Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 6, Tigers 4

’Twas a night of mediocre pitching for both the White Sox and the Tigers. Thankfully, Lucas Giolito warmed up the longer he was in, but both teams answered with runs to keep the game tied for too long. The Chicago offense came up clutch, leading the White Sox to victory and setting up a potential sweep tomorrow.

The Starters

Lucas Giolito had a rough start, allowing eight hits, one walk, and charged with four earned runs. Thankfully, he calmed down and got into a groove around the fourth inning. Giolito was able to fan seven and make it through seven innings. He certainly labored a bit tonight, and ended up with 92 pitches.

Giolito’s 92-pitch outing looked like this:

Matt Manning made it through five innings this evening, and unlike Giolito, never bounced back from his rough start. Manning allowed 10 hits and a walk. He struck out five, but was charged with four earned runs. He relied on the fastball, but had minimal success with any of his pitches.

Manning’s 86-pitch outing looked like this:

Pressure Play

The pressure was on for Lucas Giolito in the second inning. The White Sox held a 1-0 lead, but Riley Greene doubled with bases loaded and two outs. Three came home, and the Tigers suddenly had a big lead. The LI was 3.24.

Pressure Cooker

Riley Greene faced the most pressure in the game. While he did bring in three with that early double, he only had one hit and struck out three times. His pLI was 1.88.

Top Play

Riley Greene’s double that brought in Kerry Carpenter, Jonathan Schoop, and Akil Baddoo put the Tigers back in the drivers’ seat. The WPA for Greene’s double was .278.

Top Performer

Andrew Vaughn had a great game, going 3-for-4 with one RBI. Vaughn’s WPA was 0.25.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: AJ Pollock’s home run was tattooed off of the bat at 110.8 mph.

Weakest contact: Akil Baddoo managed to reach first in the second inning despite a ball that was only hit at 65.7 mph.

Luckiest hit: Baddoo’s hit just mentioned above was also the luckiest, with an xBA of just .100.

Toughest out: Yasmani Grandal showed off some warning-track power in the seventh inning. The fly out had an xBA of .650.

Longest hit: Yasmani Grandal’s fly out in the seventh inning actually beat out AJ Pollock’s 392-foot home run. Grandal’s out traveled 397 feet.

Magic Number: 2

The White Sox have now won two in a row against the Tigers, and move two games above .500. This is a stretch for the number, but they are now 2 1⁄ 2 games behind the Guardians after Cleveland’s loss vs. Toronto.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

