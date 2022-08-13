Bird App Recap: White Sox 6, Tigers 4

After a much-needed win last night, the White Sox once again face the Tigers. Will they tame them again tonight? Will Twitter be a chill place? Let’s find out together!

Why is Leu- you know what? Idc anymore. https://t.co/DwXhc69FOU — Yoan’s Yellow Gloves (@LaloCWS16) August 13, 2022

It’s Gio Day! What version will we see tonight?

What Gio do we get tonight? Does LaRussa take him out at the right time? #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FY8LhKezvo — Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 13, 2022

Yoán Moncada proves that he is the best third baseman.

Great catch by Moncada of a Castro line drive, not only stopping a possible big inning but ending the inning on a double play. Big moment in the opening frame. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 13, 2022

Seriously, he’s having a good game already. Runners at first and third after AJ Pollock leads off with a single.

YoYo. My goodness, thank you for that. — Dave Perez (@DavePerez272) August 13, 2022

José Abreu puts the ball in the air for a sacrifice fly and Pollock runs home to put the Sox on the board early.

Thank you, Jose Abreu. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 13, 2022

Tigers 3, White Sox 1.

And it costs two runs. https://t.co/LWWvHxaKZa — Trooper Galactus (@TrooperGalactus) August 13, 2022

Leury García drives Gavin Sheets in!

#LeuryLegend with an RBI single to bring the Sox within 1 pic.twitter.com/YCQUaArxMQ — Sox-Side Pride (@SoxSidePride420) August 13, 2022

With some quality base-running from the White Sox, it’s now tied, 3-3.

this is already the most entertaining White Sox game in like 2 weeks — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 13, 2022

It's tied at 3! This game is wild pic.twitter.com/O0aaSkx3Nl — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 13, 2022

Gio isn’t having a great evening: 4-3, Tigers.

Get someone warmed up…..NOW!! — BeefLoaf (@MrDelicious13) August 14, 2022

Too late. He’s 2-for-2 now.

Don’t let Leury García get hot. — Tyrone (@TheTyronePalmer) August 14, 2022

Eloy Jiménez sends Leury home.

RBI single by Eloy Jimenez, the game is tied again at 4-4 — ✨ (@Sox_Nick) August 14, 2022

Good news! Gio might be back? He’s had a good fifth and sixth.

Death stare Lucas is back? — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 14, 2022

Now, if this team could maybe hit a home run or two? I’d even settle for a double right now.

If the White Sox were a musical group, they would never release an album, they’d just have a bunch of singles. — Steve O'Brien (@steveowhitesox) August 14, 2022

2022 White Sox: Warning Track Power — Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 14, 2022

Javy whined and didn’t get the call he wanted. So, evergreen tweet.

lol javy baez — whitest sox u'know (@god_of_Flannel) August 14, 2022

And A.J. Hinch gets tossed.

tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected, his third of the season. Lopez takes over in the eighth for the Sox. — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) August 14, 2022

With Pito being safe at second, Andrew Vaughn comes in to cause a little damage.

I think Andrew Vaughn is already the best hitter on the White Sox — Danny (@dmv8286) August 14, 2022

Abreu hustles on home to make it 5-4, White Sox.

PITO HAS WHEELS BABY — Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 14, 2022

Reynaldo López comes in for the eighth, strikes out Javy, and dominates the Tigers to keep the lead intact.

They wasted so much time with Reynaldo in the rotation and bought all these whatever relievers. He rules in relief. — Nick (@Nick_BPSS) August 14, 2022

You love to see it.

Javier Báez has two strikeouts tonight. I had assumed his K rate was spiking this season, but ti's actually the lowest he's had since 2016.



Big change at the plate is he's not hitting for power (lowest ISO ever, not including shortened 2020 season). Worst BABIP ever too. — Jared Wyllys (@jwyllys) August 14, 2022

AJ Pollock hit a home run — in this ballpark?! Sox are back, baby: 6-4, White Sox.

AJ Pollock pic.twitter.com/dmWqgSjsIg — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) August 14, 2022

AJ Pollock vs Andrew Chafin#ChangeTheGame



Home Run



Exit velo: 110.8 mph

Launch angle: 24 deg

Proj. distance: 392 ft



No doubt about that one

That's a dinger in all 30 MLB ballparks



DET (4) @ CWS (6)

8th pic.twitter.com/qs4PiKLGPX — Would it dong? (@would_it_dong) August 14, 2022

Time for Liam Hendriks!

Two outs, two on ...

C’mon Liam! — Carolyn Jane (@ckovash) August 14, 2022

Liam keeps the Tigers from scoring, and that’s a win! Fingers crossed for a sweep tomorrow.

2 in a row? Are we back? We are so back! — Karen Oseguera (@chickie444) August 14, 2022

Also: