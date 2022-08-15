Projecting the AL Central race: August 15

We’ve been told all season long that the White Sox have an easy second-half schedule (they do) and will play better against lesser competition.

But we can’t get ahead of ourselves. The White Sox have played all season as if the division was handed to them in March, so we won’t make the same mistake here.

The following is an attempt to examine how the schedule will likely play out, updated as each series finishes up, every few days.

I have tried to be evenhanded with these series matchups. The logic of Chicago getting swept in San Diego is that it’s a long second leg of a trip, after a demoralizing series loss in Minnesota, with the bolstered Padres are fighting to host a playoff series. The White Sox also ran out of gas by season’s end in 2020 and 2021.

Will Cleveland win five of six to end 2022? That’s tough to do, but the Royals will have much earlier cashed in their season, and the Guardians get nine games at home overall to end the year.

There are very few sweeps all told, so this presumes that the AL Central clubs, as bad as they are, never get too hot or too cold — until Cleveland at the end, the White Sox enjoy the hottest stretch, predicted to shoot from three games over at the end of August to 11 up heading into the home stretch.

So ... do the White Sox end up with the division title?

Heading into the second half

Twins 50-44

Guardians 46-44

White Sox 46-46

(all series are three games unless otherwise specified)

Seven series into the second half, and the Twins are still playing exactly as predicted! However, Cleveland picked up yet another game vs. the predictions, and for once the White Sox did as well, with their sweep vs. Detroit.

Cleveland alone is pulling up the AL Central from pathetic to merely lousy, projecting to an almost-passable 89 wins at this point. That sort of burst into the second half is spelling doom for Minnesota and Chicago, who both at this point don’t even project to make this a close race.

(Remember when this started, right after the All-Star break? The Guardians and White Sox were tracking for 85 wins and a regular-season tie!)

Guardians 89-73 (+4 vs. prediction)

Twins 84-78 (even)

White Sox 84-78 (-1)

July 22-24 predicted results

White Sox split at home with Guardians

Twins split two games on the road at Detroit

Twins 51-45

Guardians 48-46

White Sox 48-48

July 22-24 actual results

White Sox split at home with Guardians

Twins sweep two games at Detroit

Twins 52-44

Guardians 48-46

White Sox 48-48

July 25-28 predicted results

White Sox split two games at Colorado

Twins split two games at Milwaukee

Cleveland loses four-game series at Boston

Twins 52-46

Guardians 49-49

White Sox 49-49

July 25-28 actual results

White Sox split two games at Colorado

Twins swept in two games at Milwaukee

Cleveland splits four-game series at Boston

Twins 52-46

Guardians 50-48

White Sox 49-49

﻿July 29-31 predicted results

White Sox win series over A’s

Twins lose series at San Diego

Guardians lose series at Tampa Bay

Twins 53-48

White Sox 51-50

Guardians 50-51

July 29-31 actual results

White Sox win series over A’s

Twins win series at San Diego

Guardians lose series at Tampa Bay

Twins 53-48

Guardians 52-49

White Sox 51-50

August 1-3 predicted results

White Sox sweep Royals

Twins win series over Tigers

Guardians sweep Diamondbacks

Twins 55-49

White Sox 54-50

Guardians 53-51

August 1-3 actual results

White Sox win series vs. Royals

Twins win series vs. Tigers

Guardians win series vs. Diamondbacks

Twins 55-49

Guardians 54-50

White Sox 53-51

August 4-7 predicted results

White Sox split four games at Texas

Twins split four games with Blue Jays

Guardians split four games with Astros

Twins 57-51

White Sox 56-52

Guardians 55-53

August 4-7 actual results

White Sox split four games at Texas

Twins split four games with Blue Jays

Guardians split four games with Astros

﻿Twins 57-51

Guardians 56-52

White Sox 55-53

August 9-11 predicted results

White Sox split four games at Kansas City

Twins swept in two games at Dodgers

Guardians lose series at Detroit

Twins 57-53

White Sox 58-54

Guardians 56-55

August 9-11 actual results

White Sox lose four-game series at Kansas City

Twins swept in two games at Dodgers

Guardians win series at Detroit

Guardians 59-52

Twins 57-53

White Sox 56-56

August 12-14 predicted results

White Sox win series over Tigers

Twins lose series at Angels

Guardians lose series at Toronto

Guardians 60-54

Twins 58-55

White Sox 58-57

August 12-14 actual results

White Sox sweep Tigers

Twins lose series at Angels

Guardians win series at Toronto

Guardians 61-53

Twins 58-55

White Sox 59-56

Remaining season (as originally predicted)

White Sox split four games with Astros, Twins wins series vs. Royals, Guardians win four-game series with Tigers

Guardians 64-54

Twins 60-56

White Sox 61-58

White Sox lose series at Cleveland, Twins split four games with Rangers

Guardians 66-55

Twins 62-58

White Sox 62-60

White Sox lose makeup game at Kansas City

Guardians 66-55

Twins 62-58

White Sox 62-61

White Sox lose series at Baltimore, Twins lose series at Houston, Guardians split two games at San Diego

Guardians 67-56

Twins 63-60

White Sox 63-63

White Sox win series over Diamondbacks, Twins lose series against Giants, Guardians lose four-game series at Seattle

Guardians 68-59

Twins 64-62

White Sox 65-64

White Sox sweep Royals, Twins win series over Red Sox, Guardians win series over Orioles

Guardians 70-60

White Sox 68-64

Twins 66-63

White Sox win series over Twins, Guardians win series over Mariners

Guardians 72-61

White Sox 70-65

Twins 67-65

White Sox lose series at Seattle, Twins lose four-game series at Yankees, Guardians win series at Kansas City

Guardians 74-62

White Sox 71-67

Twins 68-68

White Sox split four games at Oakland, Twins win series vs. Guardians

Guardians 75-64

White Sox 73-69

Twins 70-69

White Sox sweep two games vs. Rockies, Twins sweep Royals, Guardians win series vs. Angels

Guardians 77-65

White Sox 75-69

Twins 73-69

White Sox win series at Detroit, Twins lose three of five at Cleveland

Guardians 80-69

White Sox 77-70

Twins 75-72

White Sox win series vs. Guardians, Twins win series at Kansas City

Guardians 81-69

White Sox 79-71

Twins 77-73

White Sox win series vs. Tigers, Twins win series vs. Angels, Guardians lose series at Texas

Guardians 82-71

White Sox 81-72

Twins 79-74

White Sox lose series at Minnesota, Guardians win series vs. Rays

Guardians 83-73

White Sox 81-75

Twins 81-75

White Sox swept in series at San Diego, Twins win series at Detroit

Guardians 83-73

Twins 83-76

White Sox 81-78

White Sox win series vs. Twins, Guardians win five of six games vs. Royals

Guardians 89-73

Twins 84-78

White Sox 84-78