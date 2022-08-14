Six Pack of Stats: White Sox 5, Tigers 3

The Chicago White Sox complete the weekend sweep against the Detroit Tigers!
The Starters
Lance Lynn has found his rhythm for the 2022 season. He has consistently put together meaningful starts, and this afternoon was no different. Through six innings of work, Lance allowed five hits, two runs, and zero walks.
Lynn struck out seven in this quality start.
His 88-pitch afternoon breaks down like this:
Tyler Alexander, who has notoriously struggled against the Sox, put together a solid outing. Through five innings of work, Alexander gave up six hits, three walks, and three runs (all earned, but a dropped ball at first allowed the third run to score).
Andrew Vaughn does it again!#ChangeTheGame | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/xpFlTieCjo— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 14, 2022
The Sox will take it. Tyler did strike out two batters and allowed a home run to AJ Pollock.
His 97 pitches looked like this:
Pressure Play
After just tying the game in the fifth inning, the Good Guys had runners on the corners. Andrew Vaughn appeared to hit into a routine 6-4-3 double play, but first baseman Kody Clemens dropped the ball, allowing the run at third to score as Vaughn was called safe at first for the fielder’s choice (2.60 LI).
Pressure Cooker
Jake Diekman, who came into the eighth inning with one out, allowed a hit in a one-run game, but he tallied two strikeouts to end the frame (2.16 pLI).
Top Play
Down 2-1 in the fifth inning, Eloy Jiménez doubled to left on a line drive (.159 WPA) that allowed AJ Pollock to score and tie the game, 2-2.
Top Performer
AJ Pollock was on it this afternoon! His day concluded with a .167 WPA after recording a couple of runs, a home run, and a walk.
Smackdown
Hardest hit: Eloy Jiménez scorched a double in the fifth inning with an exit velocity of 113.4 mph (.790 xBA).
Weakest contact: In the third inning, Tucker Barnhart recorded a 29.3 mph ground out.
Luckiest hit: Lenyn Sosa notched an infield single in the sixth at a .120 xBA.
Toughest out: The sixth inning also saw some bad luck ... for the Tigers. Victor Reyes’ line out is a hit 69% of the time.
Longest hit: AJ Pollock’s home run in the third went 409 feet to the left-field seats.
AJ Pollock goes yard in back-to-back games. pic.twitter.com/22sbDYQxSW— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 14, 2022
Magic Number: 5
This is the fifth time the White Sox have swept a series this year, and it’s the second time they have done it against Detroit.
Glossary
Hard-hit is any ball off the bat at 95 mph or more
LI measures pressure per play
pLI measures total pressure faced in-game
Whiff a swing-and-miss
WPA win probability added measures contributions to the win
xBA expected batting average
Poll
Who was the White Sox MVP?
0%
Lance Lynn: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 SO, .087 WPA
0%
Jimmy Lambert: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 4 SO, .147 WPA
0%
AJ Pollock: 2-for-4, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 LOB, .167 WPA
0%
Eloy Jiménez: 2-for-4, 1 R, 1 RBI, 1 LOB, .116 WPA
Poll
Who was the White Sox Cool Cat?
0%
Adam Engel: 0-for-4, 1 SO, 2 LOB, -.073 WPA
0%
Yoán Moncada: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 1 SO, 3 LOB, -.057 WPA
0%
Lenyn Sosa: 1-for-4, 2 SO, 3 LOB, -.058 WPA
0%
Josh Harrison: 1-for-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 LOB, -.006 WPA
