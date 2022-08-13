White Sox Minor League Update: August 12, 2022

Box score link

The Knights have now won three straight a week after they won four straight. Up is down, wet is dry, right is left, etc, etc, and their record has now been elevated to 43-66.

Kyle Kubat has been doing more starting again over the last month or so than long relieving, with mixed results, but this was a good one: over four innings, he allowed just one run, a solo shot in the fourth.

Then the Charlotte bullpen, not usually known for how few runs they give up, gave up zero runs. Kade McClure, Zach Muckenhirn, Lane Ramsey, Andrew Perez, and Dan Winkler combined for five scoreless innings, each throwing one, allowing just three hits and two walks (both by Ramsey, who’s still shaking the rust off after a lengthy stay on the Injured List).

Muckenhirn in particular struck out the side and has a 2.70 ERA in 40 innings with 16 walks and 39 strikeouts. He is 27 and a southpaw, and while the walks are certainly a bit high, it’s a significantly lower rate than, for example, José Ruiz, who is in the majors with a 4.03 ERA, and just a little higher than, for example, Tanner Banks, the recently-demoted lefty with a 3.16 major-league ERA.

At the plate, Mark Payton doubled on the first pitch of the game, Jake Burger singled him to third, and Carlos Pérez hit a sacrifice fly to bring him home. They extended their lead to 2-0 in the third, Yolbert Sánchez singling with two outs and scoring when Burger reached on an error by the right fielder.

Their third run scored in the fourth, Romy González eventually coming around from a leadoff single to score on Tyler Neslony’s two-out double after the ejection of hitting coach Chris Johnson (which immediately followed a swinging Micker Adolfo strikeout).

Finally, Laz Rivera went deep for the seventh time this year in the ninth but put the final score at 4-1 Knights.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, R, HBP, CS

Yolbert Sánchez (SS): 3-for-5, R, K, GIDP, SB

Jake Burger (3B): 1-for-4, BB, K

Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-3, BB, K

Tyler Neslony (LF): 3-for-4, RBI, PO/CS

Laz Rivera (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Kyle Kubat: 4 IP, 4 H, R, 2 BB, 5 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Carlos Pérez (C): 0-for-3, RBI, SF

Romy González (2B): 1-for-4, R, K

Box score link

The Barons had six hits, two walks, and 16 strikeouts en route to losing 6-3 to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Emilio Vargas was not bad on the mound, going 5 ⅓ innings and allowing two runs on five hits and three walks.

The main issue with his start was timing; he started the sixth with a brand-new 1-0 lead, then exited with runners on second and third after a double and single. Taylor Broadway replaced him and before long it was a 4-1 game, Broadway allowing a game-tying single, then getting a strikeout for the second out of the inning, walking the next batter, throwing a run-scoring wild pitch, and serving up a two-run single before escaping.

Fraser Ellard and Vince Vannelle also gave up a run each; Vannelle has allowed at least one run in five of his seven appearances with the Barons after allowing runs for the Dash in just five of 28 outings. Kaleb Roper had to come in for the last out in the eighth.

Oscar Colás broke up the no-hitter with a two-out single in the first, but the only other offense for quite some time was a futile Craig Dedelow fourth-inning double.

In the fifth, Evan Skoug fired the first shot for either team, his two-out solo dong breaking the scoreless tie.

Skoug breaks the scoring deadlock with his ninth home run of the year



Birmingham 1, Pensacola 0 | Mid 5 pic.twitter.com/QQ4wvrPPRd — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 13, 2022

As nothing does, of course it did not last, but the Barons did add two more runs in the seventh, Skoug first reaching on error and then scoring when José Rodríguez also went deep, his sixth home run of the year. The Blue Wahoos would add two more without further answer.

Jose Rodriguez pulls the Barons within one run with his sixth home run of the year pic.twitter.com/yne3e7zZqh — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 13, 2022

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez (SS): 1-for-5, HR, R, 2 RBI, 2 K

Oscar Colás (DH): 2-for-4, K

Evan Skoug (C): 1-for-4, HR, 2 R, RBI, 2 K

DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, K, SB

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Yoelqui Céspedes (CF): 0-for-3, 3 K

Moisés Castillo (2B): 0-for-4, K

JJ Muno (LF): 0-for-3, BB, K, outfield assist (1B)

Luis Curbelo (1B): 0-for-3, BB, K, E

Box score link

There are certain things you never want to see, and your organization’s breakout pitching prospect exiting in the third inning after two strikeouts, then a walk and an “injury delay” in the play-by-play log is one of them. Unfortunately, that’s what happened with Cristian Mena for the Dash on Friday, the 19-year-old going just 2 ⅔ innings and striking out seven (!!) before departing at 50 pitches (29 strikes).

