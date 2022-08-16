Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Astros 3

Come one, come all! It’s Game 2 against the Astros. Somehow the White Sox pulled off a win last night, and tonight it’s a battle of two Cy Young candidates in Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander. Will anyone score a run? Let’s find out!

There can only be ONE. pic.twitter.com/MOF6VcMHhF — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 16, 2022

Staches are out tonight

Efficiency.

Cease in the first: 10 pitches, 7 strikes — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 17, 2022

Is it too early to call it a duel?

Cease gave up a single and nothing else in a 10-pitch first.



Verlander countered with a 1-2-3 inning on seven pitches. pic.twitter.com/DCCPf9ssgs — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 17, 2022

Cease gives up a leadoff walk in the second on some questionable balls.

UMP BLOWS CHUNKS — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 17, 2022

This Dylan guy may be a good pitcher.

Dylan Cease now has 104 strikeouts on the slider.



27 more than anyone else. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 17, 2022

A couple of hits, from Jose´Abreu and Yaz, start the second for the Sox offense, and it’s first and third with no outs.

ump with questionable calls? simply put the ball in play — janice (@scuriiosa) August 17, 2022

He gets on base. — Chrystal O’Keefe (@chrystal_ok) August 17, 2022

Josh Harrison hits a ball hard off of the glove of José Altuve, and Abreu scores from third to make it 1-0, White Sox.

Hey hey hey, it’s Jay Hay! — Jeff the Giant (@SoxofWhite) August 17, 2022

Sox load the bases, but as per usual nothing happens

Hard to do what the Sox did in that inning and actually lose momentum, but it’s been that kinda year. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 17, 2022

Dylan walks a couple to start the third, and things are getting a bit anxiety-inducing.

A strikeout and a pickoff gets Dylan two outs, but a double thanks to an Andrew Vaughn misplay in right field ties the game, 1-1.

GET. VAUGHN. OUT. OF. THE. OUTFIELD. — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 17, 2022

A Kyle Tucker double ends Cease’s earned runs streak, and it’s 2-1, Astros.

Cease went 14 consecutive starts allowing one or no earned runs. Two on the board through three innings tonight, ending that incredible streak.



More pertinent to winning this game is that the Sox' Cy Young candidate has already eclipsed 60 pitches. — Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 17, 2022

It’s still hard to enjoy the [redacted].

Baseball is endless agony and grief in every pitch. That's what makes it great. Stop being sick. Enjoy the (keels over) — Brian O'Neill (@oneillofchicago) August 17, 2022

Not so efficient now, is Dylan Cease.

Cease at 76 pitches after a quiet fourth. Houston leads 2-1. — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) August 17, 2022

Nothing has happened for the White Sox offense since the second, but at least they’re taking pitches?

I enjoy seeing us take 5 pitch ABs but absolutely nothing going from the offense — Dzikhead (@Dzikhead) August 17, 2022

Everyone’s “favorite” baseball player, José Altuve, gets a hold of one for a solo home run and it’s 3-1, Astros.

far far too many cheers in the park for that Altuve dong. What on earth. — SoxOptimist (@OptimistSox) August 17, 2022

Bregman hits a ball off of Moncada and makes it to second, and Cease may or may not have intentionally balked him to third, but still gets out of the fifth.

Dylan Cease looked like he intentionally balked Alex Bregman over to third base. You can imagine his potential reasoning — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 17, 2022

It was a 1-2-3 inning for the Sox offense, but the real question is: Why is José Ruiz pitching?

I hate that Ruiz is in this game. And that he’s even on this team. https://t.co/t1jiMnKKpz — Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 17, 2022

The duality of man.

Jose Ruiz’ pitches occasionally look so nasty, and it makes you wonder how he’s so bad — Patrick Nolan (@SoxMach_pnoles) August 17, 2022

Hot singles in your area!

Astros: 7 hits, 5 extra-base hits

White Sox: 6 hits, all singles — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 17, 2022

Gavin Sheets pinch-hitting in the seventh with two men on and 1 out ...

gavin, i have always believed in you and have never doubted you this entire season. — being bitter (@Sean_W_Anderson) August 17, 2022

... and hits a double into the corner that scores both baserunners and gets him to third on an error. It’s now a 3-3 tie.

Credit where it’s due great decision to pinch hit Sheets. Where have late moves to pinch hit been all year!? — Sergio Santos fan club (@santossergio46) August 17, 2022

Here is the sound I made at Gavin's triple:



HRRRRRRUUUUAAAHHHHH — Brian O'Neill (@oneillofchicago) August 17, 2022

Two strikeouts for Jimmy Lambert in the eighth, and the Sox head to the bottom of the inning looking for the go-ahead run.

Lambert’s an animal. — semi-witty brad (@semiwittybrad) August 17, 2022

Two singles, a double play, and another single by Yoán Moncada to drive in Adam Engel gives the White Sox the lead, 4-3.

Yoan Moncada, greatest clutch hitter of all time?! — La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) August 17, 2022

Liam Hendriks saves his 18th straight game in the ninth and the Sox are now one back of the division lead.

Thank you, Yoan Moncada.



Please let this series be his hitting spark to a hot finish. — Josh Nelson (@soxmachine_josh) August 17, 2022

White Sox fans deserve any and all of the fun/good/not terrible games and vibes this team has to offer for the rest of the season because this has been a mostly dreadful season that boy oh boy I’m ready and willing to change my mind about. — North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 17, 2022

Hope has arrived, when it was needed the most.