White Sox Minor League Update: August 17, 2022

The Knights jumped out to a sizable lead before a poor bullpen performance nearly blew it, but they ultimately held on in this wild game.

Mark Payton led off the bottom of the first with his 15th home run of the season.

PAY DAY!!!! @MarkPayton2 launched his 15th homer of the season! pic.twitter.com/juxG8FuTvj — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 17, 2022

Knights starter John Parke had a solid start, as he only allowed two runs in five innings. One of the blips occurred in the top of the third, when Dominic Smith took him deep for a solo homer.

The game was not tied for long, however. Payton continued doing damage at the plate by drawing a walk to open the bottom of the third. With two outs, Carlos Pérez drove him in with a double, and Adam Haseley followed with a homer to add a pair of insurance runs. After three, it was 4-1.

In the fifth, the Mets cut into the deficit by scoring their second of two runs against Parke. This time, it was a solo home run by Khalil Lee that got them back on the board. When Parke left the game, though, the Knights had a 4-2 lead, and they added quite a bit of insurance.

In the sixth, in White Sox fashion, the Knights scored three runs without any extra-base hits. They used four consecutive singles, a walk, and an RBI ground out to put the crooked number on the board. Nick Ciuffo’s single was the biggest hit of the inning, as it drove in two runs.

The Knights had a 7-2 lead entering the eighth, but reliever Dan Winkler had a performance to forget. Winkler allowed five runs (four earned) on four hits, and he did not complete the eighth inning, retiring just two batters. When Winkler left the game, it was 7-6, but Syracuse had a runner on third. Andrew Pérez took over on the mound and allowed that runner he inherited to score the tying run on a wild pitch.

With two outs and nobody on base in the eighth, Payton came to the rescue.

ABSOLUTELY DEMOLISHED!!!!@MarkPayton2 with a home run on the roof!! pic.twitter.com/nbH5ReYQsn — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) August 18, 2022

That long home run turned out to be the game-winner, as Bennett Sousa picked up the save with a perfect ninth.

Poll Who was the Knights MVP? Mark Payton: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 BB

Carlos Pérez: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI

Adam Haseley: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Nick Ciuffo: 2-for-4, 2 RBI vote view results 100% Mark Payton: 2-for-3, 2 HR, 2 BB (5 votes)

0% Carlos Pérez: 3-for-4, 2B, RBI (0 votes)

0% Adam Haseley: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI (0 votes)

0% Nick Ciuffo: 2-for-4, 2 RBI (0 votes) 5 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Knights Cold Cat? Dan Winkler: 2⁄3 IP, 5 R (4 ER), 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K

Jake Burger: 1-for-5, 2 K vote view results 100% Dan Winkler: 2⁄3 IP, 5 R (4 ER), 4 H, 0 BB, 1 K (4 votes)

0% Jake Burger: 1-for-5, 2 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

Despite only getting five hits, the Barons put nine runs on the board to beat the Smokies convincingly.

This game appeared to be going downhill in a hurry, as Barons starter Scott Blewett ran into a red-hot Tennessee offense right away. The Smokies used three singles, a walk, and a sacrifice fly to score three in the top of the first. Matters got worse in the top of the second, when Bryce Windham took Blewett deep to right-center. That made it 4-0, but that was as high as the Smokies’ win probability got.

The bottom of the second started this way: Yoelqui Céspedes walk, Evan Skoug single (also an E-1 to make it 4-1), D.J. Burt double (4-2), Alex Destino walk, Luis Curbelo strikeout, JJ Muno hit by pitch, José Rodríguez walk (4-3), Ian Dawkins double (6-4, Barons in front), Oscar Colás strikeout, Céspedes single (7-4).

The next inning, Rodríguez proceeded to launch a two-run homer to extend the lead to five. Meanwhile, Blewett settled down to last 5 2⁄ 3 innings, as he did not allow any runs after the solo homer in the second. The bullpen combined for 3 1⁄ 3 scoreless innings to put the game away.

Poll Who was the Barons MVP? José Rodríguez: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB

D.J Burt: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB (0 CS)

Ian Dawkins: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI vote view results 100% José Rodríguez: 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI, BB (2 votes)

0% D.J Burt: 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, SB (0 CS) (0 votes)

0% Ian Dawkins: 1-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Barons Cold Cat? Scott Blewett: 5 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 8 K

Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 4 K

Oscar Colás: 0-for-4, 3 K vote view results 0% Scott Blewett: 5 2⁄3 IP, 4 ER, 8 H, 2 BB, 8 K (0 votes)

100% Luis Curbelo: 0-for-4, 4 K (4 votes)

0% Oscar Colás: 0-for-4, 3 K (0 votes) 4 votes total Vote Now

The Dash never really had a chance in this one, as they dropped a one-sided game to the Crawdads.

Dash starter Drew Dalquist allowed some soft contact early on that found gaps, as RBI singles in the second and third made it 2-0 in favor of Hickory. Overall, Dalquist had a decent performance through four innings, but the contact got loud in the fifth. A home run, two doubles, and two singles in the fifth made it a 6-0 game, and with two outs in the fifth, Dalquist’s outing came to a close.

The Dash picked up their only run of the game in the top of the eighth, when the game was out of reach. Trailing by a score of 8-0, Bryan Ramos launched a solo home run to trim the gap to seven.

Poll Who was the Dash MVP? Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, HR

Alsander Womack: 2-for-4

Tyler Osik: 1-for-3, 3B, BB

Alejandro Mateo: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Ty Madrigal: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% Bryan Ramos: 1-for-4, HR (0 votes)

0% Alsander Womack: 2-for-4 (0 votes)

50% Tyler Osik: 1-for-3, 3B, BB (1 vote)

50% Alejandro Mateo: 1 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Ty Madrigal: 1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 2 K (0 votes) 2 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who was the Dash Cold Cat? Drew Dalquist: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 10 H, 0 BB, 3 K

Luis Amaya: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K

Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, K

Colson Montgomery: 0-for-3, BB, K, fielding error vote view results 100% Drew Dalquist: 4 2⁄3 IP, 6 ER, 10 H, 0 BB, 3 K (1 vote)

0% Luis Amaya: 1 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 1 BB, 1 K (0 votes)

0% Adam Hackenberg: 0-for-4, K (0 votes)

0% Colson Montgomery: 0-for-3, BB, K, fielding error (0 votes) 1 vote total Vote Now

The Fireflies pulled away from the Cannon Ballers, in another lopsided matchup.

Kannapolis starter Kohl Simas allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the first, as Columbia jumped out to a 1-0 lead. The Cannon Ballers had a quick response in the top of the second, when Colby Smelley led off with a walk. After a wild pitch and a ground out, Smelley found himself at third base, and he scored on the second wild pitch of the inning.

Fireflies designated hitter Omar Hernández drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the bottom of the third. That turned out to be the decisive run, as it was all Fireflies from that point forward. Simas allowed three more runs in the fourth, and reliever Ángel Acevedo allowed seven runs in the sixth as the game got completely out of reach.

The Cannon Ballers finished with only two hits, and both of them were singles. They went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position, and 17 of their 27 outs in the game were Ks.

Poll Who was the Cannon Ballers MVP? DJ Gladney: 1-for-2, 2 BB

Haylen Green: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K vote view results 0% DJ Gladney: 1-for-2, 2 BB (0 votes)

100% Haylen Green: 2 1⁄3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 0 BB, 2 K (1 vote) 1 vote total Vote Now