright, let’s get this game out of the way so we can get to Kaskade!

A beautiful August night for a @whitesox game at Guaranteed Rate Field…and a @kaskade concert! pic.twitter.com/mzjN9DblEv — Larry Hawley (@HawleySports) August 13, 2022

Yeah, they lost three of four to Kansas City, but the White Sox won something ...

White Sox won the trade. https://t.co/jDFJMtYnwj — Mike (@ChiSoxFanMike) August 12, 2022

No complaints. Get this game moving and get to what the people want: Kaskade

7 pitch first inning. Please for the love of god boo this team. — Cardboard White Sox (@SoxCardboard) August 12, 2022

Definitely a bit of a chicken-and-egg situation.

I don’t understand how Moncada takes so many 3rd strikes on fastballs down the middle but swings at first pitch balls — Joe Crede is the (@JoeCrede) August 12, 2022

[Insert Yasmani Moneyball Meme]

Yasmani Grandal has five hits and three walks in his last 14 plate appearances — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 12, 2022

Call now!

The White Sox have plenty of singles in your area — White Sox Truther (@SamR33v3s) August 13, 2022

Same as it ever was. Same as it ever was.

Single. Double play. White Sox way — Reynaldo Lopez Enjoyer (@ChiFanBrad) August 13, 2022

Yoán strikes out with two on, but Cheesy Beef is still the worst.

I think I have seen this episode before.

American League solidarity tweet.

In other news:

Kopech gonna throw 7 no-hit innings and get a no-decision?



Go White Sox! — White Sox Twitt3r VII (@SoxTwitt3r) August 13, 2022

The battle of inept offenses continues: 0-0 though five innings.

Tigers vs. White Sox pic.twitter.com/cbZAbGtB3C — Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, Michael Kopech out here making us feel things.

MY President pic.twitter.com/rz22m6lUVJ — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 13, 2022

Luis hurt again? Wasting a no-hitter?

me to the goose who cursed this team pic.twitter.com/i8fkyaJdWe — (@likedemolition) August 13, 2022

Kopech pulled at 85 pitches with a no-hitter going and we have BREAKING NEWS:

my mom said Tony will get fired in at least two weeks and we have a sign that says “question authority, never your mother,” so I think she’s right. — delia catherine (taylor’s version) (@deestweets23) August 13, 2022

KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE! KASKADE!

Engel in for Robert. Just let Kaskade perform already. — Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) August 13, 2022

Combined no-hitter dies, but like a phoenix, a rallying cry rises from the crowd.

#FireTony chants after the hit given up. Well deserved. #WhiteSox — Sox In The Basement (@SoxInTheBasemnt) August 13, 2022

Never a dull moment.

The 2022 White Sox: At Least It’s Not Broken

Even the scoreboard can’t stay healthy with this team!

Andrew Vaughn does the impossible: a hit with the bases loaded

THAT, LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, IS A HIT WITH THE BASES LOADED!!! — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 13, 2022

Oh thanks A-Vaughn I needed that! pic.twitter.com/qJkVvzCkJi — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 13, 2022

Did we mention that there is a Kaskade concert after the game?

pov: you’re about to see your favorite artist of all time after his favorite MLB team’s win against the Detroit Tigers.



cc: @kaskade pic.twitter.com/0xw9skGp45 — jenn (@jennnnnkat) August 13, 2022

Who needs insurance runs when you have Kaskade ... 2-0 Sox into the ninth.

At least my brother came through to see his idol, Kaskade lol #ChangetheGame pic.twitter.com/9tOWuzdcI0 — Chely (@chisoxchely) August 13, 2022

Sox win, yeah yeah. We want Kaskade!

Can't wait to hear "Sandstorm" at Guaranteed Rate tonight. — keelin (@Keelin_12ft) August 13, 2022

Me in @fromthe108 during the Kaskade postgame concert tonight: pic.twitter.com/qOkWsZ0bZ7 — Brew Hand Luke (@BrewHandLuke) August 12, 2022

Full disclosure: I have no Idea who Kaskade is? Is he any good?