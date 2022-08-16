South Side Sox Player of the Week (August 7-13): Michael Kopech

The White Sox clicked into gear this week, finally generating some memorable moments. Fireball starter Kopech, his ponytail soaring in the Chicago breeze, torched the Tigers through six no-hit innings last week.

In his most dominant start of the season, the 26-year-old pitcher struck out 11 batters, a career high.

Kopech is still on a tight leash following his Tommy John surgery in 2019, which led skipper La Russa to yank him out of the game, no-hitter intact. The shutout was ensured by the erratic but skilled Sox bullpen, and a timely two-run single by Andrew Vaughn buttoned up the 2-0 victory.

The White Sox went on to sweep the Tigers, the team’s first trifecta since early July. With most teams, that’s not too much to ask for. But the South Siders have struggled to put together any semblance of last season’s chemistry, so it’s the little shining moments that stand out against the bland backdrop.

Kopech’s recovery, growth, and success have been a heaping fistful of those little victories.

2022 South Side Sox Players of the Week

Tim Anderson (April 8-17)

Tanner Banks (April 18-23)

Lucas Giolito (April 24-May 1)

Dylan Cease (May 2-8)

Michael Kopech (May 9-14)

Davis Martin (May 15-21)

Jake Burger (May 22-29)

Andrew Vaughn (May 30-June 5)

Jake Burger (June 6-12)

Johnny Cueto (June 13-18)

Andrew Vaughn (June 19-25)

Dylan Cease (June 26-July 2)

Lucas Giolito (July 3-9)

Dylan Cease (July 10-17) (no art/essay)

AJ Pollock (July 22-30)

Eloy Jiménez (July 31-August 6)

Michael Kopech (August 7-13)

MVP Standings

Dylan Cease (124.2)

Michael Kopech (71.1)

Johnny Cueto (69.8)

Andrew Vaughn (51.6)

Lucas Giolito (33.2)

Luis Robert (25.5)

José Abreu (25.0)

Jake Burger (19.4)

Tanner Banks (18.0)

Eloy Jiménez (14.0)

Cold Cat Standings

Tony La Russa (-73.9)

Leury García (-61.1)

Yasmani Grandal (-42.1)

Josh Harrison (-35.8)

Kendall Graveman (-30.6)

Liam Hendriks (-27.8)

Tim Anderson (-23.8)

Joe Kelly (-22.4)

Yoán Moncada (-21.1)

Gavin Sheets (-18.7)

The race here might really be for second place, as Michael Kopech, Johnny Cueto and Andrew Vaughn are all making legit runs for runner-up. On the flip side, likewise little movement in Cold Cats, but with every week it seems likelier our first non-player (La Russa) might win it all.

