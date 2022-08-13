 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Tigers 4

Two in a row? The White Sox are so hot right now.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
@TheTyronePalmer

After a much-needed win last night, the White Sox once again face the Tigers. Will they tame them again tonight? Will Twitter be a chill place? Let’s find out together!

It’s Gio Day! What version will we see tonight?

Yoán Moncada proves that he is the best third baseman.

Seriously, he’s having a good game already. Runners at first and third after AJ Pollock leads off with a single.

José Abreu puts the ball in the air for a sacrifice fly and Pollock runs home to put the Sox on the board early.

Tigers 3, White Sox 1.

Leury García drives Gavin Sheets in!

With some quality base-running from the White Sox, it’s now tied, 3-3.

Gio isn’t having a great evening: 4-3, Tigers.

Too late. He’s 2-for-2 now.

Eloy Jiménez sends Leury home.

Good news! Gio might be back? He’s had a good fifth and sixth.

Now, if this team could maybe hit a home run or two? I’d even settle for a double right now.

Javy whined and didn’t get the call he wanted. So, evergreen tweet.

And A.J. Hinch gets tossed.

With Pito being safe at second, Andrew Vaughn comes in to cause a little damage.

Abreu hustles on home to make it 5-4, White Sox.

Reynaldo López comes in for the eighth, strikes out Javy, and dominates the Tigers to keep the lead intact.

You love to see it.

AJ Pollock hit a home run — in this ballpark?! Sox are back, baby: 6-4, White Sox.

Time for Liam Hendriks!

Two outs, two on ...

Liam keeps the Tigers from scoring, and that’s a win! Fingers crossed for a sweep tomorrow.

Also:

