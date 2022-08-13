White Sox Minor League Update: August 13, 2022

A high-scoring affair, but the Knights come out on bottom, which is not surprising, they are the Charlotte Knights. The pitching was good overall, believe it or not, as only two pitchers allowed all nine runs. Tobias Myers had trouble in the first inning, only able to get two batters out while allowing five runs. Anderson Severino has similar troubles in the seventh. He only recorded one out, while allowing the final four runs for the IronPigs.

The offense was good and did deserve the win; however, there were still some obvious hang-ups. First and most important, they only had one extra-base hit, a bases-clearing double from Mark Payton that drove in three. So, yeah, if they had a couple more of those, maybe they win. Jake Burger, Zach Remillard, and Tyler Neslony each had two hits to lead the team in base knocks. Neslony finally has his Triple-A average better than .200. Burger has not been great for the Knights since his option back down in leu of Gavin Sheets, but he had two hits today and a walk. That’s fun for him, and maybe he will be back up in September.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Tyler Neslony: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 1 K

Zach Remillard: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Jake Burger: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Tobias Myers: 2⁄3 IP, 5 ER, 5 H, 2 BB, 0 K

Oof, Birmingham Barons pitching was smacked around today for a big loss. The offense did not do much to make it competitive, and two errors did not make the defensive effort clean, but 10 runs and 15 hits is too much. Most of the hits were courtesy of Garrett Davila, who gave up 11 hits through 5 1⁄ 3 innings. It might be more surprising to that he only saw four runs score over those 11 hits than the fact he allowed 11. Luke Shilling struggled in the seventh, and that is where another six runs came to score; he has really struggled since coming back from injury. Now, to be fair to Shilling, two of those runs were on José Rodríguez, with his 14th error of the season. But to be fair to J-Rod, he also had a decent day at the plate.

Going on yard on the first pitch of the game, classic J Rod pic.twitter.com/4IEY71D83U — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 13, 2022

Rodríguez has been showing much more pop since the start of July and is looking more like the breakout player of 2021, and that is a great thing to see. This solo homer was his seventh on the year. He would add a single later in the day, the only Barons bat to get on base multiple times. Oscar Colás had a tough day at the plate, with no hits and three strikeouts.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Oscar Colás: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 3 K

Garrett Davila: 5 1⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 11 H, 2 BB, 3 K

The lineup got just enough offense, and in an opportune moment, to get a low-scoring win. Tommy Sommer started and had his typically good High-A start. He almost got the quality start, he just needed one more out, but he was getting up there in pitches (87) at the time he was pulled. Cooper Bradford made the game a bit more exciting, allowing a game-tying homer in the eighth to blow the save, but stayed in the game to get the win in the ninth. That win came from a walk-off sac fly (so fun, right?) from Ben Norman that scored Montgomery.

Montgomery had a fantastic game today. He had three hits to go along with the game-winning run scored. He hit his fifth homer with the Dash in the sixth. Montgomery has been struggling to get hits lately; he still has great plate discipline, so he walks frequently, but a three-hit game from him is nice to see. Tyler Osik had a couple of hits today as well, both singles.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Tommy Sommer: 5 2⁄3 IP, 1 ER, 4 H, 0 BB, 6 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Cooper Bradford: 2 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 3 K

A pretty poor performance from a lot of Kannapolis players today in its shutout loss. That, of course, means the offense was very bad. They only had two hits on the day, one from Wilfred Veras and the other DJ Gladney, both singles. Wes Kath was the only player to reach base twice (both on walks). Kath didn’t strike out today, which might be more impressive than the two walks. Jordan Sprinkle and Jacob Burke went 0-for today, but they at least didn’t strike out. Sprinkle still does not have a Low-A hit.

On the pitching end, Hunter Dollander was fine today, but the bullpen was not great. That’s about it for the update here, it was a shutout loss.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wes Kath: 0-for-2, 2 BB, 0 K

DJ Gladney: 1-for-4, 0 BB, 1 K

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Angel Acevedo: 2 1⁄3 IP, 3 ER (4 R), 5 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Andy Atwood: 0-for-3, 0 BB, 1 K

Yes, a game was played, and yes, the ACL Sox lost, 9-7, but the draft class is moving and that is the important function of the ACL. Two players are already up in Kannapolis, and it would not surprise me if Ethan Hammerberg is the first pitcher to get the call-up. He went one inning today and still has not allowed a run. A few other draft classers got in today, the only not-so-great one was Mason Adams. He could not complete his inning, allowing three runs in two outs for his professional debut. Shane Murphy was much better from a production standpoint. He didn’t allow any runs, but didn’t overwhelm the opposition. Drew McDaniel, an UDFA, had it all to close out the game. He struck out two in his perfect pro debut.

On offense, another UDFA, Taishi Nakawake, was the leadoff man today and had a couple of hits. He has not shown much pop, but a .375 batting average in eight games is a nice start. On the opposite end, Tim Elko hit his first two professional homers today. Early career numbers are always funny, and Elko’s is one right now. A .182 batting average, not great — but a .977 OPS, very good!

Poll Who was the ACL Sox MVP Tim Elko: 2-for-5, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 0 BB, 2 K

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Victor Quezada: 0-for-4, 0 BB, 4 K

Yohemy Nolasco: 3 IP, 4 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K

The only blemishes from the seven-inning win for the DSL Sox came from shoddy defense. All of the runs allowed were unearned, due to three errors from the squad this afternoon. Ronny Robles was on the mound for both of those unearned runs. He went five and had good command. His only problem was not striking everybody out, to avoid those errors and runs.

The offense was good enough and with seven hits, and with just one of them for extra bases, four runs sounds pretty productive. Ryan Burrowes and Guillermo Rodriguez led the team with two hits apiece. Godwin Bennett, who had two RBIs, was the hitter who came away with that lane two-bagger.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Ryan Burrowes: 2-for-3, 2 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Guillermo Rodriguez: 2-for-3, 1 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Godwin Bennett: 1-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0K