Ty Madrigal was able to pitch around Mena’s baserunner and threw a scoreless inning of his own. Nick Gallagher pitched three scoreless and has not given up an earned run since June 11 in rookie league (he did allow an unearned run for Kannapolis on June 23). With the Sox organization, he has a line of 17 IP, 5 H, 4 R (3 ER), 5 BB, and 22 K.

Alejandro Mateo pitched a scoreless inning and Skylar Árias gave up a rare run in the ninth but still earned the save.

The Dash nearly had a huge first inning but instead had to gut their way through a pretty close game. Duke Ellis led off with a single, then Colson Montgomery and Alsander Womack walked on nine total pitches to load the bases with nobody out. Luis Mieses popped up, then Ben Norman forced in a run with a four-pitch walk. Adam Hackenberg struck out swinging and last night’s walk-off hero Keegan Fish was called out looking, no further damage done.

In the second and tied 1-1, Jason Matthews was hit by a pitch, and two outs later was knocked in by a Montgomery single. They extended the lead to 3-1 in the fifth, which also could have been huge: Womack singled to lead it off, Mieses reached on a nobody’s-out fielder’s choice, and Norman doubled to score Womack and get Mieses to third with nobody out.

A double by Norman and the Dash add another in the bottom of the fifth!



Hot Rods 1 | Dash 3 pic.twitter.com/j6SxvUueee — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) August 13, 2022

Nothing else was doing, though, and Hackenberg grounded out, Fish struck out again (swinging), and Matthews flied out to left.

Mieses hit his 11th home run in the seventh, and the final score would stay at 4-1 Dash. They were 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-3, RBI, BB, K

Alsander Womack (2B): 2-for-3, R, BB

Luis Mieses (1B): 1-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Ben Norman (RF): 2-for-3, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Adam Hackenberg (C): 0-for-4, 2 K, PB

Keegan Fish (DH): 0-for-4, 3 K

Jason Matthews (3B): 0-for-3, R, K, HBP

Box score link

It was one of those games in K-Town tonight: the Cannon Ballers led 2-0, trailed 3-2, led 6-3, trailed 7-6, led 9-6, and lost 11-9, all in nine innings. The Ballers struck first in a chaotic second, DJ Gladney and Wilfred Veras singling, Colby Smelley advancing Veras to second wiiiiith a double play grounder that saw Gladney nabbed at third, and 11th-rounder Jacob Burke made his full-season debut by getting hit by a pitch. With two runners on and two out, Benyamín Bailey hit a double that scored them both, but then was thrown out at third trying for a triple.

Starting pitcher Brooks Gosswein gave up all three of his runs in the fourth on three singles, a triple, a stolen base, and a walk, not in that order. The Ballers trailed 3-2 until the sixth, when Wes Kath drew a one-out walked and Andy Atwood induced a two-base error out of the left fielder. Gladney walked to pack the sacks with no outs, and after Veras struck out, a wild pitch brought home the first run of the inning (3-3) and Smelley hit a ground rule double to score both Atwood and Gladney (5-3). Burke picked up his first professional Ballers RBI with a single (6-3) on which he took second and then stole third, although he did not score (for now).

Long reliever Jesus Valles took over in the seventh and gave up a two-out solo dong, cutting the lead to 6-4. He was then hung out to dry in the eighth: after a lead-off double and a strikeout, he allowed an RBI base hit (6-5), threw a wild pitch, gave up a game-tying double, induced a ground out, and gave up another double (7-6 Salem Red Sox) before finally striking out a batter for the third out.

The Ballers had a three-run answer in the bottom of the eighth, though. With one out, Veras doubled, and after Smelley struck out, he took third on a wild pitch and scored on Full-Season Star Jacob Burke’s second RBI single (7-7).

Jacob Burke with his 2nd hit, another RBI single. This one ties it up at 7 for the #Ballers. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/tAtiEbdRuz — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2022

Burke, who was 6-for-18 in the ACL, advanced to second on a balk, was wild pitched to third, and scored easily on Bailey’s fifth round-tripper of the year (9-7 Ballers).

