White Sox Minor League Update: August 16, 2022

The 40-man roster on the pitching staff dooms the Knights to a high-scoring close loss. Davis Martin, oh I bet Charlotte wished he could have given them starters’ innings, but he did not, giving up seven runs. Yolbert Sánchez did help in that department with a costly error, as four unearned runs came from it. However, Martin keeps getting bit by homers, and he gave up two in less than three innings — not great. Tanner Banks was responsible for the other two runs. If you weren’t on the 40-man, you didn’t allow a run. Baseball is a weird game.

'LOS IS MORE!!!



Carlos Pérez with his team-leading 17th homer of the year! pic.twitter.com/Dt259PZLbq — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022

Carlos Pérez and the offense did deserve the win, though, and they tried hard to get it. Pérez had two hits on the day, that homer included. Laz Rivera and Zach Remillard had two hits as well. Remillard was outless (is that a term?), going 2-for-2 with a walk. Each time Zach reached, he scored, so he was pretty active in the box and the bases. If you are hoping Romy González gets up soon to play some outfield or shortstop for Chicago, well, he is still getting into the swing of things. He had another 0-for day.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Carlos Pérez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Zach Remillard: 2-for-2, 3 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Davis Martin: 2 2⁄3 IP, 3 ER (7 R), 7 H, 3 BB, 6 K

Tanner Banks: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K

A back-and-forth in spurts, for the first two innings and then the last three, found the Barons eventually coming out on top after a four-run eighth inning. How did the Barons come up with the win? Well, about five runs of it were from the long ball. Craig Dedelow had the first, to help the Barons tie it in the first.

Dedelow knocks one over right field to put the Barons on the board!@Craig_DEEDS pic.twitter.com/r4lbWTGteG — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 17, 2022

Oscar Colás in the seventh helped Birmingham take its second lead of the game. It was his 10th long ball since his promotion to Double-A, and he is really making a case he should be in Chicago. You know, beyond the actually being able to field in right field part.

BYE BYE BALL! Oscar Colas hits his 10th HR since being called up to Birmingham. Barons up 6-5 to end the 7th Inning! pic.twitter.com/dmC6ranGnj — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 17, 2022

Finally, José Rodríguez hit his seventh homer in a little bit more than two weeks of play, to break the game open in the eighth. He has his power back, and is not letting it go. That homer was one of José’s two hits on the day.

RODRIGUEZ WITH THE THREE-RUN BOMB!

Birmingham: 10 Tennessee: 6 pic.twitter.com/xJfO7iFbMd — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 17, 2022

Yoelqui Céspedes had a hit today, to keep the string of top hitting prospects going.

On the bump, Sean Burke did not have his best outing, with four innings pitched and three runs allowed. Those three runs all came from a homer in the first inning. That means Burke did settle down for the next three, and his breaking ball was good over that span. A prime example:

That was nasty Sean Burke pic.twitter.com/V4jFk36Mke — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) August 17, 2022

The pen did try to give up the lead, and its were successful in two instances, but Theo Denlinger got through the ninth 1-2-3 to close out a victory.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Luke Shilling: 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 1 K

A truly awful game for just about everybody playing for Winston-Salem today. A 15-1 day will do that to a team. The only pitcher who threw well was Cooper Bradford. He went two hitless innings, to lower his ERA to 3.19. On offense, the only guy that did really well was Luis Mieses, with two hits in four tries, though Adam Hackenberg had the RBI that scored Bryan Ramos. Of course, Colson Montgomery still reached base in a game like this, with a walk.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Nobody, it was 15-1

Luis Mieses: 2-for-4, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Everybody, it was 15-1

Garrett Schoenle: 2 1⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 2 K

Nick Gallagher: 1 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 3 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Wilber Perez: 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 1 H, 4 BB, 0 K

Kannapolis had a 3-0 lead, but slowly gave it up and never recovered. Jonah Scolaro was the first pitcher to start that trend, giving up two runs in the second before getting pulled from the game. Bowen Plagge allowed the tying run, though the offense did take it back for a bit before Rigo Fernández and Tyson Messer gave the game up for good. The 2022 draft class is starting to trickle into North Carolina, so 16th round selection Tristan Stivors made his Low-A debut tonight.

Speaking of the draft class, Jordan Sprinkle had a first, too — a first hit.

Jordan Sprinkle has his first hit as a #Baller. Congrats Jordan! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/1bQMnJW2j2 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) August 17, 2022

Sprinkle went 1-for-5, but it’s still fun to get that first Low-A hit. In total, the offense’s production was spread out, as everybody reached base once and only Andy Atwood did not have a hit. Wes Kath had the only homer, his 12th of the year. Meanwhile, Wilfred Veras was the only player with two hits. Jacob Burke, another draftee but one who had a hit awhile back, was good from the box as well, going 1-for-2 and walking a couple of times.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? Wilfred Veras: 2-for-4, 1 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers Cold Cat? Jonah Scolaro: 1 2⁄3 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 3 K

A shutout win for the ACL, with quite a few from the 2022 rookie class to help. Manuel Veloz started and set a great tone for the rest of the game. He relied on batted balls to get outs because he only struck out three, but it worked. The strikeouts came from the bullpen: Ethan Hammerberg, Jake Palisch, and Billy Seidl each got a hitless inning. Palisch struck out the side, while Hammerberg came close, with two.

The offense only needed one run, but the middle of the lineup was able to drive in four with to help ensure the win. Matt Archer went 2-for-4 with a couple of RBIs. He led the lineup in hits, along with Cameron Butler. To his part, Butler did have a double, so his day was slightly better. Bryce Willits, the 18th round pick, had his first professional hit, and he flew around the bases, with a triple.

Poll Who was the ACL Sox? Cameron Butler: 2-for-4, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 K

Matt Archer: 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 0 BB, 0 K

Poll Who was the ACL Sox Cold Cat? Brooks Baldwin: 0-for-4, 1 BB, 2 K

The DSL Sox came back in the seventh inning to take the lead and barely hold on for the win against the DSL Padres. As always, this is a DSL game, so the defense was not pretty. The Sox scored three unearned runs, despite the Sox having three errors to the Padres’ one, so they were still worse defensively even if it didn’t bog them down as much. Godwin Bennett led the team with three hits and because he DH’d, he didn’t commit an error. A few other players reached base multiple times with the help of some poor command. Loidel Chapelli Jr., Cesar D’Oleo, and Randel Mondesi took a trip to first at least two times each.

The pitching, though they were not helped by the defense, still wasn’t good, and almost blew it. The best of the bunch today was the, well, maybe he was the finisher? Ricardo Brizuela went the final 3 1⁄ 3 innings and was pretty good until the last inning. He allowed one run and stranded the tying run on second to close out the win.

Poll Who was the DSL Sox MVP? Godwin Bennett: 3-for-3, 2 R, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 0 K

