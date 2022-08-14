Gamethread: Tigers at White Sox

Delayed by injury, Lance Lynn (5.88 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) made his season debut with the Chicago White Sox against the Detroit Tigers on June 13. On that day, Lynn allowed 10 hits in just 4⅓ innings and did not factor in the decision.

But that was then, this is now. Today, the Sox are at home against the Tigers wit h the opportunity to earn their first series sweep in over a month.

Has Lynn improved his ERA a whole lot since then? No. Have the White Sox been able to extricate themselves from the AL Central’s third-place hell since then? Also, no. But the Tigers have also only won 19 games since the day they last saw Lynn, so someone’s got to blink first in today’s mid-off, and why can’t it be them?

Manager Tony La Russa gives his limping lineup the standard Sunday shuffle, and surprisingly, I don’t hate it. We’ve seen a lot worse.

The Tigers line ’em up like this:

How we take the field for the finale in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/mHSMYXb95J — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 14, 2022

Things get underway at 1:10 p.m. CT. See you on the other side.