Bird App Recap: White Sox 4, Astros 3

Cease loses the duel, but Moncada wins the war

By JordanHass
Hope.

Come one, come all! It’s Game 2 against the Astros. Somehow the White Sox pulled off a win last night, and tonight it’s a battle of two Cy Young candidates in Dylan Cease and Justin Verlander. Will anyone score a run? Let’s find out!

Staches are out tonight

Efficiency.

Is it too early to call it a duel?

Cease gives up a leadoff walk in the second on some questionable balls.

This Dylan guy may be a good pitcher.

A couple of hits, from Jose´Abreu and Yaz, start the second for the Sox offense, and it’s first and third with no outs.

Josh Harrison hits a ball hard off of the glove of José Altuve, and Abreu scores from third to make it 1-0, White Sox.

Sox load the bases, but as per usual nothing happens

Dylan walks a couple to start the third, and things are getting a bit anxiety-inducing.

A strikeout and a pickoff gets Dylan two outs, but a double thanks to an Andrew Vaughn misplay in right field ties the game, 1-1.

A Kyle Tucker double ends Cease’s earned runs streak, and it’s 2-1, Astros.

It’s still hard to enjoy the [redacted].

Not so efficient now, is Dylan Cease.

Nothing has happened for the White Sox offense since the second, but at least they’re taking pitches?

Everyone’s “favorite” baseball player, José Altuve, gets a hold of one for a solo home run and it’s 3-1, Astros.

Bregman hits a ball off of Moncada and makes it to second, and Cease may or may not have intentionally balked him to third, but still gets out of the fifth.

It was a 1-2-3 inning for the Sox offense, but the real question is: Why is José Ruiz pitching?

The duality of man.

Hot singles in your area!

Gavin Sheets pinch-hitting in the seventh with two men on and 1 out ...

... and hits a double into the corner that scores both baserunners and gets him to third on an error. It’s now a 3-3 tie.

Two strikeouts for Jimmy Lambert in the eighth, and the Sox head to the bottom of the inning looking for the go-ahead run.

Two singles, a double play, and another single by Yoán Moncada to drive in Adam Engel gives the White Sox the lead, 4-3.

Liam Hendriks saves his 18th straight game in the ninth and the Sox are now one back of the division lead.

Hope has arrived, when it was needed the most.

