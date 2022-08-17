Bird App Recap: Astros 3, White Sox 2

This Astros team is still here, and the White Sox are looking to pick off yet another game from the top team in the AL. I hope they do, and I hope it’s not only in the eighth inning.
Let’s see how they’re lined up tonight.
Tonight's #WhiteSox starters at Guaranteed Rate Field.— Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 17, 2022
⏰: 7:10 p.m. CT
: @NBCSChicago
: @ESPN1000
: @FDSportsbook
: O/U 3.5 CWS Total Runs
The vibes are immaculate.
I’m hopeful again. I hate this team.— Larry (@ihave5broats) August 17, 2022
We’re already tired of Romy González as he misses the ball and can’t get José Altuve out on second.
DFA Romy, give me Elvis.— Future Moncada (@FutureMoncada) August 18, 2022
Altuve scores on a sac fly, after he stole second and third, and it’s a quick 1-0, Astros.
Maybe the dumbest run they've let up all year and that's saying a lot.— Sammy Davis Jr. 5000 (@SDJ5K) August 18, 2022
The White Sox aren’t hitting anything through two.
Jokes on Framber cause the Sox were gonna hit grounders anyway— Caleb McKee (@CalebTMcKee) August 18, 2022
We’ve got some mental errors already.
Moncada lobbed a throw to Harrison for a forceout, looked like he didn't know how many outs there were ... Kopech gets a pop fly to end the inning, so no measurable harm.— Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) August 18, 2022
Not a good look.
Astros lead, 2-0, after another sac fly in the fourth, from Trey Mancini.
Still can’t believe the Orioles traded Mancini— Ali White (@aliwhitesox) August 18, 2022
It’s fine though. Totally fine.
White Sox just luring the Astros into a false sense of security before issuing the killer blow at the end of the game.— Adam Kaplan (@MillennialSox) August 18, 2022
The fourth inning really blows. The Astros get an RBI double to make it 3-0.
I swear the Astros just put the bat on the ball and they get extra base hits— Jeff (@JStrazz22) August 18, 2022
IN THE PAST TWO GAMES IT TOOK THEM UNTIL THE 7TH AND 8TH INNING TO SCORE RUNS AND THEY WON BOTH OF THOSE GAMES! KOPECH JUST NEEDS TO KEEP THEM IN THE GAME AND THEY'LL SHOW THE FIRE THEY GOT FROM A RECENT PLAYERS' MEETING. THEY'RE 4-0 IN THE KASKADE ERA! TRUST ME, THE SOX ARE SO B pic.twitter.com/clTIOtUcdZ— CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) August 18, 2022
Once again ...
Yo knows Clutch #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/KLxNvbbJKK— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 18, 2022
Now it’s 3-1, with no outs in the fourth.
no outs still. keep it going!!— italian mortician addams (@marjraguso) August 18, 2022
Yasmani Grandal walks, and bases are loaded.
If Harrison hits a grand slam.— The Last AirBENder (@BenChiTownKid98) August 18, 2022
He didn’t. But a run came in, at least.
Grandal walks to load the bases.— LaMond Pope (@lamondpope) August 18, 2022
Harrison grounds into a 6-4-3 double play, with Abreu scoring.
Engel strikes out looking.
Astros 3, Sox 2. Going to the fifth. https://t.co/liUfysDpM7
And Adam Engel struck out to end the inning.
Man, and to think I was just about to tweet about how this is actually getting fun— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 18, 2022
The misplays of yesterday have been forgiven, as Andrew Vaughn robs a home run from the Astros.
Andrew Vaughn Gold Glove— Duke Coughlin (@ThatPodGuyDuke) August 18, 2022
Engels in the Outfield pic.twitter.com/j4PalgpGnv— Ethan Katz’s Pen (@EthanKatzsPen) August 18, 2022
We’ve got a pitching update.
Kelly working, Graveman came out to stretch #108ing pic.twitter.com/UszuL5DTz0— Jayne GoGoWhiteSox! Mikulski (@jaynemikulski) August 18, 2022
Joe Kelly gets Altuve, and it was a thing of beauty.
Is it fun to watch Joe Kelly screwing around with these punk Astros— Tom Pappalardo (@Tom__Pappalardo) August 18, 2022
#WhiteSox
After Michael Kopech went six innings and gave up three runs (a quality start, if you will), Joe Kelly throws a 1-2-3 top of the seventh. Sox trail by a mere run as their recently clutch bats head to the late innings.— Vinnie Duber (@VinnieDuber) August 18, 2022
Defense saves the Astros from scoring, and AJ Pollock might be a little ... uh, fiesty.
Anyone else catch this?? pic.twitter.com/7EoQ5lapIu— La Pantera Blanca (@whitesoxken) August 18, 2022
OK! It’s the bottom of the eighth. What will happen? Will the White Sox score?
Good time for the first Sox HR of the series… if you’re into that kind of thing. #WhiteSox— Nick Murawski (@Nick_GGTB) August 18, 2022
Nope.
I’ve got the magic in me— Jimmy (@JGRAD99) August 18, 2022
-Frank Menechino
- -B.o.B pic.twitter.com/plDxCnvr8w
Luis Robert checks in to pinch-run for Eloy Jiménez.
Robert is alive?— A.J. (@AJEarley4) August 18, 2022
Yoán Moncada is up, with two on and one out.
No way he can do it again, right??— Rich (@RicardoPistone) August 18, 2022
I guess not.
Yo KNEW clutch smh— BPA Scout (@ScoutBPA) August 18, 2022
Reynaldo López did the damn thing and shut the Astros down in the top of the ninth.
Reynaldo López last 13 outings:— Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) August 18, 2022
12.1 IP, 1 Run, 0 BB, 16 K
Though we had to pause for a moment because someone managed to get on the field.
small child on the field! #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/JQyeCBBWXK— Bobby Mason (@325_Hawks) August 18, 2022
Unfortunately, the Astros take this game.
Got no problem with the loss tonight. Sox going toe to toe with one of the best teams in baseball with a chance to take the series tomorrow. Different vibes around here without a doubt.— North Side Sox Pod (@NorthSideSoxPod) August 18, 2022
Let’s win the series tomorrow, boys!— FitzMagic (@CheapSeats411) August 18, 2022
