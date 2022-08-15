Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Astros 2

How are you feeling, White Sox fans? A quick sweep against the Tigers gave me some serotonin, but I was quickly reminded that the Astros would be in town. Let’s see what Tony La Russa’s master plan is for tonight.

This game has not started off well.

A single, an error on Josh Harrison and a sac fly to center, and the Sox are in a quick 1-0 hole in the first inning. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 16, 2022

Games over — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 16, 2022

It’s fine. In Johnny Cueto we trust. What could possibly go wrong?

RBI double for Bregman, roped on a hop to the wall, makes it 2-0. Leury dropped the relay, although he probably doesn't have a play. Not a good look nonetheless. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 16, 2022

Sigh.

Can someone let the Sox know the game started 6 minutes ago. — Mike ️‍ (@SoxMike242) August 16, 2022

Happy for all of you that get to log off in a little bit. Please don’t post any spoilers!

The White Sox cannot ruin #BetterCallSaul day I promise you that — Kaylee (@k__ridgeway) August 16, 2022

AJ Pollock is back, y’all. We love a lead-off single.

A.J. Pollock: Lead Off Hitter — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 16, 2022

Nothing happened after that? That’s the White Sox way!

Leadoff single followed by two atrocious plate appearances followed by a nice little love tap. Might need to bust out the bourbon tonight. — Matt Crawford (@Mattheius2783) August 16, 2022

Same, Mel. Big same.

i’m very sad i now have to hate trey mancini bc he’s an astro — (@likedemolition) August 16, 2022

Cueto keeps the Astros from scoring with a seven-pitch inning. So, your turn offense.

Can we get some runs ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/IfXCNAUT8e — Mayra (@mayraloves_you) August 16, 2022

Name a better White Sox duo. I’ll wait. It’s 2-0, Astros as we head to the fifth.

2 on, 1 out: GIDP pic.twitter.com/tgDsuJaPIV — Liddle Tina (@liddle_ktina) August 16, 2022

We have a bases-loaded situation with two outs for Alex Bregman.

Grand slam incoming….. — White Sox UK (@WhiteSox_UK) August 16, 2022

C’mon, guys. Cueto escapes a jam, do something.

Johnny Cueto is like a Shakespearean tragic hero, bravely soldiering on through challenges but completely doomed by circumstances and supporting characters that are giant pieces of shit. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 16, 2022

Just a little update: Johnny Cueto is good. The rest of the team, not so much.

Johnny Cueto holding up the White Sox. pic.twitter.com/sPM0Lwo4Xa — keelin (@Keelin_12ft) August 16, 2022

We’re heading into the bottom of the eighth, the White Sox are still scoreless but at least we have this beast.

Johnny Cueto goes 8 innings.

Dude is a freakin' stud. — Chuck Garfien (@ChuckGarfien) August 16, 2022

Let’s see if the White Sox do anything at all!

5 hits - 5 singles - 0 runs pic.twitter.com/hAeGsqfY6h — The Soxside Boys 2.0 (@Soxsideboys_) August 16, 2022

We’ve got two on and two outs again.

One time Eloy. One time. — J. Quaggles, Esquire (@Quaggs00) August 16, 2022

HE DID IT! TIE BALLGAME!

I LOVE ELOY — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 16, 2022

OMG EXTRA BASES AND RUNS AND STARTERS GOING TO THE 8TH AGAINST GOOD TEAMS WHAT IS THIS FEELING — Leila Rahimi (@leilarahimi) August 16, 2022

Abreu is intentionally walked with two outs. Grandal gets the walk. Moncada knocks two in.

Something something he gets on base. — Tommy Barbee (@KindaBleu) August 16, 2022

Many people are saying this.

Johnny Cueto for manager of the year? — janice (@scuriiosa) August 16, 2022

Liam Hendriks is in for the ninth.

Liam running out on the field is such a beautiful sight — jackie (@biebergotswaggy) August 16, 2022

Oh no.

Altuve to pinch-hit with one out, one on in the 9th — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 16, 2022

Just kidding! Gavin Sheets caught that ball! And the White Sox have won another game!

Win of the year for the #WhiteSox.



For the offense, for the team, for Johnny Cueto, for the fans.



2 GB of Cleveland, 4 games over .500 for 1st time since the 6-2 start.



Cease vs Verlander tomorrow. — Ryan McGuffey (@RyanMcGuffey) August 16, 2022