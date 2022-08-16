White Sox Minor League Update: August 15, 2022

Lookit these rookie league teams, starting to win routinely! It took extras in Arizona tonight, but our Complex Sox did it. Honestly the pitching was, eh, although starter José Jiménez was on point with five Ks in three innings. It was more about the hitting tonight. That includes, sort of, cult hero Tim Elko, with his third homer in five games; his 1-for-6 with FIVE strikeouts in the game (make ’em count, Tim!) contributes to one of the crazier lines in the org: .176 average, .706 slugging. Also, it was a weird clutch day for the Sox, as Elko and Manuel Guariman, while both clubbing a bit at the plate, left 13 of the team’s collective 19 runners on base in scoring position.

The real offensive hero was Layant Tapia, with three singles, a double and a steal. In fact, it was Tapia’s double to lead off the 10th inning, scoring Manfred Man Brooks Baldwin, that was the game-decider. A GWRBI with a leadoff hit that is not a homer — Baseball 2022!

Poll Close, exciting win for the Complex Sox on Monday. Who was the MVP? Layant Tapia: 4-for-5, 2 R, GWRBI, 2B, SB, BB, 2 E

Troy Claunch: 1-for-2, 3 BB, R, RBI

José Jiménez: 3 IP, 2 H, ER, BB, 5 K

Chris Lanzilli: 1-for-3, 2B, R, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K

Poll Close, exciting win for the Complex Sox on Monday. Who was the Cold Cat? Oriel Castro: 1 2⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, BB, K, WP, HR

Ben Beutel: 1⁄3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, HR, BS

Tim Elko: 1-for-6, R, HR, 3 RBI, 5 K, 6 LOB

Manuel Guariman: 2-for-5, 2B, R, K, 7 LOB, 0-for-2 CS

I edit all of these but maybe haven’t been paying close enough attention to see that the DSL is maybe playing only seven-inning games now? Guess we’ll monitor that. ACL or DSL had a weird, scheduled eight-inning game last week, so overall it’s a bit like sandlot ball for the rooks. The DSL has been pretty awesome on the sandlot as of late, however, now four games better than .500 and seeing the pitchers start to step up nicely. Today, it was another two-arm special, with Gabriel Rodriguez and Danny Gonzalez combining for a sharp seven hits in seven frames, a bit sloppy with four walks, but just one earned run.

The offense was without standouts like Loidell Chapelli Jr. and Erick Hernández, so it was up to the other young stars, and Carlos Jiménez fit the bill with two hits, including a triple. It was a late (fifth and sixth innings) flurry to win it for the DSL Sox, with the eventual winning run coming in the sixth thanks to Jiménez’s leadoff triple and an Arxy Hernández ground out. Hey, it’s a win!

Poll Another close game for the rookies, but another win. Who was the MVP for the DSL? Daniel González: 1 1⁄3 IP, 2 H, BB, K, SAVE

Carlos Jiménez: 2-for-3, R, 3B, LOB

