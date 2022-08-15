Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Astros 2

How are you feeling, White Sox fans? A quick sweep against the Tigers gave me some serotonin, but I was quickly reminded that the Astros would be in town. Let’s see what Tony La Russa’s master plan is for tonight.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 15, 2022
This game has not started off well.
A single, an error on Josh Harrison and a sac fly to center, and the Sox are in a quick 1-0 hole in the first inning.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 16, 2022
It’s fine. In Johnny Cueto we trust. What could possibly go wrong?
RBI double for Bregman, roped on a hop to the wall, makes it 2-0. Leury dropped the relay, although he probably doesn't have a play. Not a good look nonetheless.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 16, 2022
Sigh.
Happy for all of you that get to log off in a little bit. Please don’t post any spoilers!
AJ Pollock is back, y’all. We love a lead-off single.
A.J. Pollock: Lead Off Hitter— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 16, 2022
Nothing happened after that? That’s the White Sox way!
Same, Mel. Big same.
Cueto keeps the Astros from scoring with a seven-pitch inning. So, your turn offense.
Name a better White Sox duo. I’ll wait. It’s 2-0, Astros as we head to the fifth.
2 on, 1 out: GIDP pic.twitter.com/tgDsuJaPIV— Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 16, 2022
We have a bases-loaded situation with two outs for Alex Bregman.
C’mon, guys. Cueto escapes a jam, do something.
Johnny Cueto is like a Shakespearean tragic hero, bravely soldiering on through challenges but completely doomed by circumstances and supporting characters that are giant pieces of shit.— Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 16, 2022
Just a little update: Johnny Cueto is good. The rest of the team, not so much.
Johnny Cueto holding up the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/sPM0Lwo4Xa— keelin (@Keelin_12ft) August 16, 2022
We’re heading into the bottom of the eighth, the White Sox are still scoreless but at least we have this beast.
Johnny Cueto goes 8 innings.— Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 16, 2022
Dude is a freakin' stud.
Let’s see if the White Sox do anything at all!
We’ve got two on and two outs again.
HE DID IT! TIE BALLGAME!
OMG EXTRA BASES AND RUNS AND STARTERS GOING TO THE 8TH AGAINST GOOD TEAMS WHAT IS THIS FEELING— Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) August 16, 2022
Abreu is intentionally walked with two outs. Grandal gets the walk. Moncada knocks two in.
Many people are saying this.
Liam Hendriks is in for the ninth.
Oh no.
Altuve to pinch-hit with one out, one on in the 9th— Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 16, 2022
Just kidding! Gavin Sheets caught that ball! And the White Sox have won another game!
Win of the year for the #WhiteSox.— Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 16, 2022
For the offense, for the team, for Johnny Cueto, for the fans.
2 GB of Cleveland, 4 games over .500 for 1st time since the 6-2 start.
Cease vs Verlander tomorrow.
