Gamethread: Astros at White Sox

The Astros are in town to face the mildly hot White Sox, fresh off their sweep of the Tigers. Johnny Cueto takes the mound tonight for the White Sox. I’ll keep this game thread short and sweet for everyone.
Here is how Tony La Russa is putting them out today.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2022
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago (+ for Spanish)
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs pic.twitter.com/tQ0pMrjbml
In other news, Vince Velasquez has been reinstated.
Prior to tonight’s game vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox reinstated right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Matt Foster to Class AAA Charlotte.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2022
José Urquidy will take the mound for the Astros.
The Astros line ’em up like this:
Monday matchup.— Houston Astros (@astros) August 15, 2022
: 7:10 PM
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM#LevelUp x @reliantenergy pic.twitter.com/BBCVaBQUy1
Things get underway at 7:10 p.m. CT. See you on the other side.
