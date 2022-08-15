 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Gamethread: Astros at White Sox

Will Houston have a problem tonight?

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The Astros are in town to face the mildly hot White Sox, fresh off their sweep of the Tigers. Johnny Cueto takes the mound tonight for the White Sox. I’ll keep this game thread short and sweet for everyone.

Here is how Tony La Russa is putting them out today.

In other news, Vince Velasquez has been reinstated.

José Urquidy will take the mound for the Astros.

The Astros line ’em up like this:

Things get underway at 7:10 p.m. CT. See you on the other side.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...