Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Tigers 3

The Chicago White Sox complete the weekend sweep against the Detroit Tigers!

The Starters

Lance Lynn has found his rhythm for the 2022 season. He has consistently put together meaningful starts, and this afternoon was no different. Through six innings of work, Lance allowed five hits, two runs, and zero walks.

Lynn struck out seven in this quality start.

His 88-pitch afternoon breaks down like this:

Tyler Alexander, who has notoriously struggled against the Sox, put together a solid outing. Through five innings of work, Alexander gave up six hits, three walks, and three runs (all earned, but a dropped ball at first allowed the third run to score).

The Sox will take it. Tyler did strike out two batters and allowed a home run to AJ Pollock.

His 97 pitches looked like this:

Pressure Play

After just tying the game in the fifth inning, the Good Guys had runners on the corners. Andrew Vaughn appeared to hit into a routine 6-4-3 double play, but first baseman Kody Clemens dropped the ball, allowing the run at third to score as Vaughn was called safe at first for the fielder’s choice (2.60 LI).

Pressure Cooker

Jake Diekman, who came into the eighth inning with one out, allowed a hit in a one-run game, but he tallied two strikeouts to end the frame (2.16 pLI).

Top Play

Down 2-1 in the fifth inning, Eloy Jiménez doubled to left on a line drive (.159 WPA) that allowed AJ Pollock to score and tie the game, 2-2.

Top Performer

AJ Pollock was on it this afternoon! His day concluded with a .167 WPA after recording a couple of runs, a home run, and a walk.

Smackdown

Hardest hit: Eloy Jiménez scorched a double in the fifth inning with an exit velocity of 113.4 mph (.790 xBA).

Weakest contact: In the third inning, Tucker Barnhart recorded a 29.3 mph ground out.

Luckiest hit: Lenyn Sosa notched an infield single in the sixth at a .120 xBA.

Toughest out: The sixth inning also saw some bad luck ... for the Tigers. Victor Reyes’ line out is a hit 69% of the time.

Longest hit: AJ Pollock’s home run in the third went 409 feet to the left-field seats.

AJ Pollock goes yard in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/22sbDYQxSW — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 14, 2022

Magic Number: 5

This is the fifth time the White Sox have swept a series this year, and it’s the second time they have done it against Detroit.

Glossary

Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more

LI measures pressure per play

pLI measures total pressure faced in-game

Whiff a swing-and-miss

WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win

xBA expected batting average

