 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bird App Recap: Astros 3, White Sox 2

There’s always tomorrow.

By Chrystal O'Keefe
/ new
@EthanKatzsPen

This Astros team is still here, and the White Sox are looking to pick off yet another game from the top team in the AL. I hope they do, and I hope it’s not only in the eighth inning.

Let’s see how they’re lined up tonight.

The vibes are immaculate.

We’re already tired of Romy González as he misses the ball and can’t get José Altuve out on second.

Altuve scores on a sac fly, after he stole second and third, and it’s a quick 1-0, Astros.

The White Sox aren’t hitting anything through two.

We’ve got some mental errors already.

Astros lead, 2-0, after another sac fly in the fourth, from Trey Mancini.

It’s fine though. Totally fine.

The fourth inning really blows. The Astros get an RBI double to make it 3-0.

Once again ...

Now it’s 3-1, with no outs in the fourth.

Yasmani Grandal walks, and bases are loaded.

He didn’t. But a run came in, at least.

And Adam Engel struck out to end the inning.

The misplays of yesterday have been forgiven, as Andrew Vaughn robs a home run from the Astros.

We’ve got a pitching update.

Joe Kelly gets Altuve, and it was a thing of beauty.

Defense saves the Astros from scoring, and AJ Pollock might be a little ... uh, fiesty.

OK! It’s the bottom of the eighth. What will happen? Will the White Sox score?

Nope.

Luis Robert checks in to pinch-run for Eloy Jiménez.

Yoán Moncada is up, with two on and one out.

I guess not.

Reynaldo López did the damn thing and shut the Astros down in the top of the ninth.

Though we had to pause for a moment because someone managed to get on the field.

Unfortunately, the Astros take this game.

More From South Side Sox

Loading comments...