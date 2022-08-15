Gamethread: Astros at White Sox

The Astros are in town to face the mildly hot White Sox, fresh off their sweep of the Tigers. Johnny Cueto takes the mound tonight for the White Sox. I’ll keep this game thread short and sweet for everyone.

Here is how Tony La Russa is putting them out today.

In other news, Vince Velasquez has been reinstated.

Prior to tonight’s game vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox reinstated right-handed pitcher Vince Velasquez from the 15-day injured list and optioned right-hander Matt Foster to Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2022

José Urquidy will take the mound for the Astros.

The Astros line ’em up like this:

Things get underway at 7:10 p.m. CT. See you on the other side.