Benyamin Bailey with a bomb to put the #Ballers up 9-7. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/f60hOqTbZO — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 13, 2022

Then, the tragedy of the ninth: after a leadoff ground out, Frander Veras gave up a single, another single, a stolen base, a walk, a walk (9-8), and a walk (9-9) before being swapped out for Adisyn Coffey.

Coffey started strong by striking out his first batter on three pitches. Then he walked the next (10-9 Red Sox) and gave up another single, burying the Ballers for good at 11-9.

In the bottom of the inning, Jordan Sprinkle, Wes Kath, and Atwood all struck out swinging, Sprinkle’s part of an 0-for-5 Ballers debut for him.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-3, R, 2 BB, K

DJ Gladney (1B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

Wilfred Veras (DH): 2-for-4, 2B, 2 R, K

Colby Smelley (C): 1-for-4, 2B, R, 2 RBI, K, GIDP

Jacob Burke (RF): 2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBI, HBP, SB

Benyamín Bailey (LF): 2-for-4, HR, 2B, R, 4 RBI, CS

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Jordan Sprinkle (SS): 0-for-5, 2 K

Andy Atwood (2B): 0-for-5, R, 3 K

James Beard (CF): 0-for-4, 2 K

Jesus Valles: 2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 BB, 3 K, WP

Frander Veras: ⅓ IP, 2 H, 4 R, 3 BB, 0 K (BS, L)

Box score link

It took the ACL Sox seven innings to tie it and 11 to win, but win they did in a game that actually took fewer than three and a half hours to play, according to the box score. For those wondering, it appears this was scheduled as a regular nine-inning game instead of the seven-inning games we frequently see in the rookie leagues, so unfortunately it was not five full innings of ghost runners failing to score, which could have been pretty funny.

In the far distant past (at least three and a half hours ago), 25-year-old Dylan Burns started for the 11th time, giving up a two-run bomb in the first and another run in the third. Then the bullpen clamped down, Ben Beutel, Martin Carrasco, Kade Mechals, Tristan Stivors (2022 16th-round pick), and Emerson Talavera allowing nothing much through 6 ⅔ innings, scattering six hits and two walks while striking out 10. As a staff, they struck out 15 total over 11 innings, walking three.

The Sox grounded into some early double plays to erase good run-scoring opportunities and entered the seventh inning down 3-0. Jayson González led off with a double, then Troy Claunch followed up with a single, his first career hit in his first game. Bryce Willits (yes, Bryce Willits), selected in this year’s 18th round, walked to load the bases with no outs, then Chris Lanzilli lined out and Tim Elko (10th round) grounded out to score a run. Matt Archer added another two with a single to tie it up at three.

And then the score stayed 3-3 through the eighth, ninth, and 10th. The Sox had the bases loaded in the 10th with nobody out but failed to score, indicating major-league readiness.

They did not so fail in the 11th: with González was the ghost runner at second, Luis Pineda walked, Willits struck out, then Lanzilli singled to load the bases. Alvaro Aguero did not disappoint, coming through with the walk-off single to center, final score 4-3 Sox.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP? Jayson González (1B): 1-for-4, 2B, 2 R, HBP

Troy Claunch (C): 1-for-3, R, BB, GIDP, E

Alvaro Aguero (CF): 1-for-2, RBI

Matt Archer (DH): 3-for-4, 2 RBI

Anthony Espinoza (2B): 1-for-3, GIDP

Martin Carrasco: 2 IP, H, 0 R, BB, 3 K, WP

Tristan Stivors: IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Brooks Baldwin (CF-RF): 0-for-5

Taishi Nakawake (SS-2B): 1-for-5, K

Bryce Willits (3B): 0-for-4, R, BB, 2 K

Box score link

The DSL went down quietly in seven innings on Friday, Loidel Chapelli with two of the three hits (all singles) and Carlos Jiménez with two of the three walks. Jesus Mendez was hung with the bad-luck loss after Ronny Hernández experienced the first of three difficulties behind the plate (two errors, one passed ball), leading to an unearned run in one inning of work. Juan Jiménez gave up one run in one inning and Frankeli Arias, who was last seen pitching a five-inning perfect game, threw four innings, allowing four hits, one walk, and one run, striking out two.

The only Sox run scored, unsurprisingly, on a wild pitch, Arxy Hernández coming around to score from a single (and two ground outs, it wasn’t that wild). Their record drops to 26-24, although they are still the only affiliate above .500.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Loidel Chapelli (2B): 2-for-3, SB

Carlos Jiménez (1B): 0-for-1, 2 BB

Arxy Hernández (3B): 1-for-2, R, BB